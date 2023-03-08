Sports
Nigeria Cycling Team Begins Qualification Quest
The Nigeria cycling team, on Saturday, began its qualification quest for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the 2023 Africa Track Cycling Championship in Cairo, Egypt.
According to the Nigeria Cycling Federation (NCF), the team is made up of eight female cyclists, six senior and two junior cyclists, who have been in camp for over two weeks ahead of the African event.
Speaking on the African track cycling event, a board member of NCF, Femi Thomas, expressed optimism that the team will perform creditably well, as the Federation has put in place necessary logistics for the Cairo event.
“The Nigeria cycling team, after spending over two weeks in the country training for the African championship, was directed by NCF to undergo another training in Cairo, venue of the championship.
“The Nigeria Cycling Federation Board member and Confederation Africa Cycling (CAC), Secretary General, Bashir Mohammed, will be at the Africa Championship in Egypt in Cairo, which will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics and World Championship coming up in France, next year,” Thomas said.
He added: “We are optimistic the team will do well in Cairo, going by the level of preparations the Team had in Nigeria ahead of the event. The cyclists left for Cairo on Monday so as to acclimatise and get further training to put them in good shape.
“The federation is trying its best to ensure the team gets enough points to qualify for both the Olympics and world championships next year.”
Bendel Insurance Duo For Awards Nomination
For the second month, Bendel Insurance duo of Monday Odigie and Imade Osarenkhoe, lead nominees for the February Coach and Player of the Month awards in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) organised by the League Bloggers.
Nominated among others in January, the duo emerged winners of the awards, which celebrate outstanding performers in NPFL.
As with his feat in January, Odigie finished as the only unbeaten coach in February after five matches and topped the table in Group A at the conclusion of the first round.
Successful trips to Maiduguri and Ibadan, two difficult grounds, against El-Kanemi Warriors and Shooting Stars Sports Club, boosted Odigie’s nomination.
The clash in Ibadan was a celebration of the historical rivalry between both sides, which began during the first organised Nigerian league in 1972.
Also nominated for the Coach of the Month award are Deji Ayeni (Akwa United), Finidi George (Enyimba) and Mohammed Baba Ganaru (Lobi Stars).
Like Odigie, Ganaru led Lobi to the top of Group B table and gets second nomination.
Odigie and Ganaru have become regular nominees for playing good football, while the duo of George and Ayeni make the shortlist for the first time this term.
January Player of the Month, Osarenkhoe, finished February as the poster boy of Insurance to underscore his impact in the team. He is arguably the most recognisable player in the NPFL.
Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie gets a second nomination for his heroics in-between-sticks for Insurance. Obasaogie has forced his way into the list to contest with strikers, who easily get noticed for the goal-scoring rate.
National U-18 Handball Team Departs For Continental Tourney
The second batch of the National U-18 male handball team yesterday left for the International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Intercontinental Championship, after the first batch travelled yesterday for San Jose, Costa Rica. The championship holds from tomorrow to March 11.
Nigeria, currently African champions, will be featuring in the six days championship of the IHF junior competition for the second time in the history of the championship.
The team will play its first match on March 8 against Nicaragua and also meet Georgia, Guadaloupe, Nicaragua and Tahiti in a round-robin competition. Several of the players picked by Coach Emeka Nnamani for the championship, after camping at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos, are core members of the team that took part in the Africa Zone 3 tournament in Cote d’Ivoire and the continental tournament in Congo Brazzaville.
The Nigerian team finished second in the 2019 edition held in Pristina, Kosovo, losing by a narrow 26 to 27 margin to Chinese Taipei in the final. The Guardian recalls that the country’s representative qualified for the 2023 IHF Trophy Intercontinental by defeating Guinea 37-36 in the final of the IHF Trophy Continental Phase held in Brazzaville, Congo, earlier in the year.
The list of contingent to the championship includes the Coach Nnamani, two officials, Nnamani Joseph Emeka, Ayo Joshua, and the final list of the players, which include Kareem Faruk, Kuti Akorade, Sulaiman Azeez, Faloki Christian, Obabori Samuel, Mukiala Fuad, Mohammed Mustapha, Shagari John, Sulaiman Sani, Tahir lawal, Ajibike Kareem, Ojo Oluwagbanga and Isiyaka Mustapha.
Paris 2024: Olympic Eagles Back In Camp For Guinea
Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has called to camp, 30 players ahead of this month’s Africa U-23 Cup of Nations final qualifying fixture against Guinea.
The list includes four goalkeepers, eight defenders, 10 midfielders and eight forwards. Nigeria, conquerors of Tanzania in the second round of the race, will host the first leg of the fixture against Guinea at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Wednesday, 22nd March.
All the players reported at the Chida Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday ahead of the contingent’s departure to the Oyo State capital. In the second round of the series, the Olympic Eagles drew 1-1 with Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, and then spanked their visitors 2-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium a week later.
Invited players are, Goalkeepers: John Amah (Sunshine Stars); Nurudeen Badmus (Dakkada FC); Ifeanyi Nchekwube (Akwa United); Oriya Joseph (Lobi Stars)
Defenders: Christopher Nwaeze (Plateau United); Desmond Ojietefian (Shooting Stars); Okechukwu Chikason (Enyimba FC); Anthony Anieke (Akwa United); Samuel Olamilekan (Niger Tornadoes); Benjamin Tanimu (Bendel Insurance); Evans Ogbonda (Port Harcourt City); Umar Ahmed Farouk (Gombe United)
Midfielders: Daniel Wotlai (Abia Warriors); Akanni Qudus (Remo Stars); Auwalu Naziru (Rangers Int’l); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Enyimba FC); Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Taofeek Malomo (Shooting Stars); Samuel Chisom (Kwara United); Samaila Sarki (Bendel Insurance); Kumaga Suur (Lobi Stars); Inye Green (Ibani United).
Forwards: Munir Idris (Niger Tornadoes); Ahmed Jimoh (Kwara United); Ezekiel Edidiong (Remo Stars); Ifeanyi Ogba (Akwa United); Umar Ibrahim (El-Kanemi Warriors); Alkasin Deji Yusuf (Dakkada FC); Mojereola Suleiman (Sunshine Stars); Akile Monday (Lobi Stars)
