Niger Delta
Insecurity: Inter-Agency Collaboration Paramount – Navy
The Nigerian Navy says the myriad of security challenges confronting the maritime sector can be curbed with a sustained inter-agency collaboration.
Rear Adm. Sahad Akinwande, Commandant of Naval War College, Nigeria, said this, Wednesday, in Calabar at the Naval Warfare Course 7 inter-agency seminar 2023.
The seminar had the theme: Harnessing the Potentials of the Nation’s Maritime Environment: Imperative for Synergy Amongst Maritime Stakeholders in Cross River.
He said the college was convinced that when stakeholders dialogue towards proffering solutions to common challenges, the outcomes would be advantageous to its immediate environment.
The Commandant said emerging security challenges such as terrorism, banditry, cultism, kidnapping among others, have all aggregated to expand the responsibilities of the Nigerian Navy beyond its traditional roles.
According to him, the service on its part is leaving no stone unturned towards combating the nation’s maritime security concerns.
“Notably, the Nigerian Navy Maritime Security Operations efforts in March 2022 led to the delisting of Nigeria from the International Maritime Bureau Piracy List.
“Similarly, in February the Chief of the Naval Staff announced the delisting of Nigeria from the list of countries paying War Insurance Premium for ships whose destination is Nigeria by Llyods of London, United Kingdom.
“This means that ships doing business with or plying Nigerian sea lanes will pay the normal insurance payable by other countries which is less expensive and this will enhance shipping/cargo trade.
“These achievements are the products of improved Maritime Security Operations, enhanced security architecture and robust collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and other critical maritime stakeholders”, he said.
Keynote speaker at the event, Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, urged the Navy to foster their relationship with other security agencies and stakeholders to curb maritime challenges.
Obi, who was represented by Prof. Michael Okom, the Director of Alumni Affairs in UNICAL, said the maritime domain houses the largest biodiversity on earth.
According to her, any nation that neglects the security of the maritime sector does so at its own risk in view of the economic potentials that abounds in the maritime domain.
“There is the need for the navy to collaborate with other security agencies to tackle the menace of piracy, oil bunkering and militancy,” she said.
Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu, said that a sustained inter-agency collaboration would explore potentials in the maritime sector for the good of the country.
Dewu, who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer of the Command, Rear Adm. Michael Oamen, said such collaboration would also help to curb the inter-agency rivalry that is mostly caused by junior personnel of the service.
The Tide’s source reports that Heads of Security agencies at the seminar were; Customs, Nigeria Security and Civil Corps, Immigration, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigerian Inland Waterways among others.
Niger Delta
APC, PDP, LP Share LGAs in Bayelsa
The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won in two Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.
They are Ogbia and Nembe council areas of the State, where he polled 3005 out of the 7,731 total votes cast in Nembe and 8444 out of the total 23,892 votes cast in Ogbia LGAs.
The Tide which monitored the final collation at the state headquarters of the Independent national electoral Commission (INEC), Yenagoa, reports that while majority votes cast in the state were in favour of the APC, PDP and the Labour party (LP),15 other political parties were in distance far.
A breakdown of votes scored by the PDP, APC, LP and Kwankwaso’s NNPP per Local Government Area of the state showed thus:
In Ogbia the APC polled 8444, PDP -6362, LP – 6721, and NNPP – 47 votes.
Results from Governor Douye Diri’s Kolokuma/Opokuma council area showed that the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, polled 8972 out of the total votes of 17,432, the APC garnered 4137 votes, the LP candidate, Peter Obi, polled 3395, and the NNPP Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, scored 34 votes.
Results from Ekeremor Council area reads PDP – 9113, APC – 4398, LP -4489, and NNPP – 16 votes, out of the total 18,818 votes cast.
LP’s Peter Obi emerged winner in the Yenagoa City council area of the state, polling 22,261 out of the 44,365 total votes cast, leaving the PDP as first runner-up with 14,308, the APC as second runner-up with 6,651, while NNPP polled a distant 189 votes.
Meanwhile, in Brass Local Government Area, the LGA of origin of the State APC leader and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the PDP pulled a surprise, defeating the APC presidential candidate with 6,209 out of a total 12,896 votes cast, with the APC scoring 3684 votes, and LP getting 2,273, and NNPP securing just 25 votes.
In Southern Ijaw Council area, the LGA of origin of the state’s first Executive Governor, late DSP Alamieyeseigha, results declared by INEC showed that the PDP presidential candidate won, polling 11,280 out of the total of 24,885 votes cast, while APC scored 7,650, LP 4,400, and NNPP 190 votes.
Also, data received from the state Presidential election Returning Officer, Professor Lilian Salami, the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, has it that Presidential candidates of the four major political parties polled the following votes in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state out of the total votes cast of 20,696.
They are: PDP 10,240: LP 4,629; APC 4,603; and NNPP24 votes. The Returning Officer also declared a summary of the entire collated votes cast in favour of all the 18 political parties that participated in the presidential polls as: APC 42,572; PDP 68,818; LP 49,975; SDP 689; Accord 156; AA 22; ADC 589; NNPP 540; and APGA 330.
Other parties polled as follows: APM 130; APP 96; BP 116; NRM 125; PRP 65; YPP 166; and ZLP 728, out of a total votes casts of 1,73111.
Total number of valid votes was 165,325, and total number of rejected votes, according to the State’s Returning Officer, stood at 7,786.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
PDP Senator-Elect Lauds Ayade, After Defeat
Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe has commended Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, for allowing a level playing field at the Cross River State North Senatorial election of February 25.
Ayade, who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost the election to Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The senator-elect stated that Ayade, who had the powers as a sitting Governor to skew the process, allowed the electoral process to take its full course.
“I appreciate our principal, my opponent, Governor Ben Ayade, who had all the powers to compromise the electoral process, but stayed on the path of honour.
“He lost out because it was not his time to have it and not because I am stronger. There is time for everything.
“As Christians, we are taught that even Jesus Christ did everything at the appointed time. He remains our Governor and our leader. We will always respect him and join hands to move Cross River State forward”, he stated.
Agom-Jarigbe, who currently represents Cross River North Senatorial District at the 9th Assembly, also commended his supporters for his re-election.
He polled 76,145 votes to defeat Ayade, who polled 56,595 votes at the senatorial election.
Niger Delta
PDP Sweeps Senate, Reps Seats In Bayelsa
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all three Senatorial and four of the five House of Representatives seats in Bayelsa State.
The State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated this yesterday after the collation and Returning Officers of the Federal Constituencies and Senatorial elections of the state announced winners in their various jurisdictions.
A list of the winners made available to newsmen by the State Director, Voters’ Education Programme (VEP), INEC, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, stated that Chief Benson Agadaga (PDP) won the Bayelsa East Senatorial Election, comprising Brass, Nembe and Ogbia Local Government Areas.
For Western Senatorial District, comprising Ekeremor and Sagbama council areas, the incumbent PDP Senator, Henry Seriake Dickson, emerged victorious.
Similarly, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Rt. Honourable Friday Konbowei Benson, clinched the PDP ticket for the State’s Central Senatorial district, which comprises Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma/Opokuma LGAs.
In the same vein, INEC, Bayelsa State office said the PDP won four House of Representatives seats in the state, noting, however, that declaration of the Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency result, which is one out of the five House of Representatives seats in the state, is inconclusive.
Those declared winners were: Hon. Marie Ebikake (Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency); Hon. Mitema Obordor (Ogbia Federal Constituency); Hon Oboku Oforji (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma); while the incumbent member representing the Federal Constituency, Rt. Honourable, Fred Agbedi, won in Ekeremor/Sagbama Federal Constituency.
Bayelsa State has five House of Representatives seats, out of which the PDP won three, while the APC clinched two in the 2019 general elections.
From all indications, the PDP seems to have garnered more political clout with its winning of the presently declared four out of the five House seats, and also winning all the three Senatorial seats, including defeating an incumbent Senator of the APC, Senator Degi Eremieyon, who won the State’s Eastern Senatorial election in 2019.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Trending
-
News2 days ago
#Nigeria Decides 2023: I’ll Be Your Servant-Leader, Tinubu Tells Nigerians In Acceptance Speech
-
Sports24 hours ago
Rivers United FC Eyes CAFCC Trophy
-
Business23 hours ago
Post-Harvest Loss Creates Investment Opportunity
-
Rivers5 days ago
Ogoni In US Threaten Legal Action Over MOSOP Members’ Trial
-
Editorial1 day ago
Again, Need For Peaceful Polls
-
News24 hours ago
135m Africans’ve Hearing Problems, WHO Confirms
-
Politics5 days ago
Tinubu Wins Ekiti With Wide Margin
-
Nation24 hours ago
FG, UNICEF Urge Broadcasters On Children Participation In Broadcast Programmes