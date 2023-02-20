Remodelling Obio/Akpor ’ll Continue Under My Govt, Fubara Assures

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has promised to continue with Governor Nyesom Wike’s urban renewal drive in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, when elected governor of the state.

Fubara gave the assurance while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, venue for the grand finale of Rivers PDP state-level campaign rally, last Saturday.

He said the remodelling of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area has become imperative because the area is no longer a remote area but a mega metropolis accommodating millions of people from every part of the State and Nigeria.

“Today is a very special day because it marks the end of our campaign rally. We have journeyed 22 local government areas before today. We thank the Almighty God that we did not record any casualty throughout the campaign across the state, this shows that God is with us.

“Let me thank Obio/Akpor as a whole because you have shown me so much love. Let me say this today, Obio/Akpor people have adopted me, so you can say I am an Obio/Akpor man.

“Obio/Akpor is no longer a remote LGA, it is now a big city. I will continue with the remodelling of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. I will continue with the siting of major projects here that will change the face of Obio/Akpor and better its standard.

“I live in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, we all live in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor, therefore, I will provide adequate security in Obio/Akpor because anything done here is not just for Obio/Akpor people but for everybody living and doing business here.

“My good people of Obio/Akpor, I thank you for your support and love. I promise you that I will not disappoint you for believing in me. All the candidates of our party in the state are grateful to Governor Wike and the leaders of our party,” he said.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, scored Obio/Akpor Local Government Area best in terms of mobilisation and organisation, followed by Khana Local Government Area, and Akuku-Toru Local Government Area in second and third positions respectively.

“Let me say this without bias, in terms of mobilisation and anything you can think of as long as this campaign is concerned, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area is the best, followed by Khana Local Government Area in the second position, and Akuku-Toru Local Government Area in the third position.

“Sincerely, let me thank the leadership of the party in this LGA, for working together to produce this marvellous result. Some of the presidential rallies do not come close to this,” he said.

Wike asserted that the PDP governorship candidate in the state is a very honest, humble and committed person who talks less and do more, assuring that Fubara will not disappoint Rivers people.

“The incoming governor, Siminialayi Fubara, is a very honest, humble, and committed person who is not going to disappoint the people of the state. He is not the talking type, he is the working type.

“I am supporting him because I want someone who will do better than what I have done to succeed me. He was the Accountant-General of the state, he followed all our workings and he understands our vision. He will continue and consolidate on our gains,” the governor added.

On his part, the National Vice Chairman of the party, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, said Governor Wike’s achievements in Rivers State for the past eight years are the weapons the party is going to use to win the election in the state.

“Your Excellency, I want to specially congratulate you for what you have done in Rivers State. Your achievements are our weapons to win this election.

“I have lived in Rivers State for many years, the Rivers State I knew yesterday is different from the Rivers State of today. Governor Wike has transformed the entire state,” he said.

Governor Wike had earlier led Sir Fubara and leaders of the party in the State to Obiri Ehie Apara Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, to seek the support of government-recognised traditional rulers in the kingdom for the governorship candidate.