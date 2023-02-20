News
Remodelling Obio/Akpor ’ll Continue Under My Govt, Fubara Assures
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has promised to continue with Governor Nyesom Wike’s urban renewal drive in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, when elected governor of the state.
Fubara gave the assurance while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, venue for the grand finale of Rivers PDP state-level campaign rally, last Saturday.
He said the remodelling of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area has become imperative because the area is no longer a remote area but a mega metropolis accommodating millions of people from every part of the State and Nigeria.
“Today is a very special day because it marks the end of our campaign rally. We have journeyed 22 local government areas before today. We thank the Almighty God that we did not record any casualty throughout the campaign across the state, this shows that God is with us.
“Let me thank Obio/Akpor as a whole because you have shown me so much love. Let me say this today, Obio/Akpor people have adopted me, so you can say I am an Obio/Akpor man.
“Obio/Akpor is no longer a remote LGA, it is now a big city. I will continue with the remodelling of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. I will continue with the siting of major projects here that will change the face of Obio/Akpor and better its standard.
“I live in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, we all live in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor, therefore, I will provide adequate security in Obio/Akpor because anything done here is not just for Obio/Akpor people but for everybody living and doing business here.
“My good people of Obio/Akpor, I thank you for your support and love. I promise you that I will not disappoint you for believing in me. All the candidates of our party in the state are grateful to Governor Wike and the leaders of our party,” he said.
In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, scored Obio/Akpor Local Government Area best in terms of mobilisation and organisation, followed by Khana Local Government Area, and Akuku-Toru Local Government Area in second and third positions respectively.
“Let me say this without bias, in terms of mobilisation and anything you can think of as long as this campaign is concerned, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area is the best, followed by Khana Local Government Area in the second position, and Akuku-Toru Local Government Area in the third position.
“Sincerely, let me thank the leadership of the party in this LGA, for working together to produce this marvellous result. Some of the presidential rallies do not come close to this,” he said.
Wike asserted that the PDP governorship candidate in the state is a very honest, humble and committed person who talks less and do more, assuring that Fubara will not disappoint Rivers people.
“The incoming governor, Siminialayi Fubara, is a very honest, humble, and committed person who is not going to disappoint the people of the state. He is not the talking type, he is the working type.
“I am supporting him because I want someone who will do better than what I have done to succeed me. He was the Accountant-General of the state, he followed all our workings and he understands our vision. He will continue and consolidate on our gains,” the governor added.
On his part, the National Vice Chairman of the party, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, said Governor Wike’s achievements in Rivers State for the past eight years are the weapons the party is going to use to win the election in the state.
“Your Excellency, I want to specially congratulate you for what you have done in Rivers State. Your achievements are our weapons to win this election.
“I have lived in Rivers State for many years, the Rivers State I knew yesterday is different from the Rivers State of today. Governor Wike has transformed the entire state,” he said.
Governor Wike had earlier led Sir Fubara and leaders of the party in the State to Obiri Ehie Apara Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, to seek the support of government-recognised traditional rulers in the kingdom for the governorship candidate.
EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s Home ….As APC PCC Kicks, Demands Arrest Of Publisher
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied raiding the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, said the claim of raiding the home of the former governor of Lagos State by the commission was not true.
He said, “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of APC, in the forthcoming presidential election and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.
“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC.
“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news”.
Meanwhile, the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has debunked insinuations that the sum of N400 billion was recovered when EFCC operatives raided Tinubu’s home.
This is even as the campaign council called for the arrest of the publishers for libel.
The APC PCC rebuttal is coming hours after the EFCC also denied carrying out the raid on the residence of the former Lagos State governor.
An online platform, Igbo Times Magazine, had yesterday published the controversial report that about N400bn old notes were discovered by operatives of the EFCC after one of Tinubu’s underground homes was raided.
The news gained traction on social media before it was refuted by the anti-graft agency.
A statement signed by the Director of the APC PCC Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the campaign council had discovered that the rogue website was set up to disseminate false and malicious information concerning their principal.
Onanuga frowned at the story, which he said lacked the essential of “when, where and how” which make up the ingredients of any news story.
While applauding the EFCC for promptly dissociating itself from the fake story by issuing a formal statement on the purported raid by its men, the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria urged security agencies in the country to go after the website owners.
He said, “We urge the authorities to fish out the people behind the site, that is recklessly dishing out fake news, before more damage is done to our polity. We want to warn Nigerians to be wary of every piece of news emanating from the site, and its social media handles.”
Flouting S’ Court Order, A Call For Anarchy, Wike Tells Buhari
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has in strong terms condemned the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Naira redesign policy.
The governor observed that the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.
Speaking last Friday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign flag-off rally in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, Governor Wike insisted that such disrespect of the order of the highest court in the country is a clear call for anarchy.
President Buhari had, last Thursday, in a nationwide broadcast to the nation, sustained the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ban on N500 and N1,000 notes, in violation of the Supreme Court order halting the ban.
Governor Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, declared that he is not in support of the suffering of the masses and definitely not in support of what he described as the so-called naira redesign policy.
“I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. The president ought to respect the Supreme Court and when you do not respect the Supreme Court then it is anarchy you are talking about.
“So, we from Rivers State, we condemn the position of Mr. President for not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court”, he said.
Governor Wike maintained that Nigeria is in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law reigns supreme.
According to him, if for any reason a policy of government is challenged in court, the right thing to do is to exhaust the legal options or better still discontinue such policy implementation.
Wike said, “We want a democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate.
“Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you are put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice.”
He told Andoni people that they were previously under the yoke of bad leadership that deprived them the benefits of a completed Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.
Governor Wike said history has been made today as he drove into Ngo Town for the campaign, because he had insisted that the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road should be completed.
Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, in his address, urged Andoni people to vote for him and the consolidation team to continue the New Rivers Vision.
Fubara assured that the consolidation team, when elected, would work in synergy with the council chairman, political and traditional leadership in the area to sustain security and execute more projects in Andoni.
Presenting party’s flags to the candidates, State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, urged Andoni people to deliver winning votes for the PDP.
On his part, the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, dismissed as myth the insinuation in some quarters that Andoni people will vote for another party.
He said Andoni people had resolved to vote all Rivers State PDP candidates, and thanked Governor Wike for keeping his words by completing the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.
Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Senator Barinada Mpigi assured that Andoni people would use their votes to appreciate the development projects delivered by Governor Wike in the area.
Earlier, Governor Wike, Fubara, PDP national Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih and other leaders of the party had visited the palace of His Majesty, King J. W. Okuruket Nnabiget – XIV JP, Okaan Ama Ngo in Ngo.
Normalcy Returns To Kaa Waterfront After Ogoni, Andoni Youths’ Clash
Calm has returned to Kaa Waterfront in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State after some youths of Ogoni and Andoni unleashed mayhem in the area following a clash which left some persons injured and properties destroyed in the area.
The crisis, which broke out last Thursday, was due to disagreement over illegal business activities between some misguided youths of Ajakajak Community in Andoni and Kaa Community in Ogoni.
The fracas, which grounded socio-economic activities, caused many people to flee the area.
The Tide reports that the Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Barrister Erastus Awortu; his counterpart in Khana Local Government, Dr. Thomas Bariere; the senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Barry Mpigi, along with security agencies, have visited the Kaa waterfront to assess the level of damage and ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the crisis with a view to forestalling reoccurrence.
Speaking to newsmen after a joint consultative meeting with the leadership of the two communities, Barrister Awortu said the leaderships of the communities had been mandated to fish out those responsible for the mayhem.
Awortu also warned that no criminal would be allowed to bring the Andoni people and their Ogoni neighbours who have a history of peaceful co-existence into needless conflict.
While allaying fear of any further attack at the Kaa Waterfront, Awortu said the two communities have agreed to maintain peace and allow free movement of persons in the area without molestation, assuring that adequate security personnel have been deployed to the area to restore and maintain law and order.
