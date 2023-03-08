Nation
Flood: Niger Inaugurates N779m HYPPADEC 160 Housing Units
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has inaugurated the N779million Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) 160 housing units for flood victims in the state.
Bello, at the inauguration ceremony in Mokwa and Edati Local Government Areas of the state Last Friday, stated that the victims in Muregi and Ketso communities would be the beneficiaries of the scheme.
Bello said, “the state government in conjunction with the local governments will setup a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of relocating victims in the two communities as soon as this project is completed.
“Efforts like this will guarantee the safety of lives and properties in our communities.
“It is my hope that this project will be completed within the shortest possible time so that efforts will be made to relocate the flood victims in Muregi and Ketso,” he said.
The governor assured the people that the state government would provide access roads to the two communities to ease movement of goods and services in the areas.
According to him, the electrification project of the communities would soon be completed and inaugurated to boost socio-economic activities in the areas.
Also speaking , the Managing Director, HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa said that, “each of this housing units is estimated at the cost of N4,870,161.14.
“Following intensive needs assessment and professional survey by HYPPADEC, the commission decided to construct 120 housing units in Muregi town of Mokwa local government area and 40 housing units in Ketso village of Edati local government area.”
Yelwa said each of the housing unit has two bedrooms, one sitting room, one convenience, one kitchen and one veranda.
He said each housing unit shall occupy half of the plot size allocated to it, while the remaining half shall be left for future expansions.
The Managing Director said to ensure accessibility to the buildings and prevent flooding, the commission would construct access roads and earth drainages at the site.
He said the entire project would be carried out using efficient and sustainable construction materials, under the supervision of the commission’s Directorate of Engineering and Technical Services.
He said each of the housing unit would be occupied by persons that have been facing intermittent displacement as a result of floods and other ecological disasters.
Yelwa explained the choice of Muregi and Ketso for the project was predicated on the fact that the communities have suffered frequent flooding since 2015 adding that the project would be completed within three months as the contractor had been mobilised.
The Managing Director further lauded the state government, governing council and management of the commission for their support in realising the project.
On his part, the Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar Etsu Nupe, promised the support of the traditional institution to enable the project succeed.
Earlier, Alhaji Abdullahi Muregi, Chairman Mokwa local government area, commended the state government and HYPPADEC for the gesture.
Muregi appealed to the state government to find a way of settling the crisis ravaging Zakagi community in council to prevent the loss of lives and properties.
It was gathered that the housing resettlement scheme would cover the six HYPPADEC states of Benue, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau.
Recall that the HYPPADEC was established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2010 to address ecological challenges from the operations of hydroelectric dams.
Nation
INEC Vows To Adress Cases Of Electoral Infractions
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that all proven cases of infractions from the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections would be redressed in line with the provisions of the law.
INEC Chairman, Prof Mahood Yakubu, also said any staff of the commission, whether regular or adhoc, found to have compromised in the last elections exercise would not be allowed to participate in the Governorship and Assembly elections.
Yakubu further directed that disciplinary action be initiated against such staff immediately.
Speaking at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners, recently, in Abuja, the INEC boss said the commission has received reports from the State offices as well as complaints and petitions from political parties and candidates.
He said: “Where infractions of any kind are proven, there will be redress. I must add that any action taken by the Commission is without prejudice to the rights of parties and candidates to seek further remedy as provided by law”.
According to him: “As we we approach the Governorship and State Assembly elections, we must work harder to overcome the challenges experienced in the last election. Nothing else will be acceptable to Nigerians.
“All staff found to be negligent, whether they are regular or ad hoc officials, including Collation and Returning Officers, must not be involved in forthcoming elections. RECs must also immediately initiate disciplinary action where prima facie evidence of wrongdoing has been established.”
Nation
NAFDAC Warns On Skin Bleaching Dangers
The Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has cautioned Nigerians against continuous use of bleaching creams, saying it poses enormous danger to human health.
Adeyeye spoke at a Media Sensitisation Workshop on the Dangers of Bleaching Creams and Regulatory Control organised for the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists on Friday in Ibadan.
According to her, some of the harmful effects of bleaching creams include cancer, damage to vital organs of the body, skin irritation and allergy, skin burns and rashes, wrinkles, premature skin ageing and prolonged healing of wounds.
She said NAFDAC had organised the sensitisation workshop for the health journalists in different zones of Nigeria, in which the South- West edition in Ibadan was the fourth in Nigeria.
“NAFDAC will continue to recognise the partnership, involvement and important roles of journalists in taking message of the dangers in the continuous use of bleaching creams to the grassroots through their various platforms”, she said.
Adeyeye added that NAFDAC has been carrying out a lot of raids on manufacturers, stores and the bleaching cosmetics products retail outlets in fulfilment of its mandate of safeguarding the health of the nation.
She said NAFDAC would heighten surveillance on the Spas in the country and raise sensitisation campaign on the dangers in continuous use of the bleaching creams.
“We discovered that many operators of the Spas lack knowledge that mixing up different ingredients, either organic or inorganic to form cosmetics can result to bad effect on the users.
“Nigerian should always know that black is beautiful and they do not need to bleach their skin to please anyone,” she cautioned.
Also, the Director, South-West Zone of NAFDAC, Mrs Roseline Ajayi, stressed the need for NAFDAC to build capacity and strengthen Cosmetovigilance, a concept of safety monitoring of cosmetics products.
According to her, this refers to the post-marketing surveillance of undesirable effects of cosmetics products.
Ajayi added that growing adoption of cosmetics products in developed and developing countries would primarily drive the global market growth of the products.
“The risks associated with cosmetics products has elevated the need for cosmetovigilance services,” she said.
Commenting, Dr Leonard Omokpariola, the Director, Chemical Evaluation and Research, NAFDAC, said that the prolonged usage of cosmetics products could cause harm to human body, either topically or systemically, especially when used or applied to the skin.
Omokpariola warned that the chemicals in some cosmetics products “are endocrine disruptors”, saying that it could lead to early puberty and low sperm count in men due to high estrogenic activities.
The Tide’s source reports that the sensitisation workshop featured technical sessions, lectures, presentation on dangers in continuous use of bleaching creams, questions and answers among others.
Nation
Abia NLC Suspends 3-Day-Old Strike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abia has suspended the strike it commenced on Tuesday to push for the improvement of workers’ welfare.
The National Assistant Secretary-General of the union, Mr Chris Onyeka, announced the suspension on Friday after a meeting between the State Government, NLC and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) in Umuahia.
Onyeka said: “The Abia Government has shown great responsibility and understanding in addressing the issues raised by NLC.
“Therefore, with this understanding and agreement reached, the NLC will immediately suspend the strike.
“We extend our hands of fellowship to Abia State for better and deeper industrial relationship and harmony.”
Onyeka urged the government to implement the agreement reached by both parties and also create better working conditions for Abia workers to boost productivity and make the state progressive.
He described dialogue as a way of resolving issues and conflict and charged Abia workers to remain committed to the development of the state.
He said it was the responsibility of the union’s leadership to protect the interest of workers in the state.
The NLC chieftain commended the State Government for making efforts to meet the demands made by the union.
Also, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu assured the workers that the State Government would live up to expectation by implementing the decisions reached at the meeting with the leadership of the union.
Ikpeazu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Chris Ezem, charged Abia workers not to allow anybody to pitch them against the government but to continually give their best in their service to the state.
Ikpeazu said: “Abia Government remains a workers-friendly government that is conscious of its obligations.
“It is to that end that we have taken steps to engage the NLC and all affiliate unions concerned on issues affecting workers.
“I want to assure the workers in Abia and the leadership of various unions that government takes their welfare seriously and to that extent would equally take agreements reached very seriously.
“Following this agreement, we shall ensure that it is not business as usual.
“We shall do everything within our means to ensure these agreements reached are adhered to.”
In an interview with newsmen, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Eze Chikamnayo, commended the leadership of NLC at the state and national levels for suspending the industrial action.
The Tide’s source reports that at the end of the meeting, a three-page Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the representatives of the state government and union.
Issues deliberated upon included payment of salary arrears, implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage, remittance of check off dues to various unions and the implementation of CONHESS for local government health workers.
Others were payment of monthly pensions, gratuities and outstanding workers’ leave allowances.
The meeting was attended by the governor, represented by the SSG, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Aham Uko, the Head of Service, Mr Onyii Wamah, and Chikamnayo.
Others from labour were Onyeka, the State Chairman of NLC, Mr Eze Idima, and a representative of JPSNC.
The organised labour had proceeded on an industrial action on Tuesday, following the inability of the state government to resolve issues between it and workers.
Trending
-
Business13 hours ago
Airfares Soar By 94% In 12 Months
-
News12 hours ago
INEC Removes Sokoto REC, Names Acting Head
-
News14 hours ago
Tinubu Seeks Court Order To Obtain Election Materials
-
Nation12 hours ago
Pipeline Explosion In Rivers: PUPRC Begins Investigation
-
Rivers11 hours ago
Stakeholders Hail Microfinance Bank’s Giant Strides
-
Opinion14 hours ago
The Elections Of February 25
-
Sports12 hours ago
Nigerian Athletes Vie For NCAA Championships
-
Business13 hours ago
$614bn Needed To Tackle Food Insecurity In Nigeria, Africa – IFAD