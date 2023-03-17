APC, PDP Bicker Over ‘Mismanaged’ N90bn Osun Funds

The APC in Osun State has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of mismanaging N90 billion that accrued to the state in the last 100 days of his administration.

Tajudeen Lawal, the APC’s state acting chairman, in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo, alleged that Adeleke had been spending government funds lavishly and frivolously without necessarily reversing his earlier order of freezing the state’s account.

Mr Lawal said Mr Adeleke should be ready to account for any money he might have spent without due process on “the day of reckoning which is knocking.”

“Adeleke should justify his claim to accountability and probity if he can give an account of the funds accrued to the state in the last 110 days,” the statement said.

He alleged that the government got N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion from NG CARES; N6.7 billion from the federal government parastatal tax liability; N3.2 billion Nigeria For Women Project; N4.9 billion State Ease of Doing Business Reforms and the N14 billion left in the kitty by the Gboyega Oyetola administration, among others.

Mr Lawal called on the EFCC and ICPC to urgently beam their searchlight on the Osun finances under Mr Adeleke.

In his reaction, Akindele Adekunle, the acting PDP chairman in Osun, denied the allegation that the government received N90 billion in the last three months.

“The state account is open to the public, and the public knows without being told that Gov. Adeleke is not a thieving governor like those of the past as his focus and attention is on the delivery of good governance,” Mr Adekunle explained.

“Because PDP and its government outperformed the APC and proved that people’s needs can be met, the APC has become disillusioned and cannot even offer believable lies against a governor whose popularity rating is now knocking 90 per cent”, he said.