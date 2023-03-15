Politics
Governorship Poll: Vote PDP For Prosperity Of Rivers State – Obuah …Says Fubara’s Candidacy Divine
The Director-General of the Rivers PDP Campaign Council, Bro. Felix Obuah has called on the electorate in the State to go to the polls on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and vote for Sir Siminalayi Fubara of the PDP, assuring that their votes would bring about sustainable peace, economic growth, youth empowerment, free healthcare services for pregnant women, aging mothers and all round prosperity in the state.
Speaking ahead of the governorship polls which holds on Saturday this week, Bro. Obuah said the opportunity has again presented itself for Rivers people to prove that no other party exists in the state other than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Bro. Obuah assured Rivers people that Sim, when voted into office, would focus on engineering the reindustrialization of Rivers State with appropriate policies, scale and institutional measures in partnership with the private sector as the propelling force for economic growth and development.
“Sim Fubara would build on the gains of the Wike administration. He will develop a 10-year reindustrialization master plan to provide the road map for achieving the industrial transformation of the state while encouraging private investors to take over and revive state companies”, Bro. Obuah said.
He noted that because the PDP is a party whose foundation is rooted in God, their choice of candidates has always had the backing of God.
“This assertion was proven with the choice of Governor Nyesom Wike in 2015, and you could see that despite the battles he went through, God preserved him, and the result is the all-round prosperity which his administration has brought to the State.
“God has once again given us a man, Sir Sim Fubara. This is another opportunity Rivers people should grab with two hands by filing out in their millions to vote for Sir Sim Fubara. A vote for Sim is a vote for continuity and consolidation of the gains brought by Governor Nyesom Wike. A vote for Sim is a vote for peace, progress and more developments in Rivers State”, Obuah declared.
Bro. Obuah urged Rivers people to use the election of Sir Sim Fubara as a show of appreciation to Governor Wike for the great works he did for the state.
Bro. Obuah who is the immediate past State Chairman of the PDP as well as former Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) said by turning out en masse on Saturday to vote for Sim Fubara, this generation of Rivers people would be writing their names in gold and posterity would continue to celebrate them.
He also charged the electorate to vote for all PDP House of Assembly candidates on the ballot, stressing that as a family, the executive and the legislature in the state are like brothers of same parents who speak the same language.
Politics
Franca Afegbua, First Elected Female Senator, 1943 – 2023
On Sunday morning, the news of the passing of Franca Afegbua, the first elected female senator in Nigeria, wobbled through the country. She was famous for her role in flipping the political table in Nigeria, paving way for more women politicians despite strong male dominance.
Afegbua’s story was a motivation for women at a time when top political positions were tagged as a terrain for men only and women were kept as party members — or graciously bequeathed the incontestable position of women leaders.
She was a beautician and an outstanding leader who joined politics with the agenda of transforming her community. Born on October 1943 in Kano, she was a native of Okpella – a town in Estako-east LGA of the old Bendel state, which is now divided into Edo and Delta states.
The Edo-born beautician had her education in Kano, Kaduna, and Lagos states. She was said to own a hair care and massage salon in a shopping centre at Falomo in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.
She was a strong entrepreneur who won several beauty awards locally and internationally before the second republic. In 1977, she won an international hairstyling competition in London.
“I contested as Miss Kaduna and I won. I was living in Kaduna then. I contested a few beauty contests and I won,” she had said in an interview.
Afegbua was introduced into politics by Joseph Tarka, a Nigerian politician from Benue state who served as a minister for transport and communications under Yakubu Gowon, former military head of state.
In 1983, she started politics fully and contested the senatorial position of Bendel north under the National Party of Nigeria. She contested against John Omolu, a formidable politician and a trade unionist. Afegbua remained resolute despite the male dominance and canvassed votes through women and their organisations. She earned a slim victory in the election and defeated Omolu. She was then sworn in as the first elected female senator in Nigeria in October 1983.
In an Interview with Okpella TV, Afegbua said her interest in politics was triggered by her desire to provide water and other basic amenities to the people of Okpella.
“When it was time for the regional contest, I contested and I won. The great and greatest inspiration was that I wanted to fight for my people because Okpella is in Nigeria and we had no water to drink. We were so backward,” she said.
“I stayed in Kano and I just came to Okpalla, no water. I lived in Kano, Kaduna, Zaria and I thought how come they have pipe-borne water and we don’t have it? What is wrong? Did the government neglect us? I said what will stop me from going there and getting these things right. So, I decided to go into politics for that purpose.”
At the time Nigeria witnessed the second republic when the military rulers passed power to Shehu Shagari, the civilian president in 1979, there was no woman in the senate. Female politicians were said to have been marginalised by cultural and gender stereotypes with patriarchy posing the greater challenge.
While men occupied the majority of the legislative positions with 230 members, women were said to occupy about five of the seats.
Even though Afegbua had massive transformative agenda, her political career was cut short on December 31, 1983, when the military coup staged by Muhammadu Buhari, a major-general, overthrew the government. This ended the civilian government and the second republic.
Afegbua, in an interview, expressed regret over her inability to fully deliver her mandate to the people of Okpella.
“I couldn’t because there was the coup that ousted us and I didn’t come back, but I did my best to get water to the people,” she said.
“The Nigerian politics now is more political; it is come and chop. The politics of my time was to come and work and get something to your people. Some people worked for the betterment of their environment, and some it was a money-making affair but I didn’t see it as a money-making affair.
“I saw it as an opportunity to fight and get something done for my people and if every politician fights for the country, there will be progress, and this country will be more progressive than it is now.
“Some people are working for their pockets, so there cannot be general progress. The situation is getting worse and it is very pathetic. Politics, I don’t see it as divide and share and all that. I see it as presenting a case and fighting for it. It is not to go and take money. It cannot improve education, anyway. May God help us and may God forgive us.”
Afegbua was a community mobiliser who was highly admired by her people. She was a trailblazer in her community and a passionate advocate of education and women’s right. This earned her the chieftaincy titles, Aidotse of Onwoyeni Town and the Memisesewe of Okpella.
In 2019, when Afegbua marked her 76th birthday, THISDAY reported that Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, described her as a role model to men and women.
Obaseki, represented by Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of the state, said: “Edo government will be building a home for our first female senator in the heart of Benin city. And we are also setting up a trust fund for her upkeep for life.”
“I pray that God will continue to bless you. You are a role model to men and women the world over, whose outstanding achievements and accomplishments continue to inspire many,” he added.
She was also praised by Betsy Obaseki, wife of Edo governor, who described her as “a great woman, a trailblazer, and a mentor to many”.
“The most distinguished Senator Afegbua has been a source of pride to the people of Edo state as well as to women all over the world. She is the first black woman in the world to become a senator at a time when women’s inclusion in the political process was largely unrecognised in Nigeria.” She added.
“What she did was to pave the way for women all around the world to believe that such a feat was possible. The senator did the impossible in 1983 and since then, women all over the world have come to see it as a possibility.
“The world is at an interesting phase, where women at various levels are standing up and demanding inclusion and diversity.”
In May 2014, Afegbua’s autobiography was launched by Women Foundation in Nigeria (WFN). The book, “Walking on hot coals”, detailed her journey into the political world and the Nigerian senate in 1983.
The book, reviewed by Nuhu Yakubu, a professor at Sokoto State University, was not only recommended for women in politics but all men across Nigeria. He described the book as a lesson in perseverance and determination.
Afegbua’s memoir was launched by Edwin Clark who was in the senate alongside Afegbua in 1983. He said she was a fearless woman who was not afraid to blaze her own trail.
Afegbua died on March 12, 2023, at the age of 79.
Politics
Electoral Offences: IGP Orders Transfer Of Case Files To INEC
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has asked Commissioners of Police of State Commands to hand over case files of electoral offences to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.
Baba also directed that elections-related investigations involving the Presidential and National Assembly elections should be “swiftly concluded”.
Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, in a statement on Monday, said the IGP has asked Nigerians to collaborate with the police to ensure a “hitch-free security architecture”.
“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has directed commissioners of police in charge of state commands to ensure that investigations in all cases of violations against the 2022 Electoral Act during the February 25th 2023 presidential and national assembly electioneering process are swiftly concluded and the case files forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution,” the statement read.
“In a bid to ensure all-inclusive election security management and accord Nigerians benefits/leverage of active participation, to achieve free, fair, and credible gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections on 18th March, 2023, the IGP has tasked strategic police managers to engage stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues.”
The electoral act of 2022 empowers INEC to prosecute electoral offenders.
Section 145 (2) of the act states: “A prosecution under this Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the commission or any legal practitioner appointed by it.”
In August 2022, Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of INEC, said the prosecution of electoral offenders had been “very challenging” for the commission.
Yakubu supported the bill for the establishment of a commission that would be charged with the responsibility of prosecuting electoral offenders.
The INEC chairman had spoken during the public hearing organised by the House of Representatives committee on electoral matters for a bill to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission.
Politics
2023 Guber Poll: NULGE Boss Commends Fubara To Rivers Electorate
Ahead of this Saturday’s governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, a frontline labor leader and Chairman, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Opobo/Nkoro Chapter, Engr. Dandison Tumini Diri has described the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara as the best thing that will happen to the state.
Speaking with journalists recently in Port Harcourt on the choice of Fubara and other candidates of the PDP, Diri expressed happiness that the party has fielded a credible and God fearing candidate with excellent track record, who has the interest of the people of the state at heart.
He pointed out that as an administrator par excellence, entrepreneur and business mogul who had previously created employment opportunities for many over the years, Fubara will attract investors to the state thereby creating more jobs and employment chances for the youths and the unemployed indigenes of the state.
Diri expressed the hope that if given the opportunity, the former Accountant-General of the state will continue in the trajectory of peace and godliness.
The renown labour leader opined that when elected, Sir Fubara will sustain the existing peace, enhance development and further godliness in the state.
Diri noted that to move forward, Rivers State needs a pragmatic, proactive, focused and dependable servant leader like Sim Fubara who, according to him, will pilot the affairs of the state righteously and with the fear of God.
“Sim Fubara is focused and straight forward servant leader and is the type of person we need to move our state forward. Someone who will lead from the front and also ensure that no one is left behind. I am quite sure that he will sustain the existing peace, carry everybody along and boost development as a God fearing leader”, he said.
The NULGE boss assured that the group in the LGA will not relent in mobilizing support through its Coordinators across the eleven political wards in the area to ensure that Sir Fubara scales through the election hurdles come Saturday, March 18, 2023 as governor.
Diri also described the governorship standard bearer of the PDP as a retired and seasoned civil servant who would attend to the yearnings and aspirations of civil servants at the local government level in particular and the state in general, if voted into power as governor.
By: Bethel Toby
