Consider Issues Raised Against Feb 25 Polls, Lawan Charges INEC
The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, yesterday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider all issues raised by the public during the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in order to have smooth conduct of the forthcoming governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.
The electoral umpire has fixed March 11, 2023, for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections having conducted the presidential and National Assembly polls on February 25.
Lawan, who spoke while announcing the suspension of plenary till March 14 to enable senators to participate in the campaigns and elections, said: “I think INEC should consider looking into issues raised by the public. INEC should be strictly guided by the Constitution and the Electoral Act and their guidelines and regulations.”
He further said: “Nigerians should support INEC in whatever way they can so that it conducts the governorship and states assembly elections successfully.
“This is because that is what we all expect and that is what we need as a democracy. We will be out of this place for the next two weeks and come back and continue our legislative functions.”
Thanking the senators for “doing everything possible to make this Ninth Senate a success,” he said: “We have finished this legislative week. The idea of reconvening immediately after the presidential and National Assembly elections was to ensure that we are abreast with the whole situation that happened during the election and are happening now.
“This is so that we remain part and parcel of the solution where necessary and we have achieved that and we have also in the process done other legislative work.”
While announcing an adjournment, the Senate President informed that seven serving senators are contesting in the governorship election.
Those he listed as contesting on the platform of the APC include Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta), Aishatu Binani (Adamawa), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba) and Teslim Folarin (Oyo).
Others are Haliru Jika of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Bauchi and Cross River states, respectively.
“We wish all our colleagues contesting and those of us who are not running should all go and participate in the processes because we will be able to observe first-hand, some of the issues that may arise.
“During the Presidential and National Assembly election on a general note, everything went on fine, but still we have one or two complaints coming from the public,” the Senate President said.
Buhari Unveils NNPCL Power Plant, State Projects In Borno
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, describing the feat as another testament towards achieving stable, uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and lives of Nigerians.
This is even as the president has directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant Agencies namely, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue to collaborate with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the gas plant was constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to supply 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri and environs.
Speaking at the occasion, Buhari said his administration has worked hard to fulfill the promise of tackling the nation’s electricity challenges and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP is ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.
“The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.
“The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this North-East region.
“Over the past few years, insurgents had attacked power supply lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads leading to acute power supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.
“For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time,” he said.
Buhari reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilization, expands national power generation capacity, revitalizes industries and creates multiple jobs for economic growth.
He expressed confidence that the undaunting spirit of the New NNPC Ltd would continue to engender affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just for the immediate, but for the years ahead.
Buhari, who is making his fifth visit to the state since the administration of Prof Babagana Zulum, thanked the governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the State.
He declared that the governor, who is seeking a second term in office, deserves to be re-elected.
“Your Excellency, I cannot remember the number of projects I commissioned during your first tenure, these laudable projects are impressive. I thank you.
“We also acknowledge the excellent work that you have done, working closely with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, to bring back the IDPs and refugees from Cameroon and other neighboring countries. I think the governor deserves another term,” he said.
While in Maiduguri, the President inaugurated the dualized Ahmadu Bello Way; Shehu Sanda Kura Road; Lafiya Road and Mogoram Road; Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road; newly constructed Staff Quarters for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu Cancer Centre, and the newly constructed Bolari Market Road.
RSG Debunks Reports Of Wike’s Son’s Death
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims in social media that the son of Governor Nyesom Wike was shot dead in the United States.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, said this while reacting to a trending post in social media that Wike’s son was shot dead in the US over the governor’s alleged activities in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.
The post is captioned ‘Breaking news: Wike’s only son shot dead in California, US over father’s act in Rivers election’.
But Finebone in a statement entitled ‘Yet again, another lie’, sent to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the governor neither has a son or any child for that matter in the United States.
He said the post was the handiwork of those he described as wicked people who were bent on blackmailing and tarnishing the image of the Rivers State Governor, and urged members of the public to discountenance it.
The statement partly read, “This is a big lie by evil people. For the avoidance of doubt, Gov. Nyesom Wike has no son or child in the US. By the special grace of God, the governor’s children are safe and doing well where they are.
“This satanic rumour is yet another concoction by wicked people in their insidious quest to blackmail and tarnish the image of Gov. Wike. There is absolutely no truth in this cheap blackmail.
“The public should disregard and throw it into the trash can where it belongs.”
Tinubu Relocates To Defence House, Abuja
President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be moving to the Defence Guest House in Maitama District of Abuja.
He will function at the Defence Guest House until he is sworn-in as President on May 29, 2023.
The President-elect will be moving into Defence House, in Maitama, FCT, where he will spend the next couple of months, and from where he will move into the Presidential Villa,” a tweet by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council read, yesterday.
The notice came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections.
From the Defence House, Mr Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as President-elect.
The Spokesperson of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, could not, however confirm the actual time the President-elect will move into his new abode.
However, this is not a new development as the current President Muhammadu Buhari, also lodged at the same location months before his inauguration on May 29, 2015.
Afterward, he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
The Tide reports that Tinubu who polled 8,794,726, led the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi who polled 6,101,533.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party garnered 1,496,687 votes to emerge a distant fourth.
