Niger Delta
Bayelsa APC Thanks Nigerians for Electing Tinubu
The Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support and solidarity with the party in Saturday’s Presidential elections.
The State Chairman of APC, Dr Dennis Otiotio, congratulated Nigerians for massively voting for the President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in the polls.
Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Otiotio described the success as not only victory for the APC but victory for all Nigerians, saying that Tinubu will surely do well.
He assured that the president-elect would bring renewed hope to Nigeria, adding that Tinubu will consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Otiotio asked those aggrieved to seek legal redress at the courts and election petition tribunals to resolve any conflict from the elections.
The APC chairman said: “We congratulate Nigerians for massively voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The victory is not just for APC, the victory is for Nigerians, because we have confidence that Tinubu will do well.
“He did well as governor of Lagos state and we have the belief and confidence that he is going to do well as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“He is going to bring renewed hope to Nigerians. He is going to consolidate on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari and tackle the issue of security, stabilise the economy and bring infrastructural development to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.
“We are happy that this is the fairest and freest of the elections conducted in Nigeria. We thank the INEC for introducing this BVAS machine for accreditation. It has drastically reduced rigging in elections. The election was generally peaceful.
“There was no incidence of violence. It was minimal. The election has come and gone. We are now focused on good governance,” Otiotio said.
He explained further tha the election was a process that started with campaigns and then election and after that comes post-election litigation.
“So we advise anybody who is aggrieved with the outcome of the election results to go to the election petition tribunal and ventilate their grievances. But they should not resort to violence or take laws into their own hands.
“With this election result, there is a need for APC to reorganise in Bayelsa state. After the House of Assembly election, we are going to come out better,” he said.
Niger Delta
APC, PDP, LP Share LGAs in Bayelsa
The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won in two Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.
They are Ogbia and Nembe council areas of the State, where he polled 3005 out of the 7,731 total votes cast in Nembe and 8444 out of the total 23,892 votes cast in Ogbia LGAs.
The Tide which monitored the final collation at the state headquarters of the Independent national electoral Commission (INEC), Yenagoa, reports that while majority votes cast in the state were in favour of the APC, PDP and the Labour party (LP),15 other political parties were in distance far.
A breakdown of votes scored by the PDP, APC, LP and Kwankwaso’s NNPP per Local Government Area of the state showed thus:
In Ogbia the APC polled 8444, PDP -6362, LP – 6721, and NNPP – 47 votes.
Results from Governor Douye Diri’s Kolokuma/Opokuma council area showed that the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, polled 8972 out of the total votes of 17,432, the APC garnered 4137 votes, the LP candidate, Peter Obi, polled 3395, and the NNPP Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, scored 34 votes.
Results from Ekeremor Council area reads PDP – 9113, APC – 4398, LP -4489, and NNPP – 16 votes, out of the total 18,818 votes cast.
LP’s Peter Obi emerged winner in the Yenagoa City council area of the state, polling 22,261 out of the 44,365 total votes cast, leaving the PDP as first runner-up with 14,308, the APC as second runner-up with 6,651, while NNPP polled a distant 189 votes.
Meanwhile, in Brass Local Government Area, the LGA of origin of the State APC leader and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the PDP pulled a surprise, defeating the APC presidential candidate with 6,209 out of a total 12,896 votes cast, with the APC scoring 3684 votes, and LP getting 2,273, and NNPP securing just 25 votes.
In Southern Ijaw Council area, the LGA of origin of the state’s first Executive Governor, late DSP Alamieyeseigha, results declared by INEC showed that the PDP presidential candidate won, polling 11,280 out of the total of 24,885 votes cast, while APC scored 7,650, LP 4,400, and NNPP 190 votes.
Also, data received from the state Presidential election Returning Officer, Professor Lilian Salami, the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, has it that Presidential candidates of the four major political parties polled the following votes in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state out of the total votes cast of 20,696.
They are: PDP 10,240: LP 4,629; APC 4,603; and NNPP24 votes. The Returning Officer also declared a summary of the entire collated votes cast in favour of all the 18 political parties that participated in the presidential polls as: APC 42,572; PDP 68,818; LP 49,975; SDP 689; Accord 156; AA 22; ADC 589; NNPP 540; and APGA 330.
Other parties polled as follows: APM 130; APP 96; BP 116; NRM 125; PRP 65; YPP 166; and ZLP 728, out of a total votes casts of 1,73111.
Total number of valid votes was 165,325, and total number of rejected votes, according to the State’s Returning Officer, stood at 7,786.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Insecurity: Inter-Agency Collaboration Paramount – Navy
The Nigerian Navy says the myriad of security challenges confronting the maritime sector can be curbed with a sustained inter-agency collaboration.
Rear Adm. Sahad Akinwande, Commandant of Naval War College, Nigeria, said this, Wednesday, in Calabar at the Naval Warfare Course 7 inter-agency seminar 2023.
The seminar had the theme: Harnessing the Potentials of the Nation’s Maritime Environment: Imperative for Synergy Amongst Maritime Stakeholders in Cross River.
He said the college was convinced that when stakeholders dialogue towards proffering solutions to common challenges, the outcomes would be advantageous to its immediate environment.
The Commandant said emerging security challenges such as terrorism, banditry, cultism, kidnapping among others, have all aggregated to expand the responsibilities of the Nigerian Navy beyond its traditional roles.
According to him, the service on its part is leaving no stone unturned towards combating the nation’s maritime security concerns.
“Notably, the Nigerian Navy Maritime Security Operations efforts in March 2022 led to the delisting of Nigeria from the International Maritime Bureau Piracy List.
“Similarly, in February the Chief of the Naval Staff announced the delisting of Nigeria from the list of countries paying War Insurance Premium for ships whose destination is Nigeria by Llyods of London, United Kingdom.
“This means that ships doing business with or plying Nigerian sea lanes will pay the normal insurance payable by other countries which is less expensive and this will enhance shipping/cargo trade.
“These achievements are the products of improved Maritime Security Operations, enhanced security architecture and robust collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and other critical maritime stakeholders”, he said.
Keynote speaker at the event, Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, urged the Navy to foster their relationship with other security agencies and stakeholders to curb maritime challenges.
Obi, who was represented by Prof. Michael Okom, the Director of Alumni Affairs in UNICAL, said the maritime domain houses the largest biodiversity on earth.
According to her, any nation that neglects the security of the maritime sector does so at its own risk in view of the economic potentials that abounds in the maritime domain.
“There is the need for the navy to collaborate with other security agencies to tackle the menace of piracy, oil bunkering and militancy,” she said.
Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu, said that a sustained inter-agency collaboration would explore potentials in the maritime sector for the good of the country.
Dewu, who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer of the Command, Rear Adm. Michael Oamen, said such collaboration would also help to curb the inter-agency rivalry that is mostly caused by junior personnel of the service.
The Tide’s source reports that Heads of Security agencies at the seminar were; Customs, Nigeria Security and Civil Corps, Immigration, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigerian Inland Waterways among others.
Niger Delta
PDP Senator-Elect Lauds Ayade, After Defeat
Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe has commended Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, for allowing a level playing field at the Cross River State North Senatorial election of February 25.
Ayade, who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost the election to Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The senator-elect stated that Ayade, who had the powers as a sitting Governor to skew the process, allowed the electoral process to take its full course.
“I appreciate our principal, my opponent, Governor Ben Ayade, who had all the powers to compromise the electoral process, but stayed on the path of honour.
“He lost out because it was not his time to have it and not because I am stronger. There is time for everything.
“As Christians, we are taught that even Jesus Christ did everything at the appointed time. He remains our Governor and our leader. We will always respect him and join hands to move Cross River State forward”, he stated.
Agom-Jarigbe, who currently represents Cross River North Senatorial District at the 9th Assembly, also commended his supporters for his re-election.
He polled 76,145 votes to defeat Ayade, who polled 56,595 votes at the senatorial election.
