Gov’ship Poll : Council Boss, Lawmaker Task INEC On Credible Exercise

The Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government (ONELGA), Hon Vincent Job, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible elections for the Governorship and House of Assembly Polls in Rivers State, tomorrow.

He, however, commended the commission for their impressive performance during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, describing it as freest, fairest and most credible election in the history of the State.

He stated that INEC deserved commendation following their unbiased conduct during the election.

Job, who made his feelings known while exchanging views with newsmen on the prosecution of the 2023 general elections so far added that the introduction of BVAS is one good thing that has happened to Nigeria’s democracy where votes now count.

“We need to commend INEC for conducting credible elections particularly in the State. This is an indication that democracy in Nigeria has come to stay.

“As Chairman of the area I will continue to ensure that I do my best to improve the living standard of my people.

I urge all electorates to also come out en mass tomorrow in the governorship and House of Assembly elections,” Job said.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area in the State House of Assembly ,Hon Nathaniel Owaji, also scored INEC high.

Owaji said he does not have any doubt that the Governorship and House Assembly elections coming up tomorrow will be free, fair and credible also.

“I have to say that the introduction of BVAS has drastically reduced rigging and other forms of electoral fraud usually carried out by the political class.

“INEC has given people assurance that their votes would count and the electorate are happy for the new development in Nigeria. Thanks to the new electoral law”, he said.

The lawmaker commended the security agencies for their professional conduct during the presidential and National Assembly elections, saying that the presence of the security personnel made the polling units peaceful.

Hon. Owaji expressed optimism that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will coast home to victory come Saturday and appealed to all residents of the area to come out and vote the PDP.

By; Tonye Orabere