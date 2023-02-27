Environment
Ecology Office Inspects Ongoing Sewage Pipeline System At LUTH
The Ecological Project Office (EPO) has commended the progress recorded at the ongoing construction of a six-kilometre sewage pipeline system at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, on Wednesday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government sponsored project under the auspices of the Ecological Project Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) is almost near completion.
Speaking at the on site inspection of the project, Malam Shehu Ibrahim, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, commended the project progress and expressed optimism that would amelioration the sewage problems at the teaching hospital.
“Anybody that has gone round this facility will really appreciate what the Federal Government is doing in communities.
“This project is something we are very proud of, and you can also see the quality of job that is ongoing here. We are looking forward for the project to ameliorate the problems that exist here.
So far, the progress of the project at LUTH is commendable and in the next two to three weeks, we look forward to its inauguration,” Ibrahim said.
He also promised that more ecological project interventions would be approved as the need arises with availability of funds.
“Well, as I always say, the Ecological Project Office is one office that the public has confidence in because it’s an office that anybody has an access to.
“You just make your request and we will come in to see what we can do. Presently, we have so many requests, over 3,000 in our data bank to take care of.
“However, our major challenge is fund, what we have and the level of intervention will depend on the fund available to us,” Ibrahim said.
In his response, the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, applauded the efforts of government in coming to the rescue of the hospital’s community with the sewage project intervention.
“As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we want to thank the Federal Government for our sewage pipeline system for both the Lagos University Hospital and the College of Medicine.
“The sewage system in LUTH has been in existence for over 50 years. And inevitably, they became overworked.
“In fact, what we have here is the old sewage treatment plant, it broke down and we are barely coping by simply doing some chemical treatment of sewage.
“LUTH houses over 10,000 people, its a whole village on its own and we just chemically treat the sewage before we discharge it into the canal.
“When discharged it constitutes some environmental hazards. So, we had to approach the Ecological Fund at the Presidency. The reception we got there was amazing, we did not need to know anybody.
“You can see what they have done, over six kilometres of sewage pipeline have been replaced. And we are getting a brand new sewage treatment plant.
“As a community, we are very happy, it’s a happy day for us and for communities that live downstream to us, they will not be exposed to any hazards again.
“So, I must use this opportunity, therefore, to thank Mr President, the Secretary General of the Federation, the Permanent Secretary and everybody that made this possible,” Bode said.
The contractors of the project, Engr Emeka Udokporo of Flab Engineering Services Ltd., said that the project would be delivered as soon as possible.
“The project is almost 100 per cent completed, we are almost at the end of the project.
“Once the treatment plan comes, within the next two to three weeks we will be ready to set-up and train those to operate it,” Udokporo said. (NAN)
Environment
Park Rangers Arrest 19 Illegal Miners At Old Oyo National Park
The National Park Service has arrested 19 suspected illegal miners at the old Oyo National Park.
The service’s spokesman, Mr Emmanuel Ntuyang, stated in Abuja on Friday that the illegal miners were arrested in the Bani area of Oyo-Ile range of the park.
The arrest was effected during a joint anti-poaching operation by men of the Old Oyo National Park and those of Amotekun Vigilance Corps, the Southwest security organisation, stationed at Igbeti, Oyo State.
“The arrest of the illegal miners is timely as it will stave off possible issues of insecurity in the area, as experienced in other illegal mining locations in parts of the country.
“Mining, logging, farming, hunting, grazing are some of the activities prohibited by the National Park Service Law.
“The suspects have been handed over to the Department of State Security Service, Igbeti for interrogations,’’ he stated.
He added that two cattle grazers arrested at the Gashaka Gumti National Park straddling Taraba and Adamawa have bagged three months jail term each, without the option of fine.
“The grazers were arrested at the Mayo Bakari- Bussa axis of the park and charged with illegal entry, introduction of domestic animals into the park and disturbance of wild flora and fauna,’’ he stated.
Environment
FG Partners Chinese Consortia For Flood Control In River Niger
The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has signed an agreement with some Chinese consortia on Master Plan for Training and Flood Control in the River Niger.
The partnership, which is aimed at creating sustainable economy for the people of Nigeria is in part one of its phase one.
They are: CRBE Consortium of China Railway Beijing Engineering Group Company Ltd, China Water Resources Pearl River Planning, Surveying and Designing Company Limited.
The Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, signed on behalf of the Federal Government and the representatives of the CRBE Consortium, Mr Endre Deri and Ferenc Viragh, signed on behalf of the Corporation.
Adamu stated that the main objectives of the technical agreement include; retraining and utilising the waters within Nigeria in the tributaries and the two main Rivers; controlling extreme floods, erosion and sediment transportation.
He said: “Others are enhanced complex flood protection by Green and Complex Reservoirs Leeves, Flood Detention Reservoirs, retaining and releasing the detained floods as and when necessary for navigation.
“It also includes developing inland water transport by river training measures including maintenance dredging; building an integral flood monitoring system and protecting the natural landscape and habitat”.
On financing of the project, the minister reiterated that serious discussions were ongoing on how to source for a loan.
He reiterated that the devastating flood incident of year 2022 necessitated the project partnership and timely so as to mitigate the flood incidents that led to loss of lives and properties.
Adamu said that President Muhammadu Buhari, through his ministry, had laid a workable foundation for the successful take-off of the project.
He, however, urged the incoming administration to leverage on the good work that had been done.
Environment
Census: Lack Of Stakeholders’ Participation Threatens Exercise In Abia – NPC
The National Population Commission (NPC) in Abia has warned that the lack of active participation of critical stakeholders poses serious threat to a successful National Population and Housing Census in the state.
The Head of the Technical Unit of the commission, Mr Kalu-Agbai Uduma, issued the warning at a workshop organised by the commission for a cross-section of journalists in the state on Thursday in Umuahia.
Uduma said: “There is serious fear that the census in Abia is about to fail because of the lack of participation by the critical stakeholders.
“These stakeholders include the community leaders, traditional rulers and State Government.”
He regretted that the stakeholders, who ought to be co-drivers of the exercise in the state, were not living up to expectation.
He said that the commission had endured the situation for the past two years and could no longer pretend that all was well.
“We have cried and are still crying. The census is about to fail because there is crisis everywhere.
“Whenever we encounter any challenge, we do not get the needed support and protection from the stakeholders.
“In the past, traditional rulers provided substantial support to the commission in mobilising their people, providing accommodation and some logistical support to our people.
“Regrettably, today, those supports and active involvement by these critical stakeholders are no longer forthcoming,” Uduma said.
He further feared that the outcome of this year’s exercise in the South-East would be worse than that of 2006.
According to him, the 2006 exercise suffered a huge setback in the zone due to the negative activities of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra.
He spoke further on why tribe and religion were no longer considered a factor in the conduct of the nation’s census.
Uduma said: “If census is to provide the necessary data for planning and development purposes, which it is, then tribe and religion are immaterial.
“For instance, I am from Ohafia but live at the World Bank Housing Estate, Umuahia.
“If I run to Ohafia during the census and return to Umuahia thereafter, would I get water from Ohafia and would my children go to school in Ohafia?”
He therefore appealed to the media to effectively collaborate with the commission to educate and sensitise the Abia residents to present themselves for the exercise.
He also urged South-East residents to embrace the registration of birth as a way of life like in other zones for easy assessment of the population growth rate of the area.
Uduma said that no state in the country was empowered by the Act establishing the commission to conduct census but said that states, local governments or organisations were free to conduct security mapping.
“This is very good in tracking crime and criminals in any geographical location because it captures every street, pathways as well as structures and their features within a specific area,” he said.
Eaelier in an address of welcome, the State Director of the commission, Mrs Juliana Ezebuiro, said that the commission organised the training in order to help the journalists to understand the role the commission expected them to play during the exercise.
Ezebuiro described journalists as essential partners to the commission, saying that the census could only succeed with the active participation of the media.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that different papers presented at the event included “Enumeration Area Demarcation” by Uduma.
Others were “How to generate media content” by Allison Obiajunwa, “History of Population Census in Nigeria, structure and mandate of the commission” by Josephine Ucheji as well as the “Technological innovation in the 2023 census” by Ikenna Nwachukwu, amongst other topics.
Speaking in an interview with NAN, some of the participants described the training as highly educative and beneficial. (NAN)
