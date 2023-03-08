FCT Collaborates NDID4D To Pilot Ecosystem Enrolment  

The Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) Social Safety Net Programme has pledged to collaborate with the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (NDID4D) project on the proposed Pilot Ecosystem Enrolment Project (PEEP).

The NDID4D External Communication Manager, Mr Mouktar Adamu, who signed the statement, said it was billed to begin on April 12 2023.

According to him, Garba Gambo ofthe State Office Coordinating Unit (SOCU-FCT), made the pledge when a delegation from the NDID4D paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja recently.

“The visit was to intimate SOCU-FCT of its forthcoming enrolment in the FCT, including the poor and vulnerable people, which a primary area of interest to the safety net programme.

“The visit followed a similar one undertaken earlier to the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), the National Coordinating Office of the programme that oversees the National safety net programme at the federal level”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator, NDID4D, Solomon Odole, said the project felt it needed the collaboration as the mandate of the project to ensure an increase in the number of people having the National Identification Number (NIN).

Odole said the project was in tune with the safety net’s collection of data on the poor and vulnerable for the National Social Register.

He also informed that this goal aligned with the safety net data capture alongside the NIN.

He said this would also help the NDID4D to track an indicator of its Project Development Objective related to SOCU-FCT’s focus on the poor and the vulnerable

After identifying the four key components of the NDID4D, Odole said the visit was also in conformity with its mandate of managing its stakeholders, especially in the light of the implementation of the PEEP.

Gambo, in his response, said the safety net programme had structures from the federal to the community levels.

He said many of its subjects were without the NIN and any mining of SOCU data by the NDID4D would help the programme update its records.

‘’We have the structure, the workforce, for state and community levels and have covered about 740 Local Government Areas in the country”, he said.

He e pledged to mobilise the programme’s Community-based targeting (CBT) and update its Rapid Response Register (RRR) for the collaboration.

Gambo called for documentation from the NDID4D and the need to intimate the National Coordinating Office of the Social safety net programme on plans for the SOCU-FCT.

This, he said, was important since the SOCU-FCT CBT would be expected to work closely with the NDID4D’s Front End Partners (FEPs) who would be conducting enrolment under the PEEP.