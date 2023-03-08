Politics
INEC Challenges Atiku, Obi’s Suit On BVAS
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to vary the orders that were granted to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, to inspect materials used for the last presidential election.
INEC, in a motion on notice filed on March 4, is praying the court to vary the order which restrained it from tampering with materials used for the election.
The commission said it needed to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the next round of elections.
The appellate court had on March 3 granted leave to Atiku and Obi to inspect election materials used by INEC in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.
A panel of the appellate court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh granted the permission following two separate ex parte applications filed by Atiku and Obi, who came second and third respectively in the presidential election won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In the application filed by the commission and sighted by The Tide source, the commission is asking the court to vary the order to allow it to reconfigure its 176,846 BVAS for the March 11 governorship and state houses of assembly elections.
Our source reports that it is the sole prayer in the application of the electoral umpire filed at the court.
No date has however been fixed for hearing of the application.
According to a source, considering the number of BVAS required to conduct the election across the states, INEC needs to reconfigure the BVAS used for the February 25 elections and deploy them to polling units for the March 11 elections.
The source said that the technical team of the commission had to be deployed on time to start the reconfiguration of the devices, which had to be done one by one.
The official further said the order was pertinent as not getting it could result in the postponement of the Saturday governorship and state houses of assembly elections.
The credible source explained that the application became necessary following the order restraining INEC from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until the due inspection was conducted and Certified True Copies of them were issued, noting that the commission would require sufficient time to reconfigure the BVAS needed to conduct the polls.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, could not be reached for a reaction on Monday as he did not respond to several calls and the text message sent to him on the issue.
Meanwhile, the PDP has said the ruling of the Court of Appeal granting its presidential candidate permission to inspect election materials had yet to be complied with by the electoral commission.
A member of the National Working Committee of the party disclosed this to The Tide source on Monday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the NWC member stated that part of the reason for the protest by the party chieftains on Monday was the refusal of the commission to obey the order of the appellate court.
“The legal team of the PDP has not commenced the process of inspecting the documents used for the election, not because it is not ready but because INEC has not granted the team access to the materials.
“It is too early to say that they have an ulterior motive but they can’t deny us of our right. They can only delay the process but they cannot stop the PDP.”
I Did Not Collect Bribe To Endorse Mbah, PDP Guber Candidate – Ex-Gov Chime
Ex-Enugu State Governor, Mr Sullivan Chime, yesterday dismissed insinuation that he collected money from Mr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to endorse him as the next governor.
Reacting to the insinuation making the rounds, Chime said he endorsed Mbah, Chief Executive of Pinnacle Oil because of his impressive pedigree and competence.
The former governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State said he supported Mbah for the progress and development of the state.
He stressed that the PDP governorship candidate would add more value to the state.
“People say I collected money to endorse the PDP governorship candidate, but it is not true.
“I have examined the credentials of all the candidates and I am convinced that Mbah will perform better than the others.
“By March, I will be 64 years old and I want a good future for my grandchildren. With Mbah, the future of Enugu State is secured and assured,’’ he said.
Chime added that people should vote for competence, character and capability and not for party, saying that party would not rule Enugu State.
He described Mbah as someone who knew what to do at any time and is approachable for advice and corrections.
“With what he did at Pinnacle Oil and Gas, he will transform the state and I urge people to turn out on March 11 and vote for Mbah,’’ Chime stressed.
He also charged Enugu State people to shun violence during the election and to vote wisely.
Chime said he left the PDP for the APC because sitting Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was not performing to expectation.
“I left the PDP for the APC because I discovered that things were not moving the way they should,’’ he said.
Chime also denied joining the APC to evade arrest and investigation of administration as governor of Enugu State.
Group Alleges Anambra Govt’s Interference In Ogbaru Federal Constituency Result
The League of Ogbaru Professionals (LOP), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the winner of February 25 elections in Ogbaru Federal Constituency.
The socio-political group from Ogbaru area of Anambra State has expressed worry over the delay in the release of the results and pronouncement of a winner in the said election.
Chairman of the League of Ogbaru Professionals,Dr. Charles Ezekude, disclosed the group’s worry over the continuous delay of the declaration of the winner by INEC in a statement made available to journalists in Awka, yesterday.
Ezekude urged INEC not to drag its reputation to the mud by confirming the alleged statement of Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Mr Chinedu Nwoye.
“We are worried by ceaseless boasts by top officials of the Anambra State Government that it would snatch the Ogbaru Federal Constituency seat from the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Afam Ogene.
“A trending video, made by Mr. Nwoye, has shown that the State Government declared that “as at today, as declared by INEC, APGA has four seats and one is inconclusive, the Ogbaru Federal Constituency (and) APGA is leading as at today.”
Ezekude said “I wonder where Soludo’s Deputy Chief of Staff got the figures to suggest that APGA was in the lead of undeclared results.
Ezekude said “Until we cried out against the interference by the Anambra State Government couple of days ago which necessitated a directive from INEC headquarters, Abuja, for a diligent re-collation of polling unit results, the Labour Party candidate is comfortably ahead of APGA and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
“In fact, from the Local terference, the Labour Party had 10,339 votes, as against 9,125 votes garnered by APGA, and 8,971 by the PDP.
“One is, therefore, at a loss as to how Nwoye, not being an INEC staff, is able to proclaim, authoritatively, that APGA was now in the lead.
“There is definitely something Gov. Soludo and his officials know about the Ogbaru Federal Constituency seat, that the rest of us, especially Ogbaru people, do not know.
“Let it be on record that the people of Ogbaru who invested their trust and votes on the Labour Party, would not stand idly by while strangers attempt to hijack their collective will.
“While we wait on the electoral body to do what is right, we urge Gov. Soludo to rein in his officials, who appear bent on tarnishing his hard-earned reputation,” Ezekude said, adding that the group has once again, called on INEC not to compromise its stand on equity, justice and fairness.
In a swift response, Mr Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo, described the allegations as false.
Aburime said that the governor is too busy with state activities to meddle with INEC duties as that is not his details.
He said that it is a natural belief that every political party in contest would claim to be a winner till the final results are declared by INEC
Kaduna CAN Disowns Fake Letter Over Governorship Election
The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alerted the Nigeria Police Force and the public, especially residents of the State, on a fake letter in circulation purportedly written by the association regarding the forthcoming governorship election in the State.
A disclaimer issued by the State CAN secretary, Rev. Caleb Ma’aji, yesterday, called on the Police to unravel the mystery about the letter and investigate the source in order to bring the authors, who impersonated the CAN leadership, to book.
“The attention of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter has been drawn to a fake letter circulating on Social Media and other platforms in the name of CAN pretending that the letter was written and signed by the CAN Chairman, Rev Joseph John Hayab.
“CAN want the public to note the following: The letterhead with the fake press statement is a counterfeit with a made-up office address, and fake stories, and carries a fabricated signature of the Chairman.
“In CAN’s constitution, it was the duty of the CAN Secretary to write letters for circulation and not the Chairman.
“The wording of the letter is not from CAN
This letter disclaiming the fake letter is on CAN’s original letterhead which is different from the counterfeit letter. The said meeting and oath-taking mentioned in the fake letter only exist in the wildest imagination of the writer and are false.
“Accordingly, the firm position of CAN Kaduna state on the fake letter is that: Christians and the general public should kindly disregard the fake letter as it is the handy work of mischief makers desperate to fuel a crisis between Muslims and Christians in the state.
“CAN request the police to investigate the source of the fake letter and bring the impersonator(s) to face the full wrath of the law
“CAN understand that the authors of the false press statement are desperate and they aim to confuse the electorate in the state who are resilient to choose whom they want to be the next governor.
“CAN thanks the Christendom and the general public in the state for their resolve to vote in leaders with a willingness to work for unity and peace ensuring equity and justice, regardless of religious or ethnic background and calls on all eligible voters to come out en mass to during the gubernatorial election on Saturday, 11th March 2023,” the disclaimer stated.
CAN, therefore, appealed for calm and tolerance to guarantee peaceful conduct of the March 11, 2023 elections in the State.
