Clergy Rededicates Community To God

It was jubilation galore at Emohua kingdom in Rivers State over the weekend,as a renowned ecumenical clergy, Rev.Dr Chukwuemeka Oji,rededicated the kingdom to God amidst praise, worship and dancing to the glory of God,as well as thanks giving and exchange of good wishes to usher in the new year.

The theme of this year’s Emohua Day With God, titled “Arise, Go To Nineveh (Jonah,1:2,2-3)” where God instructed prophet Jonah to “Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city and cry against it,because their wickedness has come before me …”, attracted a humongous crowd of both indigenes and none indigenes.

The guest preacher, while delivering his sermon at the event held recently, at StateSchool 1 field, Ahia-Ezi,Emohua, likened his mission to Emohua to that of Jonah in the Bible, whom the same God directed to go to Nineveh and preach the gospel of repentan and salvation to the people and rededicate their land.

After his sermon, prayers and rededication service, the Man of God charged the people to repent from their evil ways and embrace God’s salvation in order to enjoy the abundant blessings of God upon the land.

In his address at the event, the traditional ruler of Emohua Kingdom, HRM,Ohna, Sir Sergeant Awuse, Olo iv, Nneweli Emohua xiii lauded the guest preacher for his inspirational sermon and prayers which he said had rejuvenated the spirit of the people who were oppurtuned to witness the divine encounter with God.

The monarch announced some changes in the annual event. He directed that henceforth, the event would no longer hold at the Government Secondary School’s field Emohua, rather it should be held at State School 1 field Ahia-Ezi,Emohua. He noted that Ahia-Ezi was the ancestral center of Emohua clan, therefore it was the right place to hold the event since it involves the entire Emohua kingdom.

He also stated that the date of the annual event would no longer be January 15,but January, 2nd because Emohua kingdom must begin the new year with God, while the planning and organisation of the event which was previously handled by the Gospel Ministers Fellowship of Emohua (GMFE), since inception 22 years ago would now be handled by the Royal palace in conjunction with the gospel ministers.

He stressed that the new changes would give the event the prominence it deserves as an important event in the kingdom. He noted that the event had contributed immensely to the restoration of peace in Emohua communities through their prayers and ministrations and directed that the programme must be encouraged by all well meaning individuals in the kingdom

Also speaking, the President of the gospel ministers fellowship of Emohua, Rev. Dr. P.O. Ezeonye, JP expressed gratitude to God for the massive turnout of the people and success of the event despite initial difficulties. He noted that the year’s event was one of the best in terms of attendance, divine ministrations and spiritual impact on the people since the inception of the program 22years ago.

Rev. Dr Ezeonye who is also the minister in charge of first Baptist Church, Rumuche Emohua lauded the guest preacher for his amazing and inspirational sermon adding that his divine ecumenical calling had saved many souls and communities within and outside Nigeria and thanked God for sending him to Emohua to deliver the people and bless the land.

Rev. Ezeonye also commanded the gospel ministers for keeping Faith with God and for championing the continuation of the event over the years. He also applauded Ohna Awuse for the changes in the the events of the annual program and for taking over the organisation of the programme which has removed the financial burden from the gospel ministers .He however assured the ministers that they would be carried along in the new dispensation.

Earlier in his speech at the event, the former President of the gospel ministers fellowship, Rev. Barr. Dan Obinna praised God for sending the guest preacher to Emohua. He also commended Ohna Awuse for changing the old narrative of the programme which he said was a right step in the right direction.

“The new venue, Ahia-Ezi happens to be the ancestral center of Emohua clan, today the Ark has returned home to its rightful place to the glory of God, the guest preacher is the harbinger of the new dawn,” he said.

The historic event was attended by several church groups, including Government House chapel of everlasting grace choir, Port Harcourt ,Century of Grace choir, Rumuakunde, Baptist church Emohua, First Baptist Church choir, Rumuche Emohua and Emohua Kingdom Gospel Band, among others.

By: Jacob Obinna