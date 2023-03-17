Politics
Gov’ship Poll : Council Boss, Lawmaker Task INEC On Credible Exercise
The Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government (ONELGA), Hon Vincent Job, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible elections for the Governorship and House of Assembly Polls in Rivers State, tomorrow.
He, however, commended the commission for their impressive performance during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, describing it as freest, fairest and most credible election in the history of the State.
He stated that INEC deserved commendation following their unbiased conduct during the election.
Job, who made his feelings known while exchanging views with newsmen on the prosecution of the 2023 general elections so far added that the introduction of BVAS is one good thing that has happened to Nigeria’s democracy where votes now count.
“We need to commend INEC for conducting credible elections particularly in the State. This is an indication that democracy in Nigeria has come to stay.
“As Chairman of the area I will continue to ensure that I do my best to improve the living standard of my people.
I urge all electorates to also come out en mass tomorrow in the governorship and House of Assembly elections,” Job said.
Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area in the State House of Assembly ,Hon Nathaniel Owaji, also scored INEC high.
Owaji said he does not have any doubt that the Governorship and House Assembly elections coming up tomorrow will be free, fair and credible also.
“I have to say that the introduction of BVAS has drastically reduced rigging and other forms of electoral fraud usually carried out by the political class.
“INEC has given people assurance that their votes would count and the electorate are happy for the new development in Nigeria. Thanks to the new electoral law”, he said.
The lawmaker commended the security agencies for their professional conduct during the presidential and National Assembly elections, saying that the presence of the security personnel made the polling units peaceful.
Hon. Owaji expressed optimism that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will coast home to victory come Saturday and appealed to all residents of the area to come out and vote the PDP.
By; Tonye Orabere
Politics
… Vote Buyers Attack EFCC Operatives In Kaduna
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives were attacked in Kaduna on Saturday during the governorship and state houses of assembly elections held across the country.
In a statement on Saturday by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, the commission said the operatives came under attack at School Road in Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna, while attempting to arrest a suspected vote buyer identified as Kabiru Musa.
Uwujaren said the suspect was seen in a video inducing voters by using his phone to transfer money into their accounts after they cast their votes.
“Immediately he was accosted by the operatives, Musa became unruly and screamed to attract the attention of his syndicate members, who descended on the operatives, using all manner of weapons that left some of them injured. It took great restraints for the operatives to ignore the unprovoked attack but insisted on arresting the suspect,” the statement reads.
“As the team drove away with the suspect, their vehicle was pelted with stones and other dangerous objects that damaged the windshield and three operatives suffered varying degrees of injuries in the process.
“The injured operatives are currently receiving medical attention at the Medical Centre of the Kaduna Zonal Command, while the suspect is in custody, pending conclusion of the investigation.
“It will be recalled that EFCC teams were similarly attacked during the presidential and national assembly elections, leaving some of its vehicles badly damaged.”
Reacting to the incident, Abdulrasheed Bawa, EFCC chairperson, commended the operatives for exercising restraint under extreme provocation.
He, however, appealed to the public to desist from attacking officers of the commission as it would no longer be tolerated.
Politics
Gov’ship/State Assembly Polls: EFCC Arrests 65 Suspects Over Vote Buying
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives arrested 65 persons across the country over alleged voter inducement.
EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, announced the development on Saturday in a statement on the commission’s monitoring activities of the governorship and state houses of assembly elections across the country.
He said 20 of the suspects were arrested in Kwara, while 13 suspects were arrested in Kaduna state.
He added that 12 suspects were arrested in Rivers; four each in Akwa Ibom and Cross River, while others were apprehended in Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Niger states.
“Those arrested in Kaduna State were 10 males and three females. They were apprehended by EFCC operatives either working on intelligence reports or were chanced upon during monitoring,” the statement read.
“A suspect allegedly involved in vote buying was nabbed at School Road, Unguwan Rimi in Kaduna. The suspect, who initially resisted arrest, is however in custody pending the conclusion of investigation.
“Also in Kaduna, a team arrested a suspect with voter coupons, which he confessed would be used to trace and pay those who voted for his party”, the statement added.
The EFCC also said its team monitoring voting around Local Education Authority School, Kabala Doki in Kaduna, arrested two suspects for vote buying, while the sum of N67,500, a list containing names of voters and bank account details were recovered from the suspects.
“Some of the items recovered from the suspects were voter cards, monies, lists containing names and account details of voters, and telephone recharge cards,” he added.
Politics
Alleged Party Name Omission, NNPP Candidate Threatens Suit Against INEC
Olufemi Ajadi, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, says the party will sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the “omission of the party’s name from ballot papers”.
Ajadi spoke with journalists on Saturday after casting his vote at Ofada, Obafemi Owode LGA of Ogun state.
The NNPP candidate said he was “disappointed” over the conduct of the governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.
Ajadi said the party had earlier written a letter to INEC to ensure the inclusion of his party’s name on the ballot paper, instead of only the logo.
“As you can see, we cannot see security everywhere. In my polling unit, where I cast my vote, the APC gathered hoodlums to attack me,” he said.
“I’m so disappointed in this country. I’m so disappointed about the leaders that we have. People can’t move around freely to the extent that they were dragging guns with my security. Can you imagine? No, this is not an election.
“On the ballot paper, I can’t see my party, the NNPP. After writing to INEC, to make amendment before the election and today is an election, we can’t find the name, only the logo.
“By the grace of God, we are going to court to challenge INEC on reasons why they failed to put our name on the ballot paper. I’m disappointed in INEC”, he lamented.
When The Tide source checked the list of political parties on INEC website, it was observed that the name of the party was not inscribed on the party’s logo.
