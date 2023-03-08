Business
$614bn Needed To Tackle Food Insecurity In Nigeria, Africa – IFAD
A global institution, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has said Nigeria and, indeed, Africa, need a cumulative sum of $614bn by 2030 to address rising challenge of food insecurity and transform the food system.
IFAD, through its Associate Vice President for External Relations and Governance, Satu Santala, disclosed this in its latest report on food system financing.
The report, which was titled, “Financing food systems resilience in Africa: A starting point for transformation”, called for more finance and investments in Africa’s food systems, for innovations that re-orient towards fairer outcomes, create jobs and harness the potential of Africa’s youth.
According to Santala, in the wake of the war in Ukraine, IFAD launched a Crisis Response Initiative to protect the livelihoods and productive assets of small-scale farmers.
“Bringing more and fairer investments into African food systems requires innovation and commitments from governments, the private sector, and international partners.
”This is where I see room for leaders to focus their attention. New research indicates that transforming African food systems is estimated to require $77bn a year until 2030, that will have $614bn in total”, he explained.
Santala noted that the demand for IFAD’s work and financing was far greater than the level of commitment.
He revealed that IFAD would be presenting the investment case to its member states later this year to scale up through the fund’s next replenishment.
”By taking a medium- to long-term development perspective, leaders can target the root, underlying causes of food insecurity and build resilience to future shocks.
”Doing this successfully in Africa would be a huge step in ending global hunger and transforming food systems globally. IFAD will continue to champion this cause”, he stated.
He added that IFAD emphasised that one of the major factors causing the fragility of Africa’s food systems and the pressing need for increased investment in food security was the effect of global shocks.
”Recall that Africa is the region worst affected by hunger, with more than one in five people chronically under-nourished in 2021.
”Based on reports, the war in Ukraine and the increasingly severe impacts of climate change have worsened the situation. The agency’s regional teams had projected a doubling of food, fuel, and fertilizer prices compared to 2021.
“This threatens to undermine food security and agricultural productivity in the present, and recovery in the future. Small farms deserve particular
attention.
“The vast majority of Africa’s farms are under two hectares and account for most of the food consumed by the continent’s most vulnerable population”, Santala added.
The body stated that a humanitarian response was essential, but it was not a long-term solution, adding that the financing gap between long-term resilience building and short-term emergency food assistance is significant and rising.
This, it said undermines the ability of poor rural people to cope with future shocks, pointing that there is need to tackle the underlying factors of food insecurity to avoid recurring crises, and to tap into Africa’s significant potential to produce food for itself and for others.
According to IFAD, studies show that investing in agriculture is significantly more effective in reducing poverty than investment in any other sector.
“Through our work on the ground, we see that investing in fair and sustainable foodsystems can transform small-scale farms into sustainable agribusinesses. This builds local production capacity and improves Africa’s food sovereignty. It creates jobs along the value chain, particularly in processing, transport, and marketing,” it claimed.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
NEPC Targets Higher Earning From Non-Oil Sector In 2023
Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has said it is more committed to ensuring that Nigeria earns more revenue from non-oil export in 2023, more than the $4.82bn it generated from non-oil export business in 2022.
NEPC, in a press release through it’s Ekiti State Coordinator, Mrs Iyabode Abe, said the Council under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Yakussak Ezra, will continue to promote the development of non-oil export in other to safeguard the nation’s economy.
Abe noted that technical and training session on product packaging for exporters and Small and Medium Enterprises is being carried out in Ekiti State, and across the country, as part of preparation to achieve goals.
“Over $4.82bn was generated from the non-oil export business in the year 2022 as a result of the Council’s effort in promoting non-oil export, which jacked up the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and economy of the country by 15 per cent”, she said
She revealed also that the Council took further steps to donate two packaging machines to be domiciled at the Technical Incubation Centre in the capital city for use by SMEs in the state to package their products.
Abe in the release also said that the Council was committed to stepping up efforts to promote non-export through training programmes.
“That will expose SMEs to some technicalities of export business for them to have clear competitive edge, and advantage in the global market operations”, she said.
The coordinator described the population of Nigeria’, SMEs as one of the greatest assets of the country in its economic diversification agenda.
She, however, tasked entrepreneurs on product packaging and labelling, which she described as essential driver for a sustainable marketing, on pushing forward made in Nigeria products in the export market.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
FX Crisis: Manufacturers Groan As Situation Worsens
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s processes of allocating foreign exchange have its members in a dire situation.
MAN said the manufacturing business was becoming an endangered sector due to challenges ranging from forex storage to many other issues.
The Director-General of the association, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos.
According to him, the government must deliberately address the issue of prioritising the allocation of scarce forex.
Ajayi-Kadir, who emphasised the importance of forex, said misplaced priority on the part of the government had caused the manufacturing sector to suffer the most with regard to the allocation of foreign exchange.
He said, “When we do exports and repatriate our profits, it goes through the CBN. So, they know every kobo that is coming into your account. When they get it, you can only get your money back at the official rate.
“The painful thing is that once you are subjected through all these processes and have gotten your money at the official rate including the little encouragement they give if you bring it through the I and E window, when you now want to import raw materials or spare parts or machines to produce again.
“You go to the money deposit banks, the ones that they are able to give you, if you are lucky, are about five per cent of what you want. You would now have to go to Bureau De Change, and we know their rates. So, we are shortchanged and this is why the sector’s performance is decreasing”.
The MAN DG said the only way Nigeria will get out of the current forex crisis would be to bolster local production of goods which can be manufactured within the country.
He urged the government to give priority to the productive sector by encouraging production activities in the country.
“There is no way you will get out of the forex crisis if you do not produce locally, and it is common sense that what you import is what you need dollars for. If we produce them in Nigeria we won’t need dollars to import them.
“So, we should give priority to the productive sector that has the capacity to revamp the economy and encourage production activities within the country.
“Manufacturing is becoming such an endangered profession. We have always said that manufacturing is not a business endeavour like any other. It is a deliberate choice that every country has to make.
“There is no country in the world that has become developed that does not have a vibrant manufacturing industry”, he stated further.
Business
Aircraft Management Firm Gets Award
A foremost aircraft management and charter flight company, Leading-Edge Aviation, has emerged as the best operator in the Charter Flight Category of the Nigeria Aviation Awards.
The company won the Charter Flight Award at the 12th edition of the Nigeria Aviation Awards and Ministerial Dinner in Lagos last Saturday.
Leading-Edge Aviation had emerged as the best operator in the charter flight from the over eight companies voted in the category.
According to the organisers of the award, Leading-Edge got 180 votes, followed by Executive Jet with 117 votes, Dornier Aviation got 33 votes, while Arik Air Executive Jet Charter got 29 votes.
Easy Jet got 13 votes, while Fly West Link Airlines and PrivateFly got five votes each respectively, among others.
The award was presented to the company on behalf of the organisers by a former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Richard Aisuebeogun.
Receiving the plaque of the award on behalf of the company, the Executive Director, Human Resources and Administration, Leading-Edge Aviation, Mrs Olusola Ogunseye, appreciated the organisers of the award for recognising the firm’s achievements.
According to her, the award is a call on the company to raise the bar of service, promising that Leading-Edge will not disappoint its numerous customers and the country.
“We dedicate this award to our numerous customers and other stakeholders in the aviation sectors who are working to raise the bar of service in the airline and charter aviation segment”, she said.
Also commenting on the award, the Managing Director, Leading-Edge Aviation, Mr Victor Mgbachi, said the company would continue to give its best to its customers and the airline industry in general.
Trending
-
Politics14 hours ago
Kaduna CAN Disowns Fake Letter Over Governorship Election
-
Sports12 hours ago
Bendel Insurance Duo For Awards Nomination
-
SMEs13 hours ago
LAPO Supports Farmers, Rural Dwellers With N70bn Loans
-
News11 hours ago
IWD: Buhari Celebrates Nigerian Women
-
Ict/Telecom14 hours ago
University To Partner Young Inventors On Job Creation
-
Health12 hours ago
WHO Warns Of Obesity Across The Globe
-
Politics14 hours ago
Group Alleges Anambra Govt’s Interference In Ogbaru Federal Constituency Result
-
News12 hours ago
INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To 98 Senators-Elect, Unveils 358 Reps-Elect …Removes Doguwa’s Name From List