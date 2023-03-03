Bayelsa APC Thanks Nigerians for Electing Tinubu

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support and solidarity with the party in Saturday’s Presidential elections.

The State Chairman of APC, Dr Dennis Otiotio, congratulated Nigerians for massively voting for the President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in the polls.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Otiotio described the success as not only victory for the APC but victory for all Nigerians, saying that Tinubu will surely do well.

He assured that the president-elect would bring renewed hope to Nigeria, adding that Tinubu will consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Otiotio asked those aggrieved to seek legal redress at the courts and election petition tribunals to resolve any conflict from the elections.

The APC chairman said: “We congratulate Nigerians for massively voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The victory is not just for APC, the victory is for Nigerians, because we have confidence that Tinubu will do well.

“He did well as governor of Lagos state and we have the belief and confidence that he is going to do well as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He is going to bring renewed hope to Nigerians. He is going to consolidate on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari and tackle the issue of security, stabilise the economy and bring infrastructural development to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“We are happy that this is the fairest and freest of the elections conducted in Nigeria. We thank the INEC for introducing this BVAS machine for accreditation. It has drastically reduced rigging in elections. The election was generally peaceful.

“There was no incidence of violence. It was minimal. The election has come and gone. We are now focused on good governance,” Otiotio said.

He explained further tha the election was a process that started with campaigns and then election and after that comes post-election litigation.

“So we advise anybody who is aggrieved with the outcome of the election results to go to the election petition tribunal and ventilate their grievances. But they should not resort to violence or take laws into their own hands.

“With this election result, there is a need for APC to reorganise in Bayelsa state. After the House of Assembly election, we are going to come out better,” he said.