Nation
IATA Appeals To FG On Airlines’ Blocked Funds
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria on resolution of airlines’ blocked funds.
IATA’s Area Manager, West and Central Africa, Dr Samson Fatokun, made the appeal in Abuja, when he led a team to pay a courtesy visit on the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.
According to him, Nigeria has been the country with the highest amount of airline blocked funds in the world for over a year.
“We would like to thank you for your continuous support for the growth of air transport in Nigeria and for the actualisation of its role as catalyst for the growth of the Nigerian economy.
“IATA and global airline community will like to appeal for your special intervention for the resolution of airlines` blocked funds issue in Nigeria.
“As at January 2023, airlines `blocked funds in Nigeria have increased to $743, 721,097 from $662m in January 2023 and $549m in December 2022”, he said.
Fatokun said increasing backlog of international airlines blocked funds in Nigeria had sent a message against Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria.
According to him, potential investors are reading from the plight of airlines that they may not be able to repatriate their funds from Nigeria, at a time when Nigeria is expecting more investments.
“Foreign airlines fly into Nigeria within the legal framework of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), signed between their countries and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“It is agreed in those BASAs that Nigeria will facilitate the repatriation of the funds of the other party`s airline. Nigeria flouts this contractual obligation by not facilitating enough the repatriation of airlines’ funds”, he said.
He said some airlines had decided to reduce number of their frequencies or seats made available for sale in the Nigerian market to mitigate increasing backlog of their funds in Nigeria and its impact on their cash flow.
He stated that this reduced person and cargo access to Nigeria, and e-commerce that relied on aviation for speedy delivery would be impacted in the country.
“Moreover, going by the law of demand and supply, the reduction of airline inventories in the Nigerian market will lead to ticket fare increase which would further burden average Nigerians and take air travel away from the reach of many Nigerians”, he stated.
On her part, the National President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiaye, also urged the minister to help facilitate resolution of airlines’ blocked funds.
“The downstream sector of aviation industry (Travel Agencies, Ground Handling Companies) rely heavily on airlines capacity to grow or remain in business.
“Should the airlines be compelled to further reduce their capacity, those businesses would be negatively impacted, leading to job loss.
“The negative indirect impact will also affect ground transportation (taxi, car hire), hotels and restaurants output”, she said.
Responding, the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, said he would use his office and personal relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that airlines’ funds blocked in Nigeria were totally cleared.
He said efforts would be made to ensure clearance of the funds before the end of the current administration.
Sirika, however, frowned at reactions of some international airlines, regarding the blocked funds.
“We do know that we need your services as you also need our market. Things can be resolved by dialogues like this, which I think is better. “he said.
Nation
Lawmaker Charges Politicians On Electoral Promises
A Lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland, Federal House of Representatives, Mr Olanrewaju Oshun, on Saturday charged politicians to fulfil their electoral promises to the masses, to continually gain their trust.
Oshun said this in an interview with The Tide’s source after casting his vote at PU 03, Ward 008, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in Lagos.
According to him, Nigeria’s politics has changed to an era where electorate expect that only politicians who deliver on their mandate should be voted for.
“At this era, politicians must understand the fact that they need to fulfil their electoral promises and be close to the people.
“The masses are more conscious that it is only politicians who perform well that should earn their vote”, he said.
Oshun expressed optimism that the will of the people would prevail in the elections, having voted for their choices.
On his assessment of the election, he lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the conduct of the election, compared to the performance of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.
According to him, the INEC officials arrived early at most polling units across the state, the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned effectively, while the overall process of the election was seamless.
“There is a great improvement in the conduct of the election, compared to the hitches we had at the last election.
“People have voted and made their opinion known, so it should be counted and let the best candidate win”. he said.
The lawmaker noted that the turnout for the election was impressive.
Oshun said, “one cannot say there is voter apathy as such, as reported in some quarters because people cast their votes in few minutes and left almost immediately.
The source reports that Oshun was re-elected during the Feb. 25 National Assembly Election to represent his constituency.
Nation
ICPC Arrests Four Vote-Buyers In Sokoto, Katsina
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested four vote-buyers in Sokoto and Katsina states during the just-concluded Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections last Saturday.
In its election monitoring operations across the states of the federation, officers of the anti-corruption agency encountered some vote-buyers at Kauran Miyo Primary School in Bodingo Town of Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
The Spokesperson, ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, revealed this on Saturday night in a statement obtained by The Tide source.
She noted that the Sokoto State monitoring team of the commission arrested three male vote-buyers; Mahe Bello, Musa Adamu and Mustapha Mohammed, all of Kauran Miyo Bodinga.
Ogugua said, “Mahe Bello was caught in possession of a cash sum of N38,000, two PVCs, one ATM card and an Infinix phone, while Musa Adamu had CFA228,000 in his possession which was being offered to voters. The third suspect, Mustapha Mohammed, was arrested with some PVCs in his possession”.
According to her, the ICPC monitoring team, however, came under attack while carrying out the arrest of the three vote-buyers.
This was as she noted that an officer of the commission, Rabiu Ibrahim, suffered a head injury from being hit by stones, and has been admitted into a hospital and he is in a stable condition.
She added that the three alleged vote-buyers were kept in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps before being conveyed to ICPC’s detention facility in Sokoto.
In a related development, the ICPC election monitoring team in Katsina State arrested one Tanimu Tabale for vote-buying at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit in Zango Local Government Area of the State.
Tabale, a 35-year-old man, claimed he was an observer in Makama Polling Unit but was arrested at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit with the sum of N20,000 in different denominations attempting to buy the votes and was apprehended.
Nation
Elections: LG Chairman Lauds Officials … Says No Security Breach In Keffi
Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area (LGA), Nasarawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Baba-Shehu, has lauded concerned officials for ensuring the absence of security breach during Saturday’s elections in the area.
Baba-Shehu gave the commendation while speaking with Newsmen shortly after the State’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Keffi.
Baba-shehu noted that the success recorded was as a result of the zeal and commitment of security agencies in the area.
According to him, officers of the concerned security agencies worked hard to ensure no one carried out any act that would destabilise the peace being enjoyed in the area.
“So far, as the Chief Security Officer of the area, I have not received any report of any breach in security and that is because our security personnel are up and doing.
“All the security agencies in Keffi LG did what they know best and what was expected of them. They were in every corner of the community”, he said.
Baba-Shehu who stated that the peaceful conduct of the elections in the area was commendable, and lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring the process met Nigerians’ expectations.
“I also have to commend INEC officials because the electoral materials reached polling units in good time and the election process also started early. So, there was no complaint of delay of accreditation or voting in Keffi”, he said.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Old Naira Notes: Nigerians Task CBN On Acceptability
-
Politics1 hour ago
10th NASS: APC Yet To Zone Leadership Positions – Adamu
-
Nation11 mins ago
Lawmaker Charges Politicians On Electoral Promises
-
Sports3 days ago
IMC Gives Mid-Season Report On NPFL
-
Nation3 days ago
Traditional, Religious Leaders Want PHCs Establishment, Equipping
-
News3 days ago
NDLEA Assures Seamless Online Recruitment Process
-
News47 mins ago
Chinese Firm To Launch Robot Taxis
-
Rivers3 days ago
TUC Tasks New NLC Officers On Workers’ Welfare, Confidence Building