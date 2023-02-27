CAFCC: Rivers United Eyes Next Round, Beat Asec 3-0

The only remaining Nigeria representative in CAF Confederation Cup Football competition, Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, has kept hope alive to secure a ticket for the next stage of the competition.

Rivers United the Pride of Rivers as fondly called last Sunday, at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in Uyo Akwa Ibom State the home ground of Rivers United thrashed their visitors ASEC Mimosas 3-0 to sit on the second position of group B, with three points in two matches.

The victory has given the Nigerian club hope to make history for club and Rivers State, as it will be their first time to reach knock out stage of the competition if they win one more game.

In his post match interview, the Technical Manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, said the game was not an easy one in spite their victory, saying that their opponents, ASEC Mimosas, was a strong team because they were once champions CAFCC.

He explained that their visitors took control of the game immediately they got their early goal in the first minute, his players were able to contain them until the end of first half.

“I expected a tough game against ASEC Mimosas because they are good side, besides former champions of this competition. At the beginning of the game we dominated the play, but shortly after we got our early goal our opponents took charge of the and have more ball possession. It was a good game I commend my opponents for their good performance.

”We were not looking at the beauty of the game but we were looking for goals because goals will give us victory and three points.

“ After what happened in Congo we fashioned out strategies that will give us good result at home against ASEC Mimosas,” Eguma said.

He further commended his players for the impressive performance that gave them the maximum three points at stake.

“ It was a good game and I commend my players and management for the encouragement before the match,” he stated.

As it is the pride of Rivers are second on the log with three points while Diable Noirs top the table with four points, Motema Oembe two points and Asec Mimosas have only one point.

By; Tonye Orabere/Kiadum Edookor