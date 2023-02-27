Niger Delta
C’River REC Halts Voters’ Protest Over Ballot Papers Shortage
The timely intervention of the Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Gabriel Yomere, helped to restore normalcy and voting at RCC Round About Polling Unit in Ward 6, Calabar Municipality on Saturday.
The Tide source reports that voters at the centre had refused to allow voting to continue when they were told that the ballot papers for the senatorial election were incomplete.
They vowed not to allow the exercise to continue until the ballot papers were complete.
Speaking to the source on the development, an elderly female voter, Mrs Gloria Asuquo, said she came to the polling unit as early as 8am but regretted that INEC officials and electoral materials arrived at the centre around 11am.
Asuquo said: “When they came here, they announced to us that the ballot papers for the senatorial election were short by 350 pieces.
“We refused to accept that and decided not to vote until the ballot papers were complete.
“How can you tell us that the materials are not complete when people are all here waiting to vote.
“What happened to the remaining ballot papers?
“We are no longer blind, without complete ballot papers, nobody is voting in this polling unit or else we will scatter everything”.
Also, Mr Effiong Moses said the polling unit was in the heart of the town, “so, saying that ballot papers were short is playing politics with the rights of Nigerians”.
However, in a swift response, the REC, who visited the polling unit, immediately went to the state office of the commission and brought more ballot Papers.
There was spontaneous jubilation at the centre, when he returned with more ballot papers at about noon, when the process commenced.
Yomere explained that the shortage was a human error, adding that the materials came late and that the mistake occured when they were being hurriedly sorted out.
“We have enough ballot papers. The challenge was that of the Nigerian factor, where these materials don’t come in time and when they do, INEC officials have just a day or two to sort them out for all the polling units in the state”, he said.
Niger Delta
Security Agents Hail Peaceful Election In Calabar
Security agencies in Calabar, Cross River State, have commended the peaceful conduct of the presidential election.
The security agencies, comprising the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and Nigeria Correctional Service, made the commendation at a polling unit in Ward 12, Unit 022 in Goldie, Calabar South LGA.
Commenting on behalf of the combined team, ACG James Bassey, Commander NSCDC, Zone L in Port Harcourt, said generally the election had been very peaceful except for minor skirmishes that were promptly handled.
Bassey said although they got intel that some hoodlums were causing problems by preventing boats from moving in the creeks, they handled the situation quite well.
“So far nobody has been arrested for violence, the major challenge some polling units in the state had was that of the operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).
“In this polling unit, the BVAS stopped working for some time, it is an innovation and some challenges are expected, with time we will get it right.
“While I commend the synergy among the security agencies, I expect a fair and credible election at the end of the day,” he said.
Similarly, Mr Patrick Umor from the same polling unit, said he could not be accredited because the BVAS could not identify both his fingerprint or recorgnise him facially.
Umor said he voted in the same polling unit in the 2019 general elections and did not see any reason why the BVAS could not accredit him.
He said they also had the challenge of the BVAS in his polling unit as it stopped working due to poor network while the people had to wait for service to return, this delayed voting in my polling unit till past 7:00 p.m.
Earlier, Mr Justin Ebum, Labour Party (LP) Agent of of Ward 8, Unit 042 Federal Housing, Calabar, who spoke to The Tide source at INEC’s office, said he came to the office to find out if the BVAS for his polling unit could be reconfigured or a new one given to them.
Ebum added that eight other Polling Units in Calabar had to come back to INEC office to ask for a reconfiguration or outright change of their BVAS, this is not so good in our electoral process.
“Will they disenfranchise the voters from all these polling units in the state? That would be unfair,” he narrated.
The source reports that due to the malfunction of BVAS in some polling units in the city, voting was prolonged to as late as 7.30 p.m.
Niger Delta
UNICEF Takes Free Medical Outreach To 72 Communities in Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Government, in collaboration with UNICEF, has taken free medical outreach to 72 communities in the state.
This was part of activities to commemorate the third anniversary celebration of the Governor Douye Diri-led administration.
The Tide source reports that during the 2022 ravaging floods, UNICEF, through funding of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Central emergency relief fund (Cerf), presented medical relief materials to Bayelsa State Government.
On Friday in Yenagoa, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Igwele, represented by his Personal Assistant, Dr Appah Williams, commended UNICEF for its commitment on medical and related partnership with the state.
On her part, the team leader for UNICEF Harmonised Approach to Cash Transfer (HACT), Mrs Pauline Uko, reiterated the need for a continued partnership in ameliorating the health challenges of Bayelsa people.
She noted that the UN children fund would build on its existing collaborations with the state.
Dr Perebi Adama, the acting team lead for the local government batch of medical professionals on the outreach, said after the medical outreach in Otuabo, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, that about 250 patients were diagnosed and treated of various ailments.
“Men, women, the aged, children, expectant mothers and others were diagnosed and treated of various ailments and diseases like malaria, typhoid, acute diarrhea, cholera, tuberculosis and we also carried out deworming of patients.
“We administered drugs and also carried out vaccination; we did COVID-19 test, immunisation and also carried out rapid diagnosis test.
“Some patients diagnosed with hypertensive and diabetic cases were addressed through pharmacological and non pharmacological measures.
“We also gave out palliatives to cushion the impacts of the 2022 ravaging floods on them,” he said.
Commenting on the free medical programme, Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) of Otuabo community, Mr Arimori Igoniwari, commended UNICEF and the state government for the initiative.
Igoniwari noted that the community had for long been grappling with the difficulties in accessing qualitative and affordable medicare occasioned by lack of equipment in the old existing health centre in the area.
He said they could now better appreciate the partnership of the UNICEF and others.
Also, Mr Neruarua Famous and Mrs Augustine Apaga, beneficiaries of the outreach, thanked Gov. Diri and UNICEF for the initiative.
Theye added that the outreach was an opportunity they had been longing for.
They noted that with this initiative, their health challenges had been treated.
Apart from the free medical care provided, patients were also given mosquito treated nets, soaps, detergent, diapers, toothpaste and brushes as well as slippers.
Niger Delta
BEDC Employs Over 500 Workers In Five Months
The Benin Electricity Distribution Company PLC (BEDC) says it employed 500 staff, mostly youths, across its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti in the last five months.
This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Human Capital Management of BEDC, Dr Obinna Obi, and made available to newsmen on yesterday in Benin.
Obi said the increase in the employment profile of BEDC was due to the commitment of the new management to embrace the Federal Hovernment’s drive to create jobs.
“With the recruitment done so far, the company staff strength has increased to about 2,600, contributing to the uplifting of the society.
“BEDC as a responsible corporate organisation was using the graduate trainee programme as a contribution towards providing employment to Nigerian youths.
“The gap in our business operations necessitated the employment to give people the opportunity to take up responsibilities to add value to the business growth and revenue generation.
“Successful candidates have been deployed to different sections, where they will be trained in all aspects of the company’s operations”, he said.
According to him, “in BEDC, we make human capacity building a top priority for our employees as we remain committed to a performance work driven culture”.
