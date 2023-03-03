Entertainment
Big -Mo Cafe Boss Mozy B, Applauds Reggae Down Town PH
A Port Harcourt based Artiste, Moses Mabadeje, popularly known as Mozy B, has expressed gratitude and satisfaction with a group called Reggae Down Town PH City, over their immense support and motivation towards the reggae genre in the State.
Mozy B, who is also the owner of Big -Mo Cafe, situated at No. 9 Harbourt Road, Port Harcourt commended the group for choosing reggae amongst other genre as a medium to preach love, peace and unity in the State.
According to him, the group which sponsors reggae activities was formed by well-meaning individuals who are reggae lovers in the state, saying that his cafe, ( Big-Mo Cafe ) is a beneficiary of their goodwill, he added that the group sponsor the Reggae Night at the Cafe, every Thursdays, while Sundays are for live performances of other genres by up coming and veteran artistes in the State.
He commended the team for their support and efforts to promote peace, love and unity through reggae music. He further urged them to keep up the good work, which he said has yielded lots of positive vibes for both lovers and singers of the genre in the state.
He noted that the Big-Mo Cafe has lasted for 25 years and still waxing strong, as the Cafe takes a new dimension, adding that renovation work is ongoing at the Club at the moment.
The Cafe is an open air bar/restaurant which is the centre of relaxations for artistes and other individuals who enjoys night life and need a good relaxation spot to have fun!
“Big -Mo Cafe is a hub for artistes in the state, a place where both up coming and veteran Artistes converge for relaxations and motivational purposes,” Mozy B said.
Mozy B is an all-rounder in the Entertainment Industry, a writer, producer, an entrepreneur, actor and broadcaster.
By: Nancy Briggs
Entertainment
Behold New Nollywood Films In Netflix
Here, list of some new up coming movies compiled to be release this month. Enjoy!
Tope Oshin’s ‘Here Love Lies’ is coming to Netflix [Leon Global Media]
After the month of love filled with great projects, Netflix is set to keep things going with the addition of more exciting projects this March.
The Tide Entertainment reports that Movies Toheeb Jimoh shines as a Nigerian journalist in ‘The Power’ trailer
From Tope Oshin’s highly anticipated thriller starring fan favorites Tina Mba and Sam Dede to Walter ‘Taylaur’ Banger’s long-awaited Nolly noir crime thriller, it looks like we are in for a treat.
Here are the Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this month below:
Here Love Lies
Award winning Tope Oshin has been away from the scene since she directed ‘Up North’ and the controversial ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’, both were released in 2018.
The director, writer and show-runner returns with a thriller titled ‘Here Love Lies’, a collaboration between her Sunbow Productions and Leon Global Media.
In addition to being the director, Oshin takes on the lead role; a single parent and travel blogger named Amanda in the pursuit of ‘love and forever’.
She embarks on a social media romance with American tour guide Michael, which opens up more doors than both anticipated.
Written by Ayoade Adeyanju and Oshin, the film stars Tina Mba, Sam Dede, Tim Shelburne, Omowumi Dada and Daniel Effiong.
It premieres on Netflix on March 3rd.
Jolly Roger
Starring Daniel Etim-Effiong in the lead role, this Nolly noir crime thriller follows the story of Brume, a law-abiding citizen whose life is left in ruins after an encounter with two lawless police officers.
Walter ‘Taylaur’ Banger, the director, describes the award winning movie as “a Nolly noir crime thriller, which also fuse themes of romantic drama with a touch of dark comedy. Jolly Roger is where where Catch,er meets Gbomo Gbomo Express in the Banger Universe.”
Written by Tunde Apalowo and produced under Waltbanger 101 Productions, the film also stars Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tina Mba, Toyin Oshinnaike and Frank Donga.
‘Jolly Roger’ hits the streamer on March 10th.
Entertainment
Clergy Rededicates Community To God
It was jubilation galore at Emohua kingdom in Rivers State over the weekend,as a renowned ecumenical clergy, Rev.Dr Chukwuemeka Oji,rededicated the kingdom to God amidst praise, worship and dancing to the glory of God,as well as thanks giving and exchange of good wishes to usher in the new year.
The theme of this year’s Emohua Day With God, titled “Arise, Go To Nineveh (Jonah,1:2,2-3)” where God instructed prophet Jonah to “Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city and cry against it,because their wickedness has come before me …”, attracted a humongous crowd of both indigenes and none indigenes.
The guest preacher, while delivering his sermon at the event held recently, at StateSchool 1 field, Ahia-Ezi,Emohua, likened his mission to Emohua to that of Jonah in the Bible, whom the same God directed to go to Nineveh and preach the gospel of repentan and salvation to the people and rededicate their land.
After his sermon, prayers and rededication service, the Man of God charged the people to repent from their evil ways and embrace God’s salvation in order to enjoy the abundant blessings of God upon the land.
In his address at the event, the traditional ruler of Emohua Kingdom, HRM,Ohna, Sir Sergeant Awuse, Olo iv, Nneweli Emohua xiii lauded the guest preacher for his inspirational sermon and prayers which he said had rejuvenated the spirit of the people who were oppurtuned to witness the divine encounter with God.
The monarch announced some changes in the annual event. He directed that henceforth, the event would no longer hold at the Government Secondary School’s field Emohua, rather it should be held at State School 1 field Ahia-Ezi,Emohua. He noted that Ahia-Ezi was the ancestral center of Emohua clan, therefore it was the right place to hold the event since it involves the entire Emohua kingdom.
He also stated that the date of the annual event would no longer be January 15,but January, 2nd because Emohua kingdom must begin the new year with God, while the planning and organisation of the event which was previously handled by the Gospel Ministers Fellowship of Emohua (GMFE), since inception 22 years ago would now be handled by the Royal palace in conjunction with the gospel ministers.
He stressed that the new changes would give the event the prominence it deserves as an important event in the kingdom. He noted that the event had contributed immensely to the restoration of peace in Emohua communities through their prayers and ministrations and directed that the programme must be encouraged by all well meaning individuals in the kingdom
Also speaking, the President of the gospel ministers fellowship of Emohua, Rev. Dr. P.O. Ezeonye, JP expressed gratitude to God for the massive turnout of the people and success of the event despite initial difficulties. He noted that the year’s event was one of the best in terms of attendance, divine ministrations and spiritual impact on the people since the inception of the program 22years ago.
Rev. Dr Ezeonye who is also the minister in charge of first Baptist Church, Rumuche Emohua lauded the guest preacher for his amazing and inspirational sermon adding that his divine ecumenical calling had saved many souls and communities within and outside Nigeria and thanked God for sending him to Emohua to deliver the people and bless the land.
Rev. Ezeonye also commanded the gospel ministers for keeping Faith with God and for championing the continuation of the event over the years. He also applauded Ohna Awuse for the changes in the the events of the annual program and for taking over the organisation of the programme which has removed the financial burden from the gospel ministers .He however assured the ministers that they would be carried along in the new dispensation.
Earlier in his speech at the event, the former President of the gospel ministers fellowship, Rev. Barr. Dan Obinna praised God for sending the guest preacher to Emohua. He also commended Ohna Awuse for changing the old narrative of the programme which he said was a right step in the right direction.
“The new venue, Ahia-Ezi happens to be the ancestral center of Emohua clan, today the Ark has returned home to its rightful place to the glory of God, the guest preacher is the harbinger of the new dawn,” he said.
The historic event was attended by several church groups, including Government House chapel of everlasting grace choir, Port Harcourt ,Century of Grace choir, Rumuakunde, Baptist church Emohua, First Baptist Church choir, Rumuche Emohua and Emohua Kingdom Gospel Band, among others.
By: Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Monarch Calls For Peaceful Yuletide Celebration, As Community Buries Traditional Ruler
The Paramount ruler of Emohua kingdom in Rivers State, Ohna (Sir) Sergent Awuse, has called for peaceful celebrations of christmas and new year, as he enjoined the youths to be law abiding and shun violence during the festive period.
The first class traditional ruler made the call last Saturday, while preforming the Ohna Emohua burial rights in respect of late Ohna (Hon) Emmanuel A. Obinna at Mgbuitanwo in Emohua community, amidst jubilation for a life well lived.
Ohna Awuse, the Olo IV, Nneweli Emohua XIII urged the people of the community to always uphold and showcase the age long culture and tradition of Emohua Clan. He stressed that their culture is their identity and way of life and a community without culture and tradition is like a sheep without Shepherd.
The monarch noted that late Ohna Emmanuel Obinna would be remembered for his role in promoting the ancient culture and tradition of Emohua. He stated that his demise had left a big vaccum in Emohua kingdom, but the legacies he left behind would live after him.
In his vote of thanks, his successor and acting head of Mgbu Owhor community in Emohua, Chief V.C. Obinna, thanked the Ohna supreme council for the honour they gave to their departed colleague by giving him a befeating burial in line with the culture and tradition of Ohna Emohua, the highest traditional institution in Emohua kingdom. Which the late traditional ruler championed in his life time on earth.
Chief V.C Obinna maintained that apart from being a foremost traditionalist, he was also a devout Christian who contributed immensely to the growth of the Christian faith in Emohua community and beyond.
Also speaking at the well attended event, the chief mourner, Dr Weli Obinna reiterated that his late father lived an upright life, those he left behind would take solace in God because their father and mentor lived a fulfilled life he came, he saw and he conquered to the glory of God and left the scene at the ripe age of 92.
By: Jacob Obinna
