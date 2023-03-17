Niger Delta
BEDC Educates Retirees On Financial Prudence
The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on Wednesday organised a seminar for its retiring staff in collaboration with Stanbic IBTC Pensions in Benin.
The Head, Human Capital Management of BEDC, Dr Obinna Obi, said the event was designed towards making the staff understand the various administrative formalities and preparation for life after retirement.
Obi noted that one of the company’s priorities was to educate the retirees on financial prudence and investments.
He stated that in order to make life after retirement hitch free for staff, the company engaged the services of Stanbic IBTC Pensions to enlighten the staff on ways to convert their pensions into sustainable business investments.
According to Obi, BEDC has paid the death benefits of its deceased staff to their next of kin.
“The management of BEDC has taken the policy of payment of death benefit to families of deceased, seriously, because BEDC always has the best interest and welfare of her staff at heart,” he said.
Shell Resumes Oil Export From Bonny Terminal
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) on Wednesday announced the resumption of oil exports from the Bonny Crude Oil Export Terminal.
The Tide source reports that the resumption from the facility follows the lifting of ‘Force Majeure’ on oil exports due to a blast on a pipeline feeding the terminal on March 3, 2022.
Force Majeure is a legal clause inserted in contracts to shield companies from liabilities in meeting contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.
The reports say that an explosion near the Trans Niger Pipeline, which evacuates crude from oilfields in parts of Rivers and Bayelsa State, on March 3 killed 12 suspected oil thieves.
SPDC announced the lifting of the Force Majeure on its oil cargo from the 1.25 million barrels per day terminal in a statement issued by its Media Relations Manager, Mrs Bola Essien-Nelson.
“The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the SPDC joint venture, has lifted the force majeure on Bonny export programme with effect from Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
“The force majeure was declared on March 3, 2022 following a significant decline in crude receipts at the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal,” the oil firm stated.
INEC Distributes Election Materials In Delta
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, started the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials in Delta State.
INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, said in Asaba that the Commission started distribution from the six riverine local government areas of the state.
“We are here in the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Asaba, for the purpose of distributing the sensitive and non-sensitive election materials for the Governorship and House of Assembly election that is taking place on March 18.
“Though the election was earlier shifted because of some logistics challenges and the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which was concluded on Tuesday.
“We are here today to take delivery of the materials to the various LGAs of the state, starting with the riverine areas, like Bomadi, Burutu, Patani, Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West,” he said.
Udoh-Tom appealed to political parties and their candidates to work towards achieving peaceful election in the state.
“I want to appeal to political parties in the state and those contesting to ensure peaceful election where everyone would be allowed to cast his or her vote without violence, bitterness and rancour.
“Every person that is going to win this election is from Delta. He or she is not a foreigner.
“Therefore being an indigene of the state, we should give them all encouragement that would ensure free, fair and credible election.
“As INEC, we know what is expected of us to go out on election day. Sometime, we meet hostile communities and this always make work difficult for us.
“We appeal that everybody should sheathe their swords and go out for peaceful election where the winner will be happy and the loser will embrace the winner,” he said.
Udoh-Tom also said that 18 political parties had fielded candidates for the Governorship election and 322 candidates for the House of Assembly election.
On his part, the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in Delta, Mr Emeka Bidokwu, said political parties confirmed that the materials were complete and intact before the commencement of the distribution.
“We have confirmed that the materials are complete and intact. The various political parties are all represented here.
“The REC will sign all the results sheets going out and the Electoral Officers will also sign the result sheets from the field in order to avoid fake results sheets.
“This is grassroots election and we have done our best to ensure there is peace in the state,” he said.
Don Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds
The Police Command in Cross River State has confirmed the recovery of the body of a Professor of Political Science with the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Felix Akpan.
The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said the body was discovered last Sunday with multiple stab wounds in his apartment at Plot 181, Duke Town Close, State Housing in Calabar.
Ugbo said arrest have been made while the matter is still under investigation.
“We have a suspect in custody who claims to be a friend to the deceased (Prof. Akpan). He said he did not know what happened to him or who stabbed him to death.
“Our crack team of detectives have already swung into action, we will soon get to the root of the matter by unravelling who the killer is”, she assured.
Meanwhile, a source who pleaded anonymity, said that the deceased, a former Dean of Students Affairs in UNICAL, had a guest on Saturday but left very early on Sunday to Akampka before his remains was found.
“He had a male guest who came visiting at the weekend, but the person left very early on Sunday at about 5:00 am.
“A lady who stays in the compound said that she heard a loud scream same day the visitor who has now been confirmed to be a friend left his apartment and alerted people in the neighbourhood about the noise.
“Perhaps, he forgot something that made him come back to the victims’ house, where he was apprehended and taken to Prof’s apartment where we saw the lifeless body of Prof. Akpan with multiple stab wounds,” he said.
