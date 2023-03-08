Pipeline Explosion In Rivers: PUPRC Begins Investigation

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has inaugurated the N779million Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) 160 housing units for flood victims in the state.

Bello, at the inauguration ceremony in Mokwa and Edati Local Government Areas of the state Last Friday, stated that the victims in Muregi and Ketso communities would be the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Bello said, “the state government in conjunction with the local governments will setup a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of relocating victims in the two communities as soon as this project is completed.

“Efforts like this will guarantee the safety of lives and properties in our communities.

“It is my hope that this project will be completed within the shortest possible time so that efforts will be made to relocate the flood victims in Muregi and Ketso,” he said.

The governor assured the people that the state government would provide access roads to the two communities to ease movement of goods and services in the areas.

According to him, the electrification project of the communities would soon be completed and inaugurated to boost socio-economic activities in the areas.

Also speaking , the Managing Director, HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa said that, “each of this housing units is estimated at the cost of N4,870,161.14.

“Following intensive needs assessment and professional survey by HYPPADEC, the commission decided to construct 120 housing units in Muregi town of Mokwa local government area and 40 housing units in Ketso village of Edati local government area.”

Yelwa said each of the housing unit has two bedrooms, one sitting room, one convenience, one kitchen and one veranda.

He said each housing unit shall occupy half of the plot size allocated to it, while the remaining half shall be left for future expansions.

The Managing Director said to ensure accessibility to the buildings and prevent flooding, the commission would construct access roads and earth drainages at the site.

He said the entire project would be carried out using efficient and sustainable construction materials, under the supervision of the commission’s Directorate of Engineering and Technical Services.

He said each of the housing unit would be occupied by persons that have been facing intermittent displacement as a result of floods and other ecological disasters.

Yelwa explained the choice of Muregi and Ketso for the project was predicated on the fact that the communities have suffered frequent flooding since 2015 adding that the project would be completed within three months as the contractor had been mobilised.

The Managing Director further lauded the state government, governing council and management of the commission for their support in realising the project.

On his part, the Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar Etsu Nupe, promised the support of the traditional institution to enable the project succeed.

Earlier, Alhaji Abdullahi Muregi, Chairman Mokwa local government area, commended the state government and HYPPADEC for the gesture.

Muregi appealed to the state government to find a way of settling the crisis ravaging Zakagi community in council to prevent the loss of lives and properties.

It was gathered that the housing resettlement scheme would cover the six HYPPADEC states of Benue, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau.

Recall that the HYPPADEC was established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2010 to address ecological challenges from the operations of hydroelectric dams.