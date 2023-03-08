Nigeria Cycling Team Begins Qualification Quest

The Nigeria cycling team, on Saturday, began its qualification quest for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the 2023 Africa Track Cycling Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

According to the Nigeria Cycling Federation (NCF), the team is made up of eight female cyclists, six senior and two junior cyclists, who have been in camp for over two weeks ahead of the African event.

Speaking on the African track cycling event, a board member of NCF, Femi Thomas, expressed optimism that the team will perform creditably well, as the Federation has put in place necessary logistics for the Cairo event.

“The Nigeria cycling team, after spending over two weeks in the country training for the African championship, was directed by NCF to undergo another training in Cairo, venue of the championship.

“The Nigeria Cycling Federation Board member and Confederation Africa Cycling (CAC), Secretary General, Bashir Mohammed, will be at the Africa Championship in Egypt in Cairo, which will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics and World Championship coming up in France, next year,” Thomas said.

He added: “We are optimistic the team will do well in Cairo, going by the level of preparations the Team had in Nigeria ahead of the event. The cyclists left for Cairo on Monday so as to acclimatise and get further training to put them in good shape.

“The federation is trying its best to ensure the team gets enough points to qualify for both the Olympics and world championships next year.”