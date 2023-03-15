News
PDP’s Dumping Of Zoning Arrangements Worst Form Of Anti-Party -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) committed anti-party and embarked self destruct when they blatantly dumped the zoning arrangements entrenched in the party’s constitution.
The governor maintained that the decision of the PDP leadership to abandon zoning in clear violation of the party’s constitution, is largely to blame for the party’s catastrophic defeat in the just concluded presidential election.
Governor Wike, made these remarks when the three Rivers senators-elect; the deputy governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Senator Barry Mpigi and Hon. Allwell Onyesoh visited him at his private residence in Rumueprikom, last Wednesday, to present their certificates of return to him.
The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, reiterated that PDP’s Constitution in Section 7(3)(c) states in pursuant of the principles of equity, justice, and fairness the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation of elective and appointive offices. According to him, the decision to jettison this principle is the worst form of anti-party.
“We are proud to have produced the three senators. Out of 13 House of Reps, they have announced ten, and we have taken nine. We believe that when election is done in the other ones, we will also emerge victorious because Rivers State has always been with PDP as regards to the issues of our local elections.
“When our party abandoned the principle of equity, fairness and justice; when our party abandoned the provisions of our constitution , which is the highest anti-party anybody can do, they also have to pay for it. If you see that your constitution says this is what you should do, and you abandoned it, you have committed anti-party more than any other thing. Our own is unity of Nigeria, and that is what we stand for. Unity of Nigeria is far above party interest.”
Governor Wike said the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors deserve commendation for their nationalistic stance that propelled the party to zone the presidency to the south. According to him, the emergence of the president elect of southern extraction was made possible because of the premium APC governors attached to national unity.
“That is why I said that the APC governors are my heroes. They came out openly to tell the world , to tell Nigerians, look, the unity of this country is paramount, we don’t want Nigeria to be divided. In fact, I was shocked when all of them came out and said we have had it for eight years in the north, let it go this way (south) for eight years so that we can have harmony, peace and unity.”
The Rivers State governor said the emergence of a southern Nigerian as president elect in the just concluded presidential election will give the people a sense of belonging and cause Nigerians to live harmoniously together without any sense of alienation.
Governor Wike, charged the senators elect to be nationalistic in the discharge of their legislative duties, by supporting policies of government that will unite the country. He further tasked them not to allow pecuniary interest to sway them from fighting vigorously for the interest of Rivers State.
The governor expressed confidence that the three senators elect will not betray the interest of Rivers State and the country as some former senators did in the past.
“I want to appeal to you when you go to the Senate, talk about Nigeria, not party. Talk about how Nigeria will continue to be one. Support policies of government that will unite this country, and that is where we stand.”
Governor Wike urged the senators elect to return to their various senatorial districts to galvanise massive grassroots support for the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, whose administration is expected to consolidate on the remarkable successes of the current government in the State.
Senator Barry Mpigi, who spoke on behalf of the senators elect, said they remain eternally grateful to God for using governor Wike to enable them actualise their political aspirations.
“You have fought a battle to prove to us that you love Rivers State. Your Excellency, our mission here is just to assure you and reassure you that we are going to Abuja, not for ourselves but for Rivers interest.”
Similarly, PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih, said the victory of the three senators elect is a bold and clear statement that the people of Rivers State are appreciative of governor Wike’s commitment to the development of the State.
“For me, it is a very bold and thank you message to governor Nyesom Wike for the wonderful job he has done for Rivers people. Their election is very clear, the people of Rivers state appreciate everything the governor has done for this state.
“For us in the South-South, we are proud of him. He has done very well, the people are happy with him, the party is happy with him”, he said.
News
FG Records 12.98m Cyber Attacks During Presidential, NASS Polls
The Federal Government said a total of 12,988,978 attacks were recorded during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Pantami said that the attacks originated from both within and outside Nigeria, adding that threats to public websites and portals averaged around 1,550,000 daily.
He said the attacks skyrocketed to 6,997,277 on the Presidential and National Assembly elections day.
The minister said in the run-up to the 2023 general election, threat intelligence revealed an astronomical increase in cyber threats to Nigerian cyberspace.
“It is worth noting that in the run-up to the 2023 general election, threat intelligence revealed an astronomical increase in cyber threats to Nigerian cyberspace.
“Generally, threats to public websites and portals averaged around 1,550,000 daily. However, they skyrocketed to 6,997,277 on the elections days,” Pantami said.
He said a committee set up by his ministry to curtail the activities of cyber criminals during the elections started work on February 24 and ended work on February 28, 2023.
Pantami said: “During this period, a series of hacking attempts were recorded, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), email and IPS attacks, SSH Login Attempts, Brute force Injection attempts, Path Traversal, Detection Evasion, and Forceful Browsing.
“It is worth noting that the centres successfully blocked these attacks and escalated them to the relevant institutions for appropriate action,” he said.
The Tide recalld that on February 24, 2023, the minister inaugurated the Ministerial Standing Committee on Advisory Role for the Protection of Nigerian Cyberspace and ICT Infrastructure.
News
20 Million Nigerians Live With Kidney Diseases -Expert
A renowned kidney disease expert, Professor Pedro Chioma, says over 20 million Nigerians are living with kidney diseases.
Prof Chioma says the figure cuts across both adult and teenage populations in the country.
He also said over 850 million persons suffer the disease globally with the ratio of 11 to 13 percent in adult population.
Prof Chioma who works with Renal Unit, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), attributed the risk factors to hypertension, diabetes, infection, abuse of drugs and unusual life styles
He spoke to newsmen at the UPTH during the 2023 World Kidney Day celebration with its Theme, ‘Kidney Health for All, Preparing for the unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable’.
Prof Chioma who double as a lecturer in the Faculty of Clinical Science College, UNIPORT, noted that the disease would keep increasing due to uncontrollable life styles, high intake of salt, consumption of herbal medicines amongst Nigerians
He described UPTH as one of the major centre for the treatment and management of kidney diseases, and admonished youths to embrace health education as panacea in curbing the disease
Kidney, he said, is key to human as it regulates the body system, regulates water levels and takes away waste from the body.
On the management of the disease, Prof Chioma advised Nigerians to desist from high intake of salts, use of herbal medications, check blood sugar levels and embrace periodic health education.
He outlined some of the hospital challenges in managing the disease as manpower, cost of care of patient and the need for constant power supply to the hospital.
By: Chinedu Wosu
News
March 18: New Poll Projects Fubara As Next Rivers Gov
A new opinion poll in Rivers State conducted by ANAP Foundation has projected possible outcome of the Rivers State governorship election now rescheduled for March 18.
The poll was conducted in collaboration with NOI Polls Ltd for Rivers State, and concluded in February before the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The President, ANAP Foundation, Mr Atedo Peterside, said in a statement in Abuja last Wednesday, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara “is the most likely candidate to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike”.
He said the results showed a significant lead for Fubara with 20 per cent of voters proposing to vote for him, if the governorship elections were to be conducted today.
The results showed 11 per cent proposed to vote for Sen. Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who fell in second place, while Arc Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate came third with 10 per cent.
He said that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs of the Accord Party came fourth with six per cent of voters proposing to vote for him.
Peterside said Fubara’s nine per cent point lead at this stage was significant but not sufficient to separate him from a pack of candidates scoring 11 per cent, 10 per cent, six per cent, among others.
He described it as a severely fragmented race, adding that undecided voters and those who preferred not to reveal their preferred candidates added up to a whopping 24 per cent.
According to him, this is likely due to the fact that the PDP was the most popular political party in the state and the current governor was a member of the party.
“As such, the PDP is likely to maintain its hold on the state, and Fubara is the most likely candidate to win the governorship race,” he said.
He said the primary objective of the poll was to gauge the opinions of voters in the state on the likely pattern of voting in the governorship election.
Peterside said that it also determined the key issues that would influence their voting decision.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Foreign Airlines’ Trapped Funds Hit $743m
-
News2 days ago
Fubara Assures Rivers People, Business Community Of More Dev
-
Nation2 days ago
Priest Preaches Forgiveness For Improved Christian Life
-
Rivers2 days ago
Utilise Digital Space, UPWA Boss Tasks Women
-
Editorial2 days ago
Reinventing The Commonwealth
-
Featured2 days ago
NSCDC Impounds 150 Drums Of Petrol, Apprehends Two Suspects
-
News2 days ago
IWD: Banigo Felicitates With Rivers Women
-
Nation2 days ago
Cleric Advocates Unity, Cautions Nigerians Against Divisive Utterances