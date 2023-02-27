Sports
CAFCC: Rivers United Eyes Next Round, Beat Asec 3-0
The only remaining Nigeria representative in CAF Confederation Cup Football competition, Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, has kept hope alive to secure a ticket for the next stage of the competition.
Rivers United the Pride of Rivers as fondly called last Sunday, at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in Uyo Akwa Ibom State the home ground of Rivers United thrashed their visitors ASEC Mimosas 3-0 to sit on the second position of group B, with three points in two matches.
The victory has given the Nigerian club hope to make history for club and Rivers State, as it will be their first time to reach knock out stage of the competition if they win one more game.
In his post match interview, the Technical Manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, said the game was not an easy one in spite their victory, saying that their opponents, ASEC Mimosas, was a strong team because they were once champions CAFCC.
He explained that their visitors took control of the game immediately they got their early goal in the first minute, his players were able to contain them until the end of first half.
“I expected a tough game against ASEC Mimosas because they are good side, besides former champions of this competition. At the beginning of the game we dominated the play, but shortly after we got our early goal our opponents took charge of the and have more ball possession. It was a good game I commend my opponents for their good performance.
”We were not looking at the beauty of the game but we were looking for goals because goals will give us victory and three points.
“ After what happened in Congo we fashioned out strategies that will give us good result at home against ASEC Mimosas,” Eguma said.
He further commended his players for the impressive performance that gave them the maximum three points at stake.
“ It was a good game and I commend my players and management for the encouragement before the match,” he stated.
As it is the pride of Rivers are second on the log with three points while Diable Noirs top the table with four points, Motema Oembe two points and Asec Mimosas have only one point.
By; Tonye Orabere/Kiadum Edookor
Sports
24 Clubs To Participate At LSAA Athletics Club Series
Over 655 athletes, representing 24 clubs from across the country, were at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), yesterday, to display their skills at the opening round of the four-leg Lagos Athletics Club Series.
LSAA Technical Director, Enefiok Udo-Obong, described the turnout as impressive for the first leg, while hoping that more athletes will join the tournament, which second leg will hold next month.
Former national 100m champion, Enoch Adegoke and national women 400m champion, Patience Okon-George, were among the star athletes that competed at the one-day tournament watched by top athletics buffs, including officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), led by its Chairman, Shola Aiyepeku.
One of the discoveries at the event was the star athlete at the last International School, Lagos (ILS) Inter-house sports competition, Femisola Mohammed, who achieved a personal best (PB) time of 57.72 seconds in the women’s 400m. Another youth star, Ada Bright, dusted some of the top athletes in one of the finals of the women’s 200m with 24.6 seconds.
An elated Mohammed described her feat as a motivation for her to work harder.
“I am so excited to compete in this competition because I just came to be part of it, not expecting to run a PB. It is my first Personal Best record, which is motivation for me to continue to work harder,” she said.
For Okon-George, competing in this kind of tournament would help athletes to assess their readiness for major competitions, as well as gauge their fitness for future events.
Sports
Opeyori Retains Africa’s Badminton Crown
Nigeria’s top badminton player, Anuoluwa Opeyori, has won his third African title in a space of five years to assert himself as the continent’s undisputable champion.
His latest victory came in South Africa at the weekend, as he beat Mauritius’ Julien Paul 18-21, 21-13, 21-18 to win the gold medal of the men’s singles of the All Africa Senior Championships. It was not an easy feat as the Nigerian delegation was psychologically drained even before the championship owing to non-issuance of travel visas to four of the 10-man team.
With his latest win, Opeyori has added to earlier titles won in Port Harcourt, Nigeria in 2019 and Kampala, Uganda in 2022. He had also won the men’s singles title at the African Games in Morocco in 2019 to make it four titles in five years.
His spirit was initially dampened following the inability of four of his teammates, Aliyu Alhaji Shehu, Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan, Sofiyat Arinola Obanishola and Ramatu Yakubu; to obtain entry visas into South Africa for the competition. This reduced the Nigerian field and narrowed the possibility of the country making a good impact.
This is the second time in recent times that a Nigerian contingent to the All Africa Senior Championships will be refused visas. The first was when the team was traveling to Egypt for the All Africa Senior championships in 2020. Opeyori arrived Uganda as the sole participant from Nigeria in last year’s edition and went all the way up to clinch the men’s singles gold medal, becoming king of African badminton for the second time after his feat in Port Harcourt.
His drive, youth, strength, determination and skill saw him stepping unto the courts with a strong message when he easily routed Paul in two straight sets during the mixed team event part of the 2023 edition of the championships before confirming his intention to leave no prisoners. He muscled his way into the individual championship segment of the edition.
Sports
Nigerian Clubs Excluded From Proposed African Super League
No Nigerian club will feature in the inaugural edition of the African Super League, which is expected to kick off in August. Enyimba of Aba was the only Nigerian side earlier listed to participate in the league, which was formerly meant to feature 24 teams. But the Peoples Elephant and some other big names in African football have been excluded from the competition, which will now feature only eight teams.
According to sources close to the planners of the league, the eight teams expected to feature in the inaugural edition are Al Ahly (Egypt), Petro de Luanda (Angola), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Horoya (Guinea), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia) and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.
Raja Athletic Club of Morocco, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire, and Zamalek of Egypt are some of the other big clubs excluded from the competition..
A source told The Guardian that the listed clubs have accepted the invitation to participate in the league. Selected FIFA and Super League delegates recently met with the clubs.
When the idea of the CAF Super League was first muted, it was proposed that 24 teams from 16 countries will participate in it, but the number was later reduced to eight ‘for better coordination.’
“CAF officials have visited the selected clubs to inspect the standard of their facilities and nail down the final details,” the source said.
When the idea of the Super League was proposed by CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, the total prize pool was $100 million for a 24-team tournament. The clubs were supposed to receive $1 million as participation grant. But, it is not yet clear if the conditions still subsist for the eight teams in the pilot edition.
CAF has also not specified if the winner will play in the expanded Club World Cup, which offers four places to Africa.
The African Super League, according to Motsepe, will breathe new life into African club competition Speaking while unveiling the competition last year, Motsepe said the competition would be launched during CAF’s 44th ordinary assembly in Tanzania on August 10.
“We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful,” Motsepe said.
He added: “A significant amount of the money from the CAF Super League will be invested back into African football and part of the process involves giving $1 million every year to every one of CAF’s 54 member associations, as a contribution to football and youth development. We also want to look to increase the prize money for the men’s and women’s CAF Champions Leagues.”
