Fubara, Finebone, Others Laud INEC Over Smooth Elections
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) guber candidate for the March 11 elections, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for smooth conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
Fubara, who voted in his Ward 5 Unit 7 at Dappaye Amakiri 1, Opobo, said he was impressed with logistics and organisation of the elections.
The PDP governorship candidate, who got accredited by 9.45am, also voted and expressed confidence that his party candidates will emerge victorious.
He commended voters for turning out massively and urged them to continue to display peace and love among themselves.
The same view was expressed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, who said he was impressed with the smooth accreditation process in the elections.
“I’m pleasantly surprised that accreditation is smooth…My worst fears has been discarded because so far nobody has been disenfranchised.
The State Commissioner for Information urged INEC to maintain the tempo in the next elections, and advised that all hiccups observed should be smoothened before the guber elections billed for March 11.
On his part, former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Dr. Isaac Mietamuno Jaja, said he was happy that the election is violent free.
Dr. Jaja commended the voters for their peaceful conduct, and assured that the upcoming guber elections will also be peaceful.
Traditional ruler and Head of Chief Saturday Jaja House in Opobo, Alabo Reuben Mietamuno Jaja said he was happy for the large turnout of voters.
He said the role of royal fathers was to sensitise the people and ensure peace at the grassroot, as he assured that Opobo will continue to tow peace and harmony during and after the elections.
Speaking to newsmen on the elections, former Ijaw Youth Council Eastern Zone President, and PDP member in Opobo Nkoro, Comrade Godswill Iyerifama Jaja, described the new BVAS as efficient, saying that, “I’m impressed with INEC’s performance and I pray they perform more than this.
He advised the electoral umpire to ensure that in subsequent elections, voters registration should be taken to campuses and markets to broaden coverage of the nations voting strength.
By: Kevin Nengia
Port Harcourt Residents Troop Out To Vote
Residents of Port Harcourt trooped out last Saturday to cast their votes at the Presidential election waiting patiently at the various polling units as electoral officials have yet to arrive.
The reports that voters were seen in groups conversing while the atmosphere remained calm and orderly in some polling stations visited.
There was heavy presence of security personnel on the major roads and various strategic points as those deployed to the polling units maintained peace and order.
A voter at Ward 9 Rumueprikon Civic Centre, Praise Chikwendu to our correspondent that he was exited to be part of the exercise, adding that he would be voting for the first time in life.
In Units 10 11, 12, 12, 13 and 14, Rumuodara Ward 2, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area, voters waited anxiously for the arrival of electoral officials and materials.
There was commotion at the INEC headquarters, Port Harcourt as collation officers struggled to get their postings to collation centres prompting the police to disperse them with tear gas.
Meanwhile some youths took to football in defiance to the restriction of movement order by the Police ahead of the elections.
The youths converted some major streets and roads in the city into temporary football pitches and engaged in the game while election was going on.
Some of the areas affected included parts of Aba Road, Trans Amadi, Oginigba, Nkpogu, Odili Road, Eleleno, Akpjo, Woji, Rumueibekwe and Rumuomasi areas of Port Harcourt.
Some of the boys told our correspondent last Saturday that they took to football because they were not eligible to vote or could not collect their PVC in time before the INEC deadline.
One who identified himself as Daniel, 19, said he had attempted to collect his PVC on several occasions but could not due to the crowd.
RSCTR Backs Continuity in Rivers Leadership …Sets Up Archive Of State History
The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers (RSCTR) says it will support continuity of the developmental strides of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
Chairman of RSCTR, King Dandeson Jaja, who is also the Natural Ruler and Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, at the 114 Quaterly meeting of the body recently, said they are proud of Wike’s achievements so far.
Listing the Governor’s landmarks in education, health and infrastructure development, King Jaja V said, “we are calling on other governors to follow the steps of this government to leave lasting legacies that are unprecedented”.
The RSCTR Chairman said one way to ensure this was to support the government.
On the elections, he said, “let the electorates know that the choices they make will affect them in the next four years. So, they need to make good choice to improve their conditions.”
He urged political actors and parties to play according to the rule, by eschewing violence, intimidation of voters, and reminded them that political parties are just vehicles to achieve their ambitions rather than causing rancour and divisions.
Consequently, the Chairman of the RSTRC says it has completed and fitted a modern library to aid in the knowledge and research of the state rich history.
He said the library is a rich archive with electronic driven search to aid researchers and scholars.
The facility, King Jaja V further stated, is among the upgradement of facilities in the ultramodern council chambers.
He used the opportunity to urge the Governor to set date for its official unveiling.
KELGA Boss Calls For Improved BVAS Machine
The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Hon Samuel Nwanosike, has called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), if they are ready to deliver credible elections in the country.
Nwanosike said this when he spoke with newsmen at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area at the weekend.
He said the BVAS Machine, which was given a clean bill of health during election demonstration and seminars by the electoral umpire, was opposite of what the people were made to believe.
According to him, people expected high performance from the machine, but expressed regrets that rather than provide a way out, it complicated the system.
The KELGA Boss, stated the need for INEC to work out modalities on how to improve on the BVAS mechine, if they were prepared to take Nigerians out of electoral mess.
Generally, he rated the electoral body high on organisation on the 2023 general elections, and noted that it was peaceful.
“For the first time, elections in the country are without violence. People conducted themselves properly. No shooting, no killings, even the Press and security agents are moving around freely”, he said.
At Omerelu Ward 5, Unit 12, voters who came out in their numbers, expressed satisfaction over the use of the BVAS machine.
They also called on INEC to work on the system to increase its speed, saying that the machine was generally slow , which warranted late voting during the exercise.
The Tide learnt that violence was not witnessed in any part of Ikwerre Local Government Area and voter apathy was also ruled out as against the backdrop of cashless policy.
By: King Onunwor
