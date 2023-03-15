Featured
Developing The Non-Oil Sector
A common feature in the Christmas messages last year, was “hope”. From the political leaders to religious heads and many others, Nigerians were encouraged to be hopeful for a better Nigeria from this year and beyond despite the daunting challenges facing the nation. The citizens were urged to do everything within their powers to ensure that Nigeria bounces back again both economically and otherwise.
The most striking of them all was the message by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Mathew Kukah. It partly reads, “… So, we need a change of strategy so that we can turn a new page. We need a new strategy to confront those who sit on the throne of power in arrogance and are determined to reduce our country to a jungle. We need a new strategy that separates men and women of honour from those who have chosen dishonour. We need a new strategy that provides a clearer moral guide for ordinary citizens who, based on the moral strength of culture and religion, are seeking to build a good society, even if with straws. We need to stand up and stand firm. We need new mechanisms for saying no to the violence of governance”.
Indeed, in the coming year, 2023, there must be a deliberate effort to change how things have been done in the past in the country so as to birth a better Nigeria. One of the greatest desires of any nation is the need to build a resilient economic system that is self-sustaining, highly competitive, and externally visible. Citizens of every nation too desire a strong and reliable economy and a conducive environment where they could live and operate satisfactorily. To this end, nature endowed nations of the world with natural and human (intellectual) resources through which they could develop economically and sustain her citizens.
However, no country of the world, Nigeria inclusive, could grow or develop effectively despite her natural endowments without depending on another country. This growth is mostly enhanced through trade and export.Before Nigeria gained independence in 1960, her economy was dominated by trade and export and the non-oil sector (agricultural and solid mineral sub-sector) was the mainstay of her economy and the greatest foreign exchange earner contributing about 65 per cent of her (Nigeria) aggregate income.The non-oil economy can be defined as economic activities that are not directly or indirectly related to the petroleum and gas industries. These are the manufacturing, agriculture, services, telecommunications, the financial sector (banking and insurance) activities and tour operator (hotel, restaurant, park) aside others.
According to a recent research, seven non-oil activities in percentages contributed to the Nigeria Economy in Q2 of 2022 and they include Agriculture – 23.2 %, Trade- 16.8 %, Telecoms -15.0%, Manufacturing- 8.65 %, Crude oil and Gas -6.33 %, Real Estate -5.33% while Financial and Insurance contributed 4.25%. On August 23, 2022, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) announced that Nigeria exported over 4.146 million metric tons of non-oil products worth $2.593 billion from January to June 2022.
From the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, the progress report of $2.593 billion represents a 62.37 per cent increase in non-oil export recorded in the year as against the $1.59 billion and $981.44 million recorded in the first half of 2021 and 2020 respectively. Yakusak said that the report was also the highest half year non-oil export performance since 2018 which contributed significantly to the nation’s economic growth in the face of a global economic recession that affected most businesses in 2021.
He said it also contributed to poverty alleviation, industrial development and foreign exchange employment earnings for the country. “The figures of 4.146 million metric tons of product worth $2.593 billion exported between January and June 2022 culled from the non-oil export performance reports of various pre-shipment inspection agents, reinforces NEPC’s campaign to embrace non-oil export trade as a viable means of economic growth,” he said. The NEPC Executive Director equally hinted that over 200 different products, ranging from manufactured, semi-processed, solid minerals to raw agricultural products, were reportedly exported in the period under review.He said that unlike what was applicable in the past, products exported from the country were gradually shifting from the traditional agricultural products to semi-processed/manufactured goods.
Yakusak equally said that during the period under review there was no incidence of export rejections while different Nigerian products were exported to 112 countries including America, Asia, Europe, Oceania regions and some Africa countries adding that of this number Brazil, US and India were the top three export destinations based on the value of imports. “With 572 companies reportedly participating in exporting products, analysts’ belief it is an indication that Nigerian businesses are gradually embracing the diversification campaign of the NEPC by venturing into non-oil exports,” he said.
On their own part, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) said it is working assiduously with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies to end the rejection of Nigeria’s products in the international market. To this end, the Minister of FMITI, Otumba Adeniyi Adebayo, recently inaugurated a Technical Committee on Export Rejects charged with the responsibility of identifying the major causes of the rejection of the agro produce and proffering appropriate recommendations.
The committee headed by the Director, Commodities and Export Department, Mr. Suleiman Audu, is expected to make recommendations that would assist the promotion of non-oil commodity exports which had led to farmers and product aggregators partnering to explore the export market for their products. Before Nigeria gained her independence in 1960, her economy was mainly dominated by trade and export of non-oil producing products. With the discovery of crude oil, the country’s economic dependence shifted from non- oil products to crude oil. Today, the near negligence of non-oil products is having its toll on the nation’s economy.
Despite its abundant arable land and over 200 million people, Nigeria cannot feed its citizens. Successive administrations at both federal and state levels have claimed to be investing in agriculture with little or nothing to show for it. Rather, the country has become one of the largest importers of food in the world. All kinds of good items from all over the world find their way into Nigeria. We import wheat, sugar, fish, milk, vegetables, fruits, rice and other food items which could be abundantly produced locally. Incidentally, the constant plummeting of the naira has sky-rocketed the prices of virtually every item in the market. The result is that many Nigerians today go hungry. The incoming administration across all levels must therefore make improvement in agriculture, manufacturing, the creative industry and other non-oil sectors a top priority.
As stated earlier, the current administration claims to have done so well in exportation of non-oil products, although many Nigerians have disputed such bogus claims, the incoming government is therefore expected to take it a notch higher. Some stakeholders in the agricultural sector have posited that with over 79 million hectares of arable land, diversified ecological conditions, abundant water resources and adequate rainfall and sincere commitment by the government, poverty, joblessness, and hunger will be completely eliminated in the country and the country will have enough to export. But all these will remain a tall order, thereby dashing the hope of a better nation if the problems of insecurity and corruption are not sincerely dealt with.
Other issues affecting the non-oil sector like the weakening of the naira, lack of infrastructure, poor power supply and many others must be adequately addressed. The next leaders of the country must think outside the box and come up with innovative solutions that will skyrocket the Nigerian non-oil sector to an all-time high performance. It is important that Nigerians take their fate by their hand by ensuring that they elect the best persons that will pilot the affairs of government at various tiers of government in this general elections.
Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute To Complement NJI -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated that the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute (JMOJI) in Port Harcourt was established to complement efforts of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in the provision of regular training of judicial officers in the country.
Wike made the remarks at the inauguration of the Governing Board of the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute at Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Governing Board has as its chairman, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi with the President of Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor and Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor as members.
Other members are; Justice Essor Teetito, Justice Frank Onyiri, Justice Florence Fiberesima, Justice Ericonda Amadi, Justice Dr. Daketima Kio, Collins Ali and Betty Sunny-Hart.
Wike noted the importance of continuous training of judicial officers and support staff through workshops in performing their duties.
He said with the requisite officers and board members now commissioned, the Institute will begin to carry out its responsibilities and conduct not less than three training sessions yearly for judicial officers.
“I think the Institute will start off in earnest now. Like I said, this is not usurping the functions of the National Judicial Institute.
“This is just to complement efforts of the National Judicial Institute, because I find out that yearly, you have about three to four judges that go for training or workshops in the institute (NJI).
“But this will give you ample opportunity to go for workshops or training, three times in a year, and also enable the magistrates to be trained”, he said.
Wike added that in keeping with the establishing law, the Chief Judge of Rivers State has nominated members of the governing board for the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute, which have been commissioned.
The governor, therefore, stated that the institute will have no reason to complain for lack of performance because everything that is required has been provided including the N500million grant that was promised when the institute was inaugurated.
According to him, “It is important now that you can kickstart and please, give the required support of the governing board to the Institute to be able to effectively discharge their responsibilities.
“At least, before the year runs out, you must have carried out not less than three workshops, it’s very important. And of course, there must be regular publications.”
Determined that staff positions within the Institute are not sectionalised, Wike insisted that no one Rivers tribe should dominate the staff strength of the institute.
He acknowledged that already an Ogoni person has been appointed the Accountant General of the Institute, and stated that other positions should be distributed evenly among other tribes.
Governor Wike also informed the Chief Judge of Rivers State that his application seeking approval to employ 14 new magistrates has been approved.
He, however, instructed him to forward the demand for other level of staff, 350 persons as the required number of new staff in the Judiciary, to the Rivers State Civil Service Commission for proper documentation, interview and employment into the service.
In his response, on behalf of the board, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for finding them fit and proper to become the pioneer board members of the institute.
Justice Amadi said they understand the essence of establishing the institute, which is to provide such training opportunities that will promote excellence among judicial staff.
According to him, they will do their best in discharging the duty, while also addressing the controversy that the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute is set up to undermine or compete with the National Judicial Institute in order for people to appreciate its complementary role to the NJI.
Wike Tasks SCSC To Complete Promotion, Employment Exercise In 30 Days …As RSG Moves To Engage 10, 000 New Hands …NLC, Others Rally Support For Fubara
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has sworn in members of the State Civil Service Commission with a charge to immediately commence the promotion of civil servants across all levels.
Wike also mandated the commission to set up the machinery for the employment of 10,000 Rivers youths into the State Civil Service, saying both exercises are not political and must be completed in the next one month.
The commission, sworn in at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, has Sir. Clifford Ndu Walter as the chairman with Venerable Richard Okpara, Barr. Osima Gina, Sir. John Pascal Nali and Chief Mike Elechi as members.
Wike warned them against using their offices to witchhunt anybody, and encouraged them to do a thorough job.
The governor explained that when the new leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the State paid him a courtesy visit last week at the Government House, he disclosed to them that the former NLC leadership was hostile towards the state, and made meaningful discussion almost impossible.
“Leadership can bring about progress. Leadership can bring about setback. Unfortunately, the then leadership of Labour was very hostile to the government and so we felt that we have to tarry for a while. Now that we have a leadership that is willing to work with government, those problems are now a thing of the past.
“So, you are to immediately start the promotion of our civil servants and compute the financial implications of that promotion, all levels of civil servants, no one should be discriminated against.”
On the employment of 10,000 Rivers youths into the civil service, Wike told the commission to open up the process to allow more applicants to apply.
He also reminded the commission to take cognizance of the fact that some persons had applied earlier when the government called for applications.
Wike urged them to write to every ministry and request for their manpower requirements which will guide them in the employment exercise.
The governor stressed that the employment into the State Civil Service must accommodate every local government area in the State.
“And then, you must set up the necessary machinery for the immediate employment of our teeming youths. This should be done within the next one month, everything concluded.
“But let me warn you, and I have always said so, it is not for you to use it to witch hunt anybody.
“One of the things I’ve found out, I know people are looking for employment, but it must be done and thoroughly well and every local government must benefit from it because it is employment to the civil service. It is not employment to companies, No”, Wike said.
The governor had promised last week that his administration would implement outstanding promotion in the State Civil Service and fulfil the promise of employing 10,000 youths into the service.
He gave the assurance last Thursday when he received a delegation of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its new chairman, Comrade Alex Agwanwor and the Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Emechete Chuku, at Government House in Port Harcourt.
Wike accused the former leader of NLC in the state, Beatrice Itubo, of peddling lies against his administration that pensioners were owed 15 months of entitlements.
“We have been paying pension and gratuities every month. Not less than three point something billion Naira is set aside for that purpose, including payment of benefits.
“In fact, the former Accountant General of the State told me yesterday that those of 2016 and 2017 have been cleared, but you hear her (Beatrice Itubo) go to say that we have not paid for 15 months. That is unfair.
“How will a government, it has never happened in this state, that built a secretariat for NLC and TUC at the same time be anti-labour?”
Wike also alleged that Itubo was also involved in other antagonistic activities that totally destroyed the cordial relationship that once existed between workers and the state government.
He blamed her for the delay workers had witnessed in getting their due promotion, but said with the new NLC executive in place, promotion will be implemented for workers expeditiously.
“Now that she has left, to welcome you, we are going to start the promotion process. I didn’t want her to take credit. You should take the credit.
“So, there is nothing government cannot do for you if we have a good relationship. There is how you go about it. You don’t go about plotting against the downfall of a government which will also affect the welfare of your members”, he said.
Wike pointed to the reality of the State Civil Service having, for the first time, one of their own as the governorship candidate.
The governor wondered why Rivers workers are not excited and enthusiastic about the opportunity they now have and own the electoral process to ensure that Sir. Siminialayi Fubara wins his election.
He said, “So, I thought that the civil service, the union ought to have taken it up themselves to say this campaign is our own, that we are getting one of us now who will be in charge of the affairs of this state.
“The deputy (running mate) is also experienced in civil service job. She has also been a permanent secretary, became a commissioner and a lecturer.
“We don’t need to come and speak to you. You are the ones to take it upon yourselves. Can we miss this opportunity now?”
Recalling his experience, Wike said, “I am not a civil servant, so, it even took me time to understand the rudiment of civil service bureaucracy and all that.
“Now, this is somebody who has passed through these levels; from the junior cader up to senior cadre to Permanent Secretary and become Accountant General. So, who is more qualified to preside over the state?
“It is not all these people who in private businesses. Private business is not public service. When you come in, you’ll know it’s a different ball game”, the governor stated.
Wike warned Rivers workers against supporting the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Tonye Cole, who he said allegedly connived with the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to sell Rivers assets and are currently facing prosecution over $50million proceeds from that sale.
In his address, Rivers NLC Chairman, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, said his executive committee was elected two days ago and they came to present themselves to the governor as well as pledge their loyalty to his administration.
He noted the sour relationship between government and the Rivers workers, saying however, that as partners in progress, the NLC in the state will right the wrongs, return to that path of cooperation in order to attract better welfare for workers.
Agwanwor pledged Rivers workers’ support for Sir Siminialayi Fubara to become the next governor of the state.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Emechete Chuku, acknowledged the unequal infrastructural development strides of the Wike administration and said it was sad that the former NLC leadership could not sustain a cordial relationship between workers and the State government.
He thanked Governor Wike for regular payment of workers’ salary and pensions, assuring that workers in the state will be mobilised to deliver winning votes to Sir. Fubara as the next governor of the state.
NSCDC Impounds 150 Drums Of Petrol, Apprehends Two Suspects
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday said it seized 150 smuggled drums of petrol and arrested two suspects on March 9.
The NSCDC Commandant in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Yusuf Imam, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Uyo on Saturday.
Imam said the Marine Unit of the command acted on intelligence and arrested the suspects on the high seas as they conveyed the products in a wooden boat en route to Cameroon.
He added that the operatives also seized five engines and one pumping machine used to steal petroleum products.
“The Marine Unit of the NSCDC arrested two suspects and impounded 150 drums of PMS conveyed in a large wooden boat on the high seas in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.
“The arrests and subsequent impounding of the exhibits took place in the early hours of Thursday.
“Acting on credible intelligence, the NSCDC Marine Squad led by Jamilu Mohammed Adamu hit the waterways with the corps’ gunboat, chased, and intercepted the boat very close to the Atlantic Ocean while attempting to smuggle petrol into Cameroon”, Imam said.
The commandant warned that the corps would not tolerate crime on its waterways and would meet all acts of economic sabotage and vandalism in the state with the full weight of the law.
“It’s not going to be business as usual in my time.
“I am here to work, and you can expect to see more of this as we will make Akwa Ibom a living hell for vandals, illegal bunkerers, and oil thieves,” he said.
Imam, therefore, advised persons engaged in all acts of economic sabotage in the area to desist forthwith and seek meaningful ventures to engage in.
He said NSCDC, under the leadership of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi would not relent in the fight against oil theft, which “has robbed the country of enormous revenue.”
He enjoined the good people of Akwa Ibom, traditional institutions, community-based organisations, and the youth to cooperate with NSCDC by providing it with useful information and ensure safety in the environment.
The commandant said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.
