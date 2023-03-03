Rivers
Libel Suit: Court Orders Thisday Newspapers To Pay Wike N200m As Damages
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has delivered judgment against ThisDay Newspaper wherein it is asked to pay N200million as damages in favour of Governor Nyesom Wike, for its libellous publication against him.
Defendants in the suit No. PHC/1505/CS/2020 are Thisday Newspapers Limited, Leaders and Company Limited, Davidson Iriekpan, Chuks Okocha and Adibe Emenyonu.
ThisDay Newspapers had published a malicious article entitled; “With a Friend Like Wike, Obaseki Meets His PDP’s Waterloo; Almost …”
Governor Wike had filed a N7 billion suit against the newspaper company and three of its staff.
In the suit, Wike had claimed that the newspaper’s publication of June 23, 2020 was intended to damage his character; portray him as deceitful and untrustworthy person.
The presiding judge of the High Court, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, while delivering judgment on the matter on Monday, found ThisDay Newspapers to have committed the libellous offence against Governor Wike.
“From whatever angle one looks at it, I cannot but hold that the claimant has proved that the said article published in ThisDay Newspapers and its online version of 23rd of June, 2020 were purely defamatory of the claimant and he has been injured in his person, trade, professional body and is hereby entitled to damage.”
Justice Enebeli declared the offensive and malicious article against Governor Wike as demonstratively false even to the knowledge of the defendants, as they did not honestly believe the facts to be true. And yet in a bid to portray their recklessness, they went ahead to publish the libellous article.
“The claimant, apart from being the governor of Rivers State, a politician, he is also a lawyer by profession by calling, and he is a life bencher, an august body of the legal profession and with numerous national and state laurels as evidence show. It will not be just and right for him to live with a permanent apparent stigma of being an influencer of court cases and judges as if noble judges are his lackeys and protegees.”
Justice Enebeli asserted that the offensive article is injurious to Governor Wike’s reputation, his profession and calling. He noted that the defendants were requested earlier on to retract the article and render apology through the newspaper, but they treated it with vexatious rebuff, intransigent, maintaining their stand.
According to him, this is even exhibited in the demeanour and the manner of answering questions by the defendant witnesses during the trial.
The judge observed that ThisDay Newspaper has been in the practice of journalism over the years in Nigeria. Therefore, the defendants ought not to have allowed themselves witting or wittingly to slide into what is called yellow journalism or yellow press.
Justice Enebeli acknowledged that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and freedom of the press to disseminate information. But such freedom, he insisted, requires special responsibilities which may subject it to certain restrictions as it concerns rights and reputations of others.
“It is much to be desired that newspapers, televisions or news media generally should be free to bring to the notice of the public any matter of public interest or concern. But in order to be deserving of that freedom, the press must show itself worthy of it. A free press cannot be deserving of that appellation unless it is responsible press.”
After considering all factors in the suit, Justice Enebeli awarded the damage sum of N200m as against the sum of N7bn in favour of Governor Wike as against the defendants.
“And for the avoidance of doubt, I hereby adjudge, declare and order as follows; the defendants are to pay N200m as against N7bn being damages for libel, written and published on and concerning the claimant by the defendants in ThisDay Newspapers on 23rd June, 2020.”
Justice Enebeli issued mandatory injunction against ThisDay Newspapers to publish a retraction of the article on its front page while also publishing an apology on the back page in two separate editions.
The mandatory injunction also demanded that ThisDay stopped publication of same article or any material similar to it in its newspaper.
“An order of mandatory injunction compelling the defendant to withdraw, retract and recant the said publication. The retraction to be published in the front page as well as to publish an apology in terms acceptable, publishable in the said two consecutive edition of ThisDay Newspapers.
“An order of injunction is hereby made restraining the defendant by themselves or by their servants, agents, privies and associates from publishing the same libel or similar libel or in any manner as whosoever and whatsoever, continue to circulate the same libel or similar libel of that sort concerning the claimant. Parties are reminded of their right of appeal.”
Speaking to journalists after the judgement, Counsel to the Claimant, Mark Agwu, said even if they had asked for N7bn for the damages caused, they have accepted the N200m as ruled by the court.
Agwu explained that while in court, when witnesses were still appearing, he and his team had pleaded that ThisDay Newspapers render an unreserved apology to show that they made a mistake with the publication, but they refused with the claim that it was a privileged communication they made.
“If you listen to His Excellency when he testified, he said there is no amount of money that can actually assuage the damage done to his good name.
“And the court in its wisdom, though he was asking for N7billion, decided to award partly sum of N200,000,000.00, with the instruction that they are restrained from further publication of such libellous material and they will also publish such apology in two editions of their publication.”
Also speaking to journalists, counsel to ThisDay Newspapers Limited, Odum C. Eyiba, said he would apply for a copy of the judgement, study it and advise his client appropriately.
Ngozi Odu Holds Interactive Session With Egi Women
The Deputy Guber Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Professor (Mrs) Ngozi Nma Odu, held an interactive session with Egi women at her country home in Akabuka town, Ogba/Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.
Women of Egi clan from the four zones (Ahia-Ahu, Etiti, Umu-Obor and Usozimin) came out massively to welcome Prof. Ngozi Odu in a grand reception.
Egi Women Welfare Association (EWWA) Presiden Mrs Patience Manasseh,t in her welcome address described the gathering as a victory celebration in advance for an illustrious Egi daughter, Prof. Mrs Ngozi Odu and her principal, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.
Further more EWWA President urged all the women in Egi clan, ONELGA, Rivers West Senatorial District and Rivers State at large to do the needful by supporting the PDP with votes to clinch victory.
The Local Government Chairman of ONELGA Hon. Vincent Job , represented by the Deputy Chairman Dr Stella Agadah commended Egi woman for honouring the call of Mrs Odu as it is a show of unity,love and support, she also added that Rivers State Government under Governor Wike’s administration has given women of Rivers State a chance in governance which was an untapped resource., Commissioner for Women affairs Rivers State,
Hon. Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri in her remarks enlightened the women of Egi clan on the importance of women in politics, she opined that it takes a woman to make a difference in politics the same way our homes are built by women, PDP woman Leader in Rivers State
Hon. Mrs Miriam Ogbonna took time to sensitize the Women of Egi clan present at the event on the voting process in order to curb invalid voting.,
PDP Party Chairman ONELGA,
Hon Princewill Ejekwu appreciated the women of Egi clan for their massive turn out as he introduced the PDP candidates in Rivers West Senatorial District to the women of Egi clan , which include ; Her Excellency Ipalibo Harry-Banigo for the Senate , Engr Victor Obuzor for the House of Representatives , Dr Franklin Nwabochi representing ONELGA constituency 1 and Deconess Nkemjika Ezekwe Representing ONELGA constituency 2.
Mrs Odu in her remarks expressed gratitude as she urged the women of Egi clan, ONELGA and Rivers State to see her emergence as a mechanism to further build on the legacies of His Excellency Gov. Wike, who has always been an advocate of effective women particpation in politics.
Prof Mrs Ngozi Nma Odu lauds Wike for giving an illustrous daughter of ONELGA the chance to Serve next to Sir Siminalayi Fubara as Deputy to Rivers people.
Furthermore she charged the women of Egi clan to support her principal Sir Siminalayi Fubara and all PDP candidates in the state as that will propel good governance and continue in Consolidation of the good works of the present administration of Governor Wike.
Other dignitaries in attendance during the event includes, Hon Christian Ahiakwo, Hon Bridget Oreke, Hon Nathaniel Uwaji, Mrs Elizabeth Oris Onyiri, Hon Ogbogu Chuks and Prof. Daniel Ogum.
By: Theresa Fredrick & Charity Amiso
Police Arrest Suspected Cultist In Rivers
The Egbeda Police Division, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, has arrested a suspected cultist over the violence that rocked the area during the presidential election held last weekend.
The violence led to the death of a pregnant woman, Mrs. Ruth Osah, and one Mark Orduize, a member of a local vigilante group known as EMOLVIS .
It was gathered that the suspected cultist known as ‘Cross and die’ was arrested on Wednesday following a credible intelligence report.
The suspect is currently being detained at the Egbeda Police Division.
It was learnt that the suspect said to be a repentant cultist allegedly went back to his old ways by recruiting armed men for nefarious activities in the community.
The vigilante group, EMOLVIS, went in search of the repentant cultist when one of the vigilante members accidentally shot the pregnant woman.
Peeved by the incident, some youths in the area allegedly descended on the vigilante and burnt two houses belonging to members of the group in Ubimini community.
The act was described as retaliation for the death of the pregnant woman.
The President of Ubimini Youth Council, Ikechukwu Wordu, confirmed the arrest of ‘Cross and Die.’
He said, “His name is James Onuoha aka ‘Cross and Die’. He is in custody at the Egbeda Divisional Police Headquarters.
He called on the Inspector General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police in the state to ensure proper interrogation.
He advised residents of the community to remain calm and avoid any form of violence.
When contacted, the spokesperson for the police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she would ascertain from the relevant police division and get back to our reporter.
However, as of the time of filing this report yesteday, she had not responded.
Wike Joins Makinde To Inaugurate, Flag-Off Projects In Ibadan
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, will today join his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, to inaugurate the completed Ibadan Airport Road project and the Aviation Fuel Tank Depot within the Airport.
The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, said in a statement yesterday in Ibadan that on other project to be flagged off includes the Omololu Olunloyo Park in Ibadan.
Olatubosun said the projects were part of the State Government’s quest to boost its economy and create accessible road in the state.
The commissioner said while the Airport Road and the park were executed by Kopek Construction Company, the Aviation Fuel Tank was in collaboration with the Bovas and Company Ltd.
Olatubosun said the Park project, on completion would create an additional economic impact in the state, while the inaugurated project would also be beneficial to residents of the airport road.
He added that the projects were expected to boost domestic economy, as well as industrialisation in the country.
“This is another opportunity coming to Oyo State, under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde.
“His administration has focussed on even distribution of infrastructure network in Oyo State,” Olatubosun said.
