Niger Delta
Int’l Womens Day: Foundation Tasks Stakeholders On Bias Against Women, Girls Elimination
The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has called on government and other stakeholders to address structural biases against women and girls in order to build an equitable and peaceful society.
Executive Director of the Foundation, Ms Ann Iyonu, in a message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, said this year’s celebrations call for urgent action towards eliminating gender violence and the need for increased investment in technology for women and girls.
The Foundation noted that Nigerian women have been making significant contributions towards sustainable development of the country, saying it is therefore timely for governments across levels to initiate policies and programmes that will address the systemic biases against women.
A statement from the Communications Officer of the former Nigerian President’s Foundation, Mr Wealth Ominabo, in commemoration of the International Women Day, expressed appreciation of women’s contributions to nation building.
“The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation celebrates with Nigerian women and others across the world on this year’s International Women’s Day. We acknowledge and appreciate the strides and notable contributions of women towards sustainable development and nation building.
“This year’s theme, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’, highlights the need for increased investment in technology for girls and women in our society, and the urgent task to ensure that violence against women both online and offline are addressed.
“On International Women’s Day 2023, we renew our call for an inclusive society, one that is just, equitable, devoid of bias and discrimination.
”Let us embrace equity in all spheres of our society, by initiating policies and programmes that will address structural biases against women and girls. This way, we can build an equitable and peaceful society”, it stated.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Benin Residents Reject Old N500, N1,000 Notes
Many Benin residents are still rejecting the old N500 and N1,000 notes for business transactions in spite of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s appeal to accept them.
The Tide source reports that the Governor had in a statement issued on Thursday by the Edo State Ministry of Communication and Orientation urged residents of the state to accept the old Naira notes.
The statement, signed by the Commissioner of the Ministry, Chris Nehikhare, quotes the Governor as saying that, “With the Supreme Court judgment, the controversy over the circulation of the notes have been put to rest and people are urged to accept and trade with the notes”.
The source, who monitored various markets, commercial banks, bus parks and Point of Sales on Friday, reports that the old N500 and N1000 notes are being rejected.
The residents told the source that they would only accept the old notes when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government make an official statement to that effect.
They also said the non-acceptance of the old notes was fueled by the commercial banks demanding the generation of certain codes before the notes could be deposited at the banks.
According to Mr Paul Emeka, a fashion designer, “I heard about Governor Obaseki urging people in the state to accept the old notes, but most people are refusing to accept them.
“I entered a commercial bus this morning, but the driver said he will not collect the old N1,000 that I wanted to use to pay him for transportation fare.
“I collected the old N1,000 from a commercial bank a day ago, and now, I can’t use it to pay for goods and services.
“I even told the bus driver that Governor Obaseki has asked people in the state to collect the money, but the driver refused.
“The driver said that he wanted to buy fuel with the old N500 notes he collected from passengers a day before, but the fuel attendant refused to accept”.
Another resident, Mrs Rosemary Osas, urged the state government to do more sensitisation about the acceptance of the old notes at the markets, and bus parks among others.
“I collected N5,000, I was given the old N1,000 notes two days ago at GTbank along Agbor Road in Benin, but the food stuff vendors in the market are not accepting the money.
“I had to come to Access Bank this morning at about 5:30 a.m. because I learnt that they pay the new money, but it has not gotten to my turn.
“This is almost 1: 30 p.m., my number on the queue is 139 and they are still attending to number eighty something.
“The situation is terrible because as I am speaking now, I didn’t eat last night because of non acceptance of the old money.”
The source reports that some banks like First Bank, GTbank, were still giving out the old N500 and N1,000 notes to customers at the counter in spite the rejection by some customers.
Only a few bank customers were ready to collect the old notes, with the optimism that the notes would be accepted by members of the public anytime soon.
Niger Delta
C/River Guber: Community Focus On Competence
Mbube Community in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State has said they would not sacrifice merit and competence for politics of ethnicity in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.
This position is contained in a statement by the community’s spokesperson and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Mr James Achara.
He said the need to make this clarification was because some persons in the clan had decided to put their personal interest above that of the collective interest of the generality of all.
Achara asked the few clamouring for concession on votes to be cast on the basis of ethnicity to tell the people why they failed to attract any dividends of democracy to the area through the contacts they had in government.
He said the people had resolved to cast their votes for those who showed interest in the welfare of the people, even if it meant to sacrifice their own.
“In Mbube, competence and performance have never been sacrificed on the grounds of mere ethnic sentiment since the journey of democratic dispensation in 1999 and 2023 will not be different from the Cross River State All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship Candidate, Peter Odey”, he stated.
The PDP chieftain noted that canvassers of the ethnic sentiment forgot to do same for their own who ran the Senate seat with the incubent governor of the state.
According to him, “When a competent and performing Ogoja son contested the Senate seat two weeks ago, how many of them came out to whip this cry of ethnicity?
“Where were all these people crying fowl today when these illustrious sons of Mbube/Ogoja were contesting for political offices that they now want the situation of Peter Odey who is yet to prove his ability to deliver.
“The good people of Mbube will prioritise competence and performance against politics of ethnicity”.
Achara, however, appealed to the people to come out en-masse to cast their votes, adding that any plan to use violence will be foiled.
Niger Delta
Ambrose Ali Varsity Denies Owing Staff Salaries
The Management of the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has said it is up-to-date in the payment of salaries for all staff in the institution.
In a statement issued by the Acting Registrar of the institution, Mr Ambrose Odiase, said 2,260 regular staff and pensioners had received their February 2023 salary.
“Management considers it strange that with all the efforts it has made over the months in the payment of salaries, a group of politicians’ poster boys would still come out and describe the payment as ‘rumour’, ‘selective’, etc.
“The latest payment of February, 2023 salaries is a case in point.
“It is certainly beyond rumour that over 2,260 regular staff and pensioners have received their February 2023 salaries as at Thursday, including some of the academics making all the loud unintellectual noises in defense of falsehood.
“The records are there for everyone to see and management may be compelled to publish the list of those who have so far been paid”, he said.
The Registrar noted that the management had been paying gross salaries since December 2021, hence, he said the claim that it owed 27-month checkoff to welfare union was untrue.
He noted, however, that only staff members who refused to be captured in the Edo State Government’s directed verification and biometric enrollment were not paid.
These set of staff, he said, had been removed from the payroll and declared ghost workers and therefore had no claim to any salary.
“Again, all staff members of the University who were verified to have returned to work at the time the Edo State Government directed them to do so, have received their salaries to date.
“All staff (members), who failed to return to work on the directive of the government and were away on strike for eight months have not received salaries for those months they did not work.
“This is in line with the no-work-no-pay policy directed by government.
‘It is absurd that these self-serving agitators still add up these eight months as salaries due them, when they knew they did not work for them.
“And when they can see that even their counterparts in Federal Universities have been unable to convince the government at the centre to pay them for work not done.”
He stated that management remained committed to its set goal of repositioning Ambrose Alli University in line with the vision of the state government.
According to him, management will not be cowed or intimidated by the fusillade of sponsored attacks on it.
