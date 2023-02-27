C’River REC Halts Voters’ Protest Over Ballot Papers Shortage

Security agencies in Calabar, Cross River State, have commended the peaceful conduct of the presidential election.

The security agencies, comprising the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and Nigeria Correctional Service, made the commendation at a polling unit in Ward 12, Unit 022 in Goldie, Calabar South LGA.

Commenting on behalf of the combined team, ACG James Bassey, Commander NSCDC, Zone L in Port Harcourt, said generally the election had been very peaceful except for minor skirmishes that were promptly handled.

Bassey said although they got intel that some hoodlums were causing problems by preventing boats from moving in the creeks, they handled the situation quite well.

“So far nobody has been arrested for violence, the major challenge some polling units in the state had was that of the operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“In this polling unit, the BVAS stopped working for some time, it is an innovation and some challenges are expected, with time we will get it right.

“While I commend the synergy among the security agencies, I expect a fair and credible election at the end of the day,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Patrick Umor from the same polling unit, said he could not be accredited because the BVAS could not identify both his fingerprint or recorgnise him facially.

Umor said he voted in the same polling unit in the 2019 general elections and did not see any reason why the BVAS could not accredit him.

He said they also had the challenge of the BVAS in his polling unit as it stopped working due to poor network while the people had to wait for service to return, this delayed voting in my polling unit till past 7:00 p.m.

Earlier, Mr Justin Ebum, Labour Party (LP) Agent of of Ward 8, Unit 042 Federal Housing, Calabar, who spoke to The Tide source at INEC’s office, said he came to the office to find out if the BVAS for his polling unit could be reconfigured or a new one given to them.

Ebum added that eight other Polling Units in Calabar had to come back to INEC office to ask for a reconfiguration or outright change of their BVAS, this is not so good in our electoral process.

“Will they disenfranchise the voters from all these polling units in the state? That would be unfair,” he narrated.

The source reports that due to the malfunction of BVAS in some polling units in the city, voting was prolonged to as late as 7.30 p.m.