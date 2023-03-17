Featured
Nigeria Boosts OPEC Oil Production With 120,000bdp …As Production Hits 1.4mbdp
Nigeria accounted for two-thirds of the increase of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which boosted supplies by 120,000 barrels per day to 29.24million barrels per day (MMbpd), as its output reached a one-year high, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Nigeria had revived production from record lows this year after the government reached a deal with security companies linked to Government Ekpemupolo, a onetime warlord in the oil-producing Niger River delta region.
It pumped 1.44MMbpd in February, the survey showed.
The survey also stated that other OPEC members largely held output steady, as the group adhered to quotas fixed late last year to keep global crude markets in balance amid a fragile recovery in demand.
Group leader Saudi Arabia has pledged that the targets will remain in place until the end of 2023.
Oil consumption is projected to climb and boost prices later this year as China’s economic reopening from anti-Covid lockdowns gathers pace.
Yet concern over tightening U.S. monetary policy and the threat of recession is weighing on the market for the time being, instilling a sense of caution in Riyadh and its partners.
At the same time, OPEC nations are said to be watching developments in Russia part of a wider coalition known as OPEC+ which has threatened to cut production in March in retaliation for western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Russian output has so far held steady in the first months of 2023 despite widespread condemnation over the conflict.
Bloomberg’s survey is based on ship-tracking data, information from officials and estimates from consultants including Kpler Ltd., Rapidan Energy Group, and Rystad Energy.
The OPEC+ coalition is next due to hold an online monitoring session to review market conditions early next month, and to have a full in-person meeting at its Vienna headquarters in June.
It would be recalled that Nigeria’s oil production had risen month-on-month, MoM, by 1.9per cent to 1.258million barrels per day, mb/d, in January 2023, from 1.235mb/d recorded in December 2022.
The figures excluded Condensate.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in its February 2023 Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), however, indicated that on a year-on-year (YoY), basis, the January output was a massive 10percent drop from the 1.399mb/d in January 2022.
The report also showed that Nigeria, beat Angola that produced 1.050 mb/d to become Africa’s leading producer while Equatorial Guinea came last with 55,000 barrels per day during the period.
Nigeria’s oil output in January 2023 remained significantly short of the 1.8million barrels per day allocated to the country by OPEC.
Guber Poll: RSG Petitions Defence Minister, Others Over Amaechi’s Plot To Unleash Violence …Declares Today As Public Holiday
Rivers State Government has petitioned the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Army Staff and other relevant authorities not to release army personnel to former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, or any politician to interfere in tomorrow’s election.
Governor Nyesom Wike in a state broadcast yesterday, said the State government decided to petition the aforementioned based on credible intelligence indicating alleged plans by Amaechi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to overrun and disrupt the Saturday elections in Rivers State with army personnel, civilian thugs and cultists dressed in army and police uniforms.
The governor said Amaechi, who alongside the governorship candidate of one of the opposition political parties in the state, were indicted by a Judicial Panel of Inquiry for fraudulently acquiring the State’s valued assets and diverting the State’s $50,000,000.00 to themselves, wants to unleash violence during the governorship and House of Assembly elections.
“We have written to notify the Hon. Minister of Defence, the Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army, and the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, and requested that no military personnel is released to Rotimi Amaechi or any other politician to interfere with next Saturday’s elections in Rivers State.
“Furthermore, we have noticed that the Anti-terrorism Unit of the State Police command continues to provide VIP security services to politicians in defiance of the Inspector-General’s order to withdraw all police personnel attached to VIPs during the elections.
“We, therefore, request the Inspector-General of Police to enforce his order by ensuring that all political leaders are restricted to their polling units and prevented from moving about with police escort.”
Governor Wike also requested the security agencies to arrest and prosecute the following 27 local politicians who are plotting to disrupt the elections with armed thugs, cultists, and gangsters in military and police uniforms.
The politicians are: Dr. Lenoonu Nwibubasa, Bright Nwinyoodee, Barika Bareh, Friday Sinee, Dumbari Deezua, Neeka Ikina, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson, Giobari Poiba, Barisi Bonikoo, Hon. Mike Amachree, Paul Lawrence Paul, Anosike Odua, Mr. Ogbams Ojimah, Kenneth Chinda, Smiles Azundah and Gift Welebe.
Others include, Nwobueze Amadi, Chidi Wosa, Ugochukwu Wosu, Ndidi Erim, Lucky Mmai, Baridi Edmund Katara, Solo Filiman Mon, Charles Anyanwu, Christian Don Pedro, Iworiabo Amachree, and Arokosimiya Ikalama
Governor Wike said the State Government expects the security high command to live up to their assurance of providing adequate security throughout the State to forestall any security breaches or breakdown of law and order during and after the elections.
“We assure everyone that we will do everything within our power to resist and prevent a repeat of what happened in 2019 when the Nigerian Army was used to rig, kill our people and destroy property during the elections across the State”, he said.
The governor urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to guarantee and ensure that next Saturday’s elections are free, fair, and credible, by allowing the electorate to decide their leaders.
Wike stressed that with the quality of progress his administration has delivered in the last eight years, it is evident that Rivers State would be more outstanding and closer to fulfilling its purpose if the current development tempo is strengthened and sustained for the next four years.
To this end, he maintained that his successor should be someone who will consolidate and continue with the new Rivers vision, defend and protect the State’s interests, and propel it to more remarkable progress and prosperity.
“We must agree that this election is about the future of Rivers State. It is about moving Rivers State forward to the next level. It is about advancing the security and well-being of our people. It is about protecting and defending the interests of Rivers State”, he said.
To ensure effective participation in Saturday’s election, Wike has, therefore, declared Friday (today) as a public holiday to enable all private and public sector workers to travel to their communities and vote in their polling units.
The governor also appreciated the Rivers people for overwhelmingly voting for the State’s National Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election.
“We are particularly elated with the emergence of my Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, as one of the only three elected women Senators of Nigeria for the 10th National Assembly”, he said.
Old Naira Notes Shortage Hit Banks
The hope of Nigerians that scarcity of old Naira notes may soon come to an end was dashed yesterday as banks ran out of the notes.
This is against the sigh of relief customers had on Monday when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yielded to the Supreme Court’s ruling that the old N1000, N500 and N200 banknotes would remain legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes till December 31, 2023.
However, several banks either remained closed, or rendered skeletal services across the country, as crowds gathered banking halls and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).
The Tide’s source gathered that CBN was yet to supply the old notes to banks.
In Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, customers spent hours in banking halls and in long queues at ATM machines in banks that were open to customers.
Some banks that have several ATN machines, only one was dispensing cash, while at other banks the ATM machines ware locked.
Maximum withdrawals was pegged at N20,000 in banks that were dispensing cash.
In Jos, the Plateau State capital, customers were told there was no money.
An official, who pleaded anonymity told The Tide’s source that the branch had no money to dispense.
“The truth is there is no cash. The banks are interested in doing business, but CBN is yet to release cash to us.
“I have sympathy with our customers who are left stranded, but the truth is, there is nothing we can do about it. We don’t have the cash”, he said.
In Imo State, all the ATMs the source visited did not dispense cash, even as some customers got to the bank before 6 am only to be told there was no money.
“We were told to return tomorrow (today) after they paid a few customers the old naira notes”, a customer said.
It was the same in other States, such as Lagos, Cross River, Edo, Oyo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Ogun.
Speaking on the issues, the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) President, Dr. Uju Ogubunka, said it would be difficult for the CBN to attend to banks’ cash requests at once.
On his part, the former Registrar of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) said: “Many banks requested cash immediately after the CBN announced that the old naira notes remained legal tender.
“I believe it will be on a first come first served basis. Not all the banks will have their cash needs met at once”.
According to him, it could take some time before the cash will reach all the banks’ branches and tackle the current cash scarcity.
Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute To Complement NJI -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated that the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute (JMOJI) in Port Harcourt was established to complement efforts of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in the provision of regular training of judicial officers in the country.
Wike made the remarks at the inauguration of the Governing Board of the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute at Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Governing Board has as its chairman, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi with the President of Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor and Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor as members.
Other members are; Justice Essor Teetito, Justice Frank Onyiri, Justice Florence Fiberesima, Justice Ericonda Amadi, Justice Dr. Daketima Kio, Collins Ali and Betty Sunny-Hart.
Wike noted the importance of continuous training of judicial officers and support staff through workshops in performing their duties.
He said with the requisite officers and board members now commissioned, the Institute will begin to carry out its responsibilities and conduct not less than three training sessions yearly for judicial officers.
“I think the Institute will start off in earnest now. Like I said, this is not usurping the functions of the National Judicial Institute.
“This is just to complement efforts of the National Judicial Institute, because I find out that yearly, you have about three to four judges that go for training or workshops in the institute (NJI).
“But this will give you ample opportunity to go for workshops or training, three times in a year, and also enable the magistrates to be trained”, he said.
Wike added that in keeping with the establishing law, the Chief Judge of Rivers State has nominated members of the governing board for the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute, which have been commissioned.
The governor, therefore, stated that the institute will have no reason to complain for lack of performance because everything that is required has been provided including the N500million grant that was promised when the institute was inaugurated.
According to him, “It is important now that you can kickstart and please, give the required support of the governing board to the Institute to be able to effectively discharge their responsibilities.
“At least, before the year runs out, you must have carried out not less than three workshops, it’s very important. And of course, there must be regular publications.”
Determined that staff positions within the Institute are not sectionalised, Wike insisted that no one Rivers tribe should dominate the staff strength of the institute.
He acknowledged that already an Ogoni person has been appointed the Accountant General of the Institute, and stated that other positions should be distributed evenly among other tribes.
Governor Wike also informed the Chief Judge of Rivers State that his application seeking approval to employ 14 new magistrates has been approved.
He, however, instructed him to forward the demand for other level of staff, 350 persons as the required number of new staff in the Judiciary, to the Rivers State Civil Service Commission for proper documentation, interview and employment into the service.
In his response, on behalf of the board, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for finding them fit and proper to become the pioneer board members of the institute.
Justice Amadi said they understand the essence of establishing the institute, which is to provide such training opportunities that will promote excellence among judicial staff.
According to him, they will do their best in discharging the duty, while also addressing the controversy that the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute is set up to undermine or compete with the National Judicial Institute in order for people to appreciate its complementary role to the NJI.
