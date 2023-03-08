Featured
Collapse Of APC Structure, A Boost For Rivers PDP Fortune -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the electoral fortune of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election of 11th March 2023, has been boosted.
This is because of the eventual collapse of the party structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into PDP in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State
Governor Wike spoke at a brief reception in Ehuda Town in Ahoada East Local Government Area, where Mr. Eric Apia, formally denounced his membership of the APC.
Mr. Apia, until his defection to PDP, was the leader of APC in Ahoada East LGA and the party’s House of Representatives candidate for the National Assembly election that held on 25th February, 2023.
Governor Wike noted the tough political tackles that Mr Apia posed while he held sway as the formidable grassroot leader of the APC.
Such political asset, Governor Wike said, is what the PDP had harvested, which marks the eventual death of APC in the area.
The implication, Governor Wike stated is that more votes will be secured for the PDP since all Mr. Apia’s supporters have now pledged their loyalty, and are ready to deliver votes that will make the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, to win the governorship election.
Governor Wike expressed his delight over the union that has made them one political family and assured that they will work together for the development of Ekpeye kingdom and the State in general.
The Rivers State governor also announced the award of contract for 10 Kilometers of internal roads in Ehuda Town to further enhance the inner aesthetic of the emerging Ahoada City.
Governor Wike said he will send the State’s Commissioner for Works to work with the leadership of the community in determining the roads to be constructed.
The governor , who also assured them of awarding the contract for the reconstruction of the Girls’ High School in Ahoada East Local government Area, explained that the architectural work had already been completed by his administration.
Governor Wike reiterated that he does not bear anyone in the State grudge for voting for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu because he had been an ardent advocate of power shift to the south.
In his speech, Mr. Eric Apia said he had toiled so hard to keep the APC alive and formidable in Ahoada East Local Government Area.
He explained that while he and his supporters were in APC, they held the grassroot voters in firm grip because the people believed in them.
But now that they have joined the PDP, Mr. Apia said, he and his supporters will bring on board the same political enthusiasm to work for the PDP, which will make future elections in the area seamless.
He particularly assured that they work to deliver winning votes that will make Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the next governor of Rivers State.
Featured
NNPC Replaces Eroton As OML 18 Operator
The non-operating Joint Venture (JV) partners of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 have appointed the NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited as operator of OML 18 to replace Eroton Exploration and Production Limited (Eroton).
The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Garbadeen Muhammad, in a statement in Abuja, said this was to curtail further degradation of the asset and revamp production of oil and gas.
“In order to protect the JV investment in OML 18, the non-operating partners, NNPC Limited (55per cent interest) and OML 18 Energy Limited (’OML 18 Energy’ – 16.20per cent interest), jointly owning 71.20per cent equity, removed Eroton as operator of the JV.
“This is in line with the provisions of the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA).
“NNPC Limited and OML 18 Energy further appointed NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited as operator of the JV,” he said.
Muhammad said the change in operatorship had been notified to the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and communicated to Eroton.
He said while the key business reasons that made the change in operatorship were compelling, it was publicly available information that production had declined from 30,000bpd to zero.
He said the persisting inability of Eroton to meet the fiscal obligations of the Federal Government led to the sealing of Eroton’s head office in Lagos by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for more than 12 months due to non-payment of outstanding taxes.
According to him, Eroton is also not able to remit to the JV parties the proceeds of gas supplied to its affiliate, NOTORE.
Muhammad said a number of audits and investigations, including by the EFCC, NURPC’s work programme audit and others had been undertaken or were ongoing.
The NNPC official said some of these audits were regulatory steps that may lead to licence revocation under the relevant laws if drastic steps were not taken by non-operating partners.
“NNPC Limited in particular, as majority shareholder with a unique stewardship responsibility to the federation, is committed to assuring that the energy and financial security of the country is uppermost in its business decisions.
“Removing an operator in these circumstances is therefore inevitable in order to protect the JV from governmental or third parties action from entities, including Eroton’s lenders and other service providers.
“It is important to highlight that OML 18 is an oil-producing block covering 1,035 square kilometres located south of Port Harcourt and contains 11 oil and gas fields with about 714Million Stock Tank Barrels (MMSTB) of oil and condensate and 4.7trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas reserves.
“Eight fields have been developed, but only four are currently producing: Cawthorne Channel, Awoba, Akaso and Alakiri,” he added.
Muhammad recalled that in 2014, Eroton acquired the 45 interest previously owned by Shell – 30per cent, Total – 10per cent and NAOC – five per cent, in the then NNPC/SPDC/Total/Agip OML 18 JV.
Following the equity acquisition, he said Eroton became NNPC’s partner in the OML 18 JV and Eroton was designated as the Operator in accordance with relevant provisions of the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) between the parties.
He said subsequently in 2018, Eroton farmed-out part of its equity to OML 18 Energy Resource Limited – 16.20per cent and Bilton Energy Limited – 1.80per cent.
According to him, from 2016 to date, OML 18’s net crude oil production has significantly fallen from approximately thirty thousand barrels per day (30,000 bpd) to zero production.
This, Muhammad said, was in spite of consistent compliance to the joint venture’s funding obligations by the JV partners over the same period.
In recognition of the impact of the challenges in crude evacuation via the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), the operator proposed, and partners approved an Alternative Crude Oil Evacuation Process by barging.
Eroton is unable to execute this alternative, leading to the current zero production status of the asset.
NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited has taken control of the operational and production assets in the block.
It is currently engaging the relevant stakeholders, workers union and communities, among others, to restore operations to its full capability and secure value for all partners and the federation.
Featured
Court To Rule Today On Obi, INEC’s BVAS Case
The Court of Appeal, Abuja has fixed today, to consider the merit of the application the Independent National Electoral Commission filed to be allowed to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, used for the just concluded presidential election.
After the three-man panel of the court had listened to the parties, Justice Joseph High adjourned ruling on the matter till Wednesday.
Obi and LP, through their team of lawyers led by Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, said the essence of the application was to enable them to extract data embedded in the BVAS, “which represent the actual results from Polling Units.”
They equally applied to obtain the Certified True Copy of all the data in the BVAS.
My lords, this is to ensure that the evidence is preserved before the BVAS are reconfigured by INEC. This is because if they are wiped out, it will affect the substance of the case,” Ikpeazu, SAN, added.
However, INEC, through its team of lawyers comprising four Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN led by Mr Tanimu Inuwa, urged the court to refuse the application.
INEC insisted that granting the request by Obi and LP would affect its preparations for the impending governorship and state assembly elections.
It told the court that there are about 176, 000 BVAS that were deployed to polling units during the presidential election.
“Each polling unit has its own particular BVAS machine which we need to configure for the forthcoming elections.
“It will be very difficult for us, within the period, to reconfigure the 176, 000 BVAS.
“We have already stated in our affidavit that no information in the BVAS will be lost as we will transfer all the data in the BVAS to our backend server
“We need the BVAS configured. So, granting this application will be a clog in the process and may delay the conduct of the elections,” INEC’s lawyer, Inuwa, SAN, pleaded.
Featured
We’ll Reciprocate Wike’s Contribution To Tinubu’s Victory -APC
The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has attributed the victory of APC’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Rivers State to the intervention of Governor Nyesom Wike.
Members of the APC PCC who made this known in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also said they would support Wike’s preferred candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, as a way of reciprocating the governor’s support during the presidential polls.
The PCC noted that Governor Wike was instrumental to the success of the APC at the presidential polls, adding that without the efforts of the governor, the APC presidential candidate would not have secured up to the 25% vote which is the constitutional requirement expected from the state.
The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the APC for the campaign in the state and a member of the party’s PCC and Independent Campaign Council, ICC, in the state, Tony Okocha, commended the governor for the support that gave the party victory in the state.
Okocha noted that months before the APC presidential primaries, the team inaugurated structures across the state and canvassed for support for Asiwaju Tinubu despite opposition from the leader of the APC in Rivers State.
He claimed that following the bid they were denied access to party revalidation, adding that they were unlawfully excluded from the electioneering processes with impunity without recourse to the spirit and letters of the electoral act.
The APC chieftain alleged that members of the PCC had intended to sabotage the election if not for their dedication.
Okocha noted that in 2015 and 2019, APC could not win any election in the state and could not also get 25% of votes for their presidential candidate.
He said: “We note seriously and unashamedly that in 2015 we held the rims of governance in Rivers State as members of the APC.
“We pulled together all efforts individually and collectively, yet we couldn’t secure 25% of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party during the presidential election.
“It was worse in 2019 when we all still working together with a Super Minister, security apparatchik and malleable election personnel, we couldn’t produce the required 25% for our presidential candidate.
“But in 2023, against all expectations, APC Rivers won and secured over 40% of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party.”
“Of tremendous note, is to put on records, the role of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, a leading member of the G5 Governors (Integrity Group) who not only threw his heavy weight in political maestro and “mannerism “ in support of the APC candidate, but encouraged Rivers people to vote the man who will protect the Rivers interest for the President of Nigeria.
“This to say the least, was the game changer. Thank You, Governor Wike. The political bulldozer.”
