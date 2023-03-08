Group Alleges Anambra Govt’s Interference In Ogbaru Federal Constituency Result

The League of Ogbaru Professionals (LOP), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the winner of February 25 elections in Ogbaru Federal Constituency.

The socio-political group from Ogbaru area of Anambra State has expressed worry over the delay in the release of the results and pronouncement of a winner in the said election.

Chairman of the League of Ogbaru Professionals,Dr. Charles Ezekude, disclosed the group’s worry over the continuous delay of the declaration of the winner by INEC in a statement made available to journalists in Awka, yesterday.

Ezekude urged INEC not to drag its reputation to the mud by confirming the alleged statement of Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Mr Chinedu Nwoye.

“We are worried by ceaseless boasts by top officials of the Anambra State Government that it would snatch the Ogbaru Federal Constituency seat from the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Afam Ogene.

“A trending video, made by Mr. Nwoye, has shown that the State Government declared that “as at today, as declared by INEC, APGA has four seats and one is inconclusive, the Ogbaru Federal Constituency (and) APGA is leading as at today.”

Ezekude said “I wonder where Soludo’s Deputy Chief of Staff got the figures to suggest that APGA was in the lead of undeclared results.

Ezekude said “Until we cried out against the interference by the Anambra State Government couple of days ago which necessitated a directive from INEC headquarters, Abuja, for a diligent re-collation of polling unit results, the Labour Party candidate is comfortably ahead of APGA and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“In fact, from the Local terference, the Labour Party had 10,339 votes, as against 9,125 votes garnered by APGA, and 8,971 by the PDP.

“One is, therefore, at a loss as to how Nwoye, not being an INEC staff, is able to proclaim, authoritatively, that APGA was now in the lead.

“There is definitely something Gov. Soludo and his officials know about the Ogbaru Federal Constituency seat, that the rest of us, especially Ogbaru people, do not know.

“Let it be on record that the people of Ogbaru who invested their trust and votes on the Labour Party, would not stand idly by while strangers attempt to hijack their collective will.

“While we wait on the electoral body to do what is right, we urge Gov. Soludo to rein in his officials, who appear bent on tarnishing his hard-earned reputation,” Ezekude said, adding that the group has once again, called on INEC not to compromise its stand on equity, justice and fairness.

In a swift response, Mr Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo, described the allegations as false.

Aburime said that the governor is too busy with state activities to meddle with INEC duties as that is not his details.

He said that it is a natural belief that every political party in contest would claim to be a winner till the final results are declared by INEC