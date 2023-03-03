News
Jonathan, Others To Receive African Icon Awards In Kigali
Former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, will lead other African greats to receive awards at the maiden edition of The African Heritage Concert and Awards slated to hold in Kigali, Rwanda on April 1, 2023.
Former President of Tanzania, late John Magufuli; Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor; former President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (retd), and many other prominent Africans are among those to be honoured.
According to the organiders, Heritage Times (HT), The African Heritage Concert and Awards will celebrate and honour distinguished African personalities, who have dignified themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe.
This, the organiser said, has become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.
The African Heritage Awards and Concert will be a celebration and global recognition of outstanding achievements made by Africans, including those residing in the Diaspora, in areas of Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Entertainment/Arts and Culture, Science and Technology, and Social Innovation, the organisers said.
Jonathan who served as President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, will be honoured with the African Democracy and Peace Icon Award.
Jonathan’s name is written in gold for being the first incumbent Nigerian President to cede power peacefully to the opposition in the aftermath of an election, a move which saved the country from plunging into speculated crisis in 2015.
“I’ve always affirmed, nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian,” Jonathan is famed for saying at the time.
His administration brought on board professionals and technocrats, including the likes of WTO’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina, whose expertise helped in revamping Nigeria’s economy, the organisers noted.
Ian Khama who was Botswana’s fourth Head of State will be honoured with the African Philanthropist Award for stamping his reputation as an advocate of human rights and respecter of the rule of law.
His foundation, the SKI Khama Foundation, has immensely empowered youths and contributed to the health, education and sports sectors of the country.
Currently serving as Liberia’s 30th Vice President, Howard-Taylor will be bestowed with the African Humanitarian Award.
She has been a very visible and involved stateswoman, with a vision for affordable but quality education, a transparent justice system, an improved and accessible health system, women’s economic and political participation, and an accountable public service system.
The late Magufuli will receive a posthumous African Icon Award for his giant strides during his short stint as President of Tanzania.
When he came on board, his government worked to banish a lot of the chronic problems in the Tanzanian administrative and political leadership. He fought a structure riddled with systemic corruption, characterised by ghost workers on payroll, underperformance and laxity in public service and extravagant spending.
Other awardees are: Founder & Executive Director of Bright Kids Uganda and Uganda’s first female Sports journalist, Victoria Nalongo Namusisi; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote; Kenyan legal practitioner and Advocate of the High Courts of Kenya and Tanzania; Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, and Founder and Managing Director/CEO of Aiteo Group, Sir Benedict Peters.
News
Buhari Unveils NNPCL Power Plant, State Projects In Borno
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, describing the feat as another testament towards achieving stable, uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and lives of Nigerians.
This is even as the president has directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant Agencies namely, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue to collaborate with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the gas plant was constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to supply 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri and environs.
Speaking at the occasion, Buhari said his administration has worked hard to fulfill the promise of tackling the nation’s electricity challenges and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP is ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.
“The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.
“The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this North-East region.
“Over the past few years, insurgents had attacked power supply lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads leading to acute power supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.
“For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time,” he said.
Buhari reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilization, expands national power generation capacity, revitalizes industries and creates multiple jobs for economic growth.
He expressed confidence that the undaunting spirit of the New NNPC Ltd would continue to engender affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just for the immediate, but for the years ahead.
Buhari, who is making his fifth visit to the state since the administration of Prof Babagana Zulum, thanked the governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the State.
He declared that the governor, who is seeking a second term in office, deserves to be re-elected.
“Your Excellency, I cannot remember the number of projects I commissioned during your first tenure, these laudable projects are impressive. I thank you.
“We also acknowledge the excellent work that you have done, working closely with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, to bring back the IDPs and refugees from Cameroon and other neighboring countries. I think the governor deserves another term,” he said.
While in Maiduguri, the President inaugurated the dualized Ahmadu Bello Way; Shehu Sanda Kura Road; Lafiya Road and Mogoram Road; Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road; newly constructed Staff Quarters for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu Cancer Centre, and the newly constructed Bolari Market Road.
News
RSG Debunks Reports Of Wike’s Son’s Death
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims in social media that the son of Governor Nyesom Wike was shot dead in the United States.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, said this while reacting to a trending post in social media that Wike’s son was shot dead in the US over the governor’s alleged activities in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.
The post is captioned ‘Breaking news: Wike’s only son shot dead in California, US over father’s act in Rivers election’.
But Finebone in a statement entitled ‘Yet again, another lie’, sent to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the governor neither has a son or any child for that matter in the United States.
He said the post was the handiwork of those he described as wicked people who were bent on blackmailing and tarnishing the image of the Rivers State Governor, and urged members of the public to discountenance it.
The statement partly read, “This is a big lie by evil people. For the avoidance of doubt, Gov. Nyesom Wike has no son or child in the US. By the special grace of God, the governor’s children are safe and doing well where they are.
“This satanic rumour is yet another concoction by wicked people in their insidious quest to blackmail and tarnish the image of Gov. Wike. There is absolutely no truth in this cheap blackmail.
“The public should disregard and throw it into the trash can where it belongs.”
News
Tinubu Relocates To Defence House, Abuja
President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be moving to the Defence Guest House in Maitama District of Abuja.
He will function at the Defence Guest House until he is sworn-in as President on May 29, 2023.
The President-elect will be moving into Defence House, in Maitama, FCT, where he will spend the next couple of months, and from where he will move into the Presidential Villa,” a tweet by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council read, yesterday.
The notice came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections.
From the Defence House, Mr Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as President-elect.
The Spokesperson of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, could not, however confirm the actual time the President-elect will move into his new abode.
However, this is not a new development as the current President Muhammadu Buhari, also lodged at the same location months before his inauguration on May 29, 2015.
Afterward, he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
The Tide reports that Tinubu who polled 8,794,726, led the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi who polled 6,101,533.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party garnered 1,496,687 votes to emerge a distant fourth.
