Fubara, Finebone, Others Laud INEC Over Smooth Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) guber candidate for the March 11 elections, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for smooth conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Fubara, who voted in his Ward 5 Unit 7 at Dappaye Amakiri 1, Opobo, said he was impressed with logistics and organisation of the elections.

The PDP governorship candidate, who got accredited by 9.45am, also voted and expressed confidence that his party candidates will emerge victorious.

He commended voters for turning out massively and urged them to continue to display peace and love among themselves.

The same view was expressed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, who said he was impressed with the smooth accreditation process in the elections.

“I’m pleasantly surprised that accreditation is smooth…My worst fears has been discarded because so far nobody has been disenfranchised.

The State Commissioner for Information urged INEC to maintain the tempo in the next elections, and advised that all hiccups observed should be smoothened before the guber elections billed for March 11.

On his part, former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Dr. Isaac Mietamuno Jaja, said he was happy that the election is violent free.

Dr. Jaja commended the voters for their peaceful conduct, and assured that the upcoming guber elections will also be peaceful.

Traditional ruler and Head of Chief Saturday Jaja House in Opobo, Alabo Reuben Mietamuno Jaja said he was happy for the large turnout of voters.

He said the role of royal fathers was to sensitise the people and ensure peace at the grassroot, as he assured that Opobo will continue to tow peace and harmony during and after the elections.

Speaking to newsmen on the elections, former Ijaw Youth Council Eastern Zone President, and PDP member in Opobo Nkoro, Comrade Godswill Iyerifama Jaja, described the new BVAS as efficient, saying that, “I’m impressed with INEC’s performance and I pray they perform more than this.

He advised the electoral umpire to ensure that in subsequent elections, voters registration should be taken to campuses and markets to broaden coverage of the nations voting strength.

By: Kevin Nengia