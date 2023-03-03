News
RSG Debunks Reports Of Wike’s Son’s Death
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims in social media that the son of Governor Nyesom Wike was shot dead in the United States.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, said this while reacting to a trending post in social media that Wike’s son was shot dead in the US over the governor’s alleged activities in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.
The post is captioned ‘Breaking news: Wike’s only son shot dead in California, US over father’s act in Rivers election’.
But Finebone in a statement entitled ‘Yet again, another lie’, sent to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the governor neither has a son or any child for that matter in the United States.
He said the post was the handiwork of those he described as wicked people who were bent on blackmailing and tarnishing the image of the Rivers State Governor, and urged members of the public to discountenance it.
The statement partly read, “This is a big lie by evil people. For the avoidance of doubt, Gov. Nyesom Wike has no son or child in the US. By the special grace of God, the governor’s children are safe and doing well where they are.
“This satanic rumour is yet another concoction by wicked people in their insidious quest to blackmail and tarnish the image of Gov. Wike. There is absolutely no truth in this cheap blackmail.
“The public should disregard and throw it into the trash can where it belongs.”
Buhari Unveils NNPCL Power Plant, State Projects In Borno
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, describing the feat as another testament towards achieving stable, uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and lives of Nigerians.
This is even as the president has directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant Agencies namely, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue to collaborate with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the gas plant was constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to supply 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri and environs.
Speaking at the occasion, Buhari said his administration has worked hard to fulfill the promise of tackling the nation’s electricity challenges and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP is ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.
“The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.
“The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this North-East region.
“Over the past few years, insurgents had attacked power supply lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads leading to acute power supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.
“For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time,” he said.
Buhari reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilization, expands national power generation capacity, revitalizes industries and creates multiple jobs for economic growth.
He expressed confidence that the undaunting spirit of the New NNPC Ltd would continue to engender affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just for the immediate, but for the years ahead.
Buhari, who is making his fifth visit to the state since the administration of Prof Babagana Zulum, thanked the governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the State.
He declared that the governor, who is seeking a second term in office, deserves to be re-elected.
“Your Excellency, I cannot remember the number of projects I commissioned during your first tenure, these laudable projects are impressive. I thank you.
“We also acknowledge the excellent work that you have done, working closely with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, to bring back the IDPs and refugees from Cameroon and other neighboring countries. I think the governor deserves another term,” he said.
While in Maiduguri, the President inaugurated the dualized Ahmadu Bello Way; Shehu Sanda Kura Road; Lafiya Road and Mogoram Road; Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road; newly constructed Staff Quarters for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu Cancer Centre, and the newly constructed Bolari Market Road.
Tinubu Relocates To Defence House, Abuja
President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be moving to the Defence Guest House in Maitama District of Abuja.
He will function at the Defence Guest House until he is sworn-in as President on May 29, 2023.
The President-elect will be moving into Defence House, in Maitama, FCT, where he will spend the next couple of months, and from where he will move into the Presidential Villa,” a tweet by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council read, yesterday.
The notice came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections.
From the Defence House, Mr Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as President-elect.
The Spokesperson of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, could not, however confirm the actual time the President-elect will move into his new abode.
However, this is not a new development as the current President Muhammadu Buhari, also lodged at the same location months before his inauguration on May 29, 2015.
Afterward, he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
The Tide reports that Tinubu who polled 8,794,726, led the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi who polled 6,101,533.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party garnered 1,496,687 votes to emerge a distant fourth.
You Didn’t Win Presidential Election, Tinubu Tells Obi
The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the statement credited to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, over the just-concluded presidential election.
Obi had, in a press conference broadcast yesterday, argued that he won the election.
In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), advised the former governor of Anambra State to stop misleading the gullible, noting that Tinubu won the election and not him.
According to him: “We make this brief statement in reaction to the press briefing held earlier today by the defeated candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, wherein (in his now well-acknowledged penchant for spewing falsehood) he made the outlandish claim before the world that he won the presidential election, but he was robbed of the victory.
“Having been officially declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission and having received his Certificate of Return (along with his Vice-President elect), the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would have ignored this continuous false claims being peddled by Mr. Peter Obi and his supporters.
“But we recognise his motive of doing this is to simply delegitimise the mandate freely given to the President-elect by majority of Nigerians.
“Mr. Peter Obi is always quick to cite some isolated incidents of irregularities outside his strongholds that could not have substantially affected the outcome of the results in those areas, whereas he deliberately fails to comment on tons and tons of evidence circulating everywhere wherein his supporters in his strongholds engaged in thuggery, hooliganism, violence and outright falsification of figures against our Party and our supporters.
“He pretends to play the victim, whereas he is the greatest culprit in this game of brickbats.
“Mr. Peter Obi knows he could not have won having played the most divisive religious politics in our history and the pattern of the votes clearly show that.
“Mr. Obi knows he could not have won having broken out as a fragment of the main opposition, the PDP and all he could hope for was to harvest a portion of the votes of PDP in a section of the country and the results do not tell a lie.
“Mr. Obi knows he could not have won when he presented himself as a tribal candidate and was only campaigning in settlements of his tribesmen in other states outside the South-East instead of appealing to all and sundry.
“Mr. Obi knows he could not have won having joined the Labour Party few months ago and bought the ticket of the Party without valid primaries and, thereby, polarised his party.
“Mr. Peter Obi knows he did not win because he did not even fulfil the minimum requirement of our constitution which requires a spread of 25 percent in two-thirds of the states of the Federation.
“He did not come even close. With his divisive rhetorics, he could not have come close.
“It is also ludicrous that Mr. Peter Obi is laying claim to victory along with his new-found partner, the PDP, that is also laying claim to victory.
“I tweeted this morning, thus: ‘This is the first time in my entire life that I am seeing people who came 2nd and 3rd in an exam both claiming they took first and then agreeing to protest together to the examiner to record that both of them took first, yet they are not seeing the contradiction in their actions’.
“We stand by that comment.
“The President-elect, Tinubu has extended a hand of fellowship to his defeated opponents, including Mr. Peter Obi, to join hands with him in nation building.
“Mr. Peter Obi should embrace that hand of fellowship and brotherhood by the President-elect as a committed patriot instead of engaging in this crass grandstanding.”
