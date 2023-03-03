INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Tinubu, Shettima

The Senator-elect for Abia South Senatorial District, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called for full electronic voting in the country in order to enthrone transparent and credible elections.

Abaribe was re-elected for a sixth tenure in the Upper Chamber in last Saturday’s National Assembly (NASS) elections on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He spoke on his victory and the challenges that characterised the electoral process in an interview with newsmen in his Obingwa country home on Thursday.

He said: “I am one of those that believed that the process of the elections was flawed.

“But I call for calm and peace and people should resort to the legal means to redress the error.

“It is such a bloody shame that INEC will manipulate the scores by candidates.

“It happens because the result sheets are in the hands of INEC officials.

“We should introduce full electronic voting that is tamper-proof.

“It is possible. We are in electronic age.

“It is time we got adapted to modern technology.

“We cannot continue to play with our existence.”

The former Senate Minority Leader said that it had become shameful that the country’s electoral process was still being conducted manually.

He said that the practice where result sheets were often mutilated with written, cancelled and re-written scores in the process of falsification to rig elections was debasing to the country’s image.

Abaribe said that INEC dashed the people’s hope for a fair and credible exercise with its failure to achieve electronic transmission of results from the polling units to its portal.

“Throughout its planning stages, INEC kept assuring us that it was prepared to conduct credible elections so we thought that everything would work smoothly,” he said.

According to him, the transmission of results electronically failed, coupled with the failure of other logistics for the distribution of electoral materials.

“The sensitive materials did not arrive early and they were found in the hands of those, who had no business with them,” he further said.

Abaribe, who polled 49,693 votes, also spoke on how he roundly defeated Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, who came a distant third with 28,422 votes.

“The margin of defeat would have been massive, if the process had worked well without hitches here and there,” he said.

He attributed his victory to his quality representation to his constituency and being closer to the grassroots.

“My title is “Mma aya (sword) Ndigbo worldwide.

“I have the love of the Igbo nation. My people love me.

“It is good to always be with your people, stand for them always and make yourself accessible to them.

“My people showed me love and it is sweet victory for the downtrodden, civil servants and pensioners, who are owed arrears of salaries,” he said.

He promised to reward his constituents for their trust by remaining a strong and consistent voice in the National Assembly.

Abaribe took a swipe at the outgoing Ikpeazu-led administration for its lacklustre performance in eight years.

“Abia gets tax revenue, revenue from oil derivation and not owed Federal Allocation for both the state and Local Government councils yet the government cannot pay salaries and pensions,” he said.

Abaribe, who was a founding member of PDP, said that the party’s poor showing in the NASS election had further buried PDP in Abia.

“PDP is gone and buried along with the Progressive Peoples Alliance that transmutted itself into PDP.

“They have ended up grounding the party and themselves,” he said, adding that APGA would work hard to install Prof. Greg Ibe as the next governor.

“We will fight for Ibe to become the governor to repair the rot that the PDP-led government had caused in its eight years in the state,” he said.