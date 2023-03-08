Enugu Rangers Sign Three New Players

For the second month, Bendel Insurance duo of Monday Odigie and Imade Osarenkhoe, lead nominees for the February Coach and Player of the Month awards in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) organised by the League Bloggers.

Nominated among others in January, the duo emerged winners of the awards, which celebrate outstanding performers in NPFL.

As with his feat in January, Odigie finished as the only unbeaten coach in February after five matches and topped the table in Group A at the conclusion of the first round.

Successful trips to Maiduguri and Ibadan, two difficult grounds, against El-Kanemi Warriors and Shooting Stars Sports Club, boosted Odigie’s nomination.

The clash in Ibadan was a celebration of the historical rivalry between both sides, which began during the first organised Nigerian league in 1972.

Also nominated for the Coach of the Month award are Deji Ayeni (Akwa United), Finidi George (Enyimba) and Mohammed Baba Ganaru (Lobi Stars).

Like Odigie, Ganaru led Lobi to the top of Group B table and gets second nomination.

Odigie and Ganaru have become regular nominees for playing good football, while the duo of George and Ayeni make the shortlist for the first time this term.

January Player of the Month, Osarenkhoe, finished February as the poster boy of Insurance to underscore his impact in the team. He is arguably the most recognisable player in the NPFL.

Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie gets a second nomination for his heroics in-between-sticks for Insurance. Obasaogie has forced his way into the list to contest with strikers, who easily get noticed for the goal-scoring rate.