Reactions Trail Another Flood Predictions …As FG Says 178 LGAs May Be Flooded This Year
Reactions are now trailing the predictions of another flooding this year.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government, has on Friday in Abuja announced that a total of 178 Local Government Areas in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory were at risk of high floods this year
Across section of respondents urged government of the affected states and local Government Areas to take immediate measures towards ensuring that the situation does not have much negative impact on the people.
Speaking with The Tide, an Environmentalist prince Sodin Akiagba urged for the construction of internally Displaced Persons camps in flood prone areas.
.He also called for the dredging of the Orashi river to ensure the free flow of water.
Also speaking, a Niger Delta Activist Rev.Sokari Soberekon said government should do something urgently about the impending flood disaster.
He regretted that another flood is coming when people are yet to recover from that of last year.
According to him, communities should be sensitize to be alert this time around stressing that the sufferings of last year should be avoided.
Also speaking, Prince William Chinwo said those in flood ravaged communities should think of ways to relocate to higher ground.
He also called on government to provide logistics to communities to enable them relocate.
It would be recalled that while providing the general highlights of the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook put together by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency and presented to the public by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu the government said 178 local Government Areas will be affected by flooding this year.
According to the minister,
“The forecasts for 2023 AFO shows that 178 Local Government Areas in 32 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory fall within the highly probable flood risk areas”
He added, “224 Local Government Areas in 35 states of the federation including the FCT fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas. The remaining 402 Local Government Areas fall within the probable flood risk areas.”
The minister outlined the highly probable flood risk states to include Adamawa, Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, and Edo.
Others include Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory.
For probable flood risk areas between the months of April and November 2023, Adamu said the level of floods in this category was expected to be high in terms of impact on the population, agriculture, livelihood, livestock, infrastructure and the environment.
“Part of 66 LGAs across the country fall within the highly probable risk areas in the months of Apnl, May and June, while part of 148 LGAs fall in the months of July, August and September, and part of 100 LGAs in the months of October and November 2023,” he stated.
The water resources minister further explained that a moderate impact level of floods were expected in parts of 41 LGAs within the months of April, May and June; and in parts of 199 LGAs within the months of July, August and September; as well as parts of 73 LGAs within the months of October and November 2023.
He said the AFO by NIHSA also showed that coastal flooding would be experienced in Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and Ondo states due to rise in sea level and tidal surge, which would impact on fishing, wildlife habitation and river navigation.
The report stated that flash and urban floods would be experienced in urban city centres across the country.
“Among these cities are Lagos, Kaduna, Suleja, Gombe, Yola, Makurdi, Lafia, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Ibadan, Abeokuta. Benin City, Bernin Kebbi, Sokoto, Lokoja, Maiduguri, Kano, Oshogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Abakaliki, Awka, Nsukka, Calabar and Owerri,” Adamu stated.
Meanwhile, the minister pointed out that the AFO was presented to the public on Friday to help the federal and state governments to better prepare for and respond to potential flood events.
“As we learn and recover from the catastrophic effects of the 2022 flood disasters, I have the strong view that the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook will serve as a veritable tool for effective strategic planning to avert loss of lives and property through adequate, coordinated and effective flood early warning and sensitisation, awareness campaigns, improved flood mitigation strategies and preparedness for risk reduction by all stakeholders,” he stated.
By: John Bibor
IMSU Partners NiMET In Data Exchange Programme
Imo State University’s Centre for Atmosphere and Environmental Research (CAER) Owerri, has indicated interest in forging partnership with the Nigerian Meteorology Agency (NiMet), in the area of data exchange.
Representing the Vice Chancellor of the University, the Director of the Centre, Prof Theo Chidiezie Chineke disclosed that the purpose of the visit is to see how NiMet and the Research Centre can work together.
Prof Chineke also used the visit to congratulate and commend NiMet for the successful hosting of the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), which he said they joined via Zoom.
He added that the university track the partnership, the representative of the VC came with a copy of a drafted Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for NiMet’s perusal.
In his response, the representative of the DG/CEO of NiMet, Director of Weather Forecasting Services, Engr Mailadi Yusuf assured them of NiMet’s commitment towards assisting national institutions through collaborations to do research work together and a robust partnership.
The visitors were later taken on a facility tour round the agency.
D-8 Organisation Commiserates With Turkey, Syria Over Earthquake
The D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation has condoled with the victims of the February 6 Turkey, Syria earthquake, which claimed no fewer than 42,000 lives.
The organisation, in a statement issued after its 46th meeting of the D-8 Commissioners, which held from Feb. 15 to Feb.16 in Istanbul, Turkey, expressed solidarity with the people and Government of the Republic of Turkey.
The Tide source reports that the D-8 is an international organisation with member countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, established in 1997.
It focuses on economic cooperation with priorities on trade, agriculture and food security, energy, transportation, and tourism.
In the statement by Amb. Isiaka Imam, the organisation’s Secretary General, made avilable to newsmen in Lagos, the D-8 expressed confidence that with the outpouring of international assistance, including from the D-8 Member States, normalcy would return to Turkey, Syria soon.
Amb. Imam also comiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake disaster in the two countries.
Briefing representatives of member states during the meeting, the Secretary General highlighted progress made in the sectoral areas of cooperation of the D-8, particularly in civil aviation, industry and SMEs, creative economy, trade and investment, and tourism.
Imam underlined the strengthened engagement with the United Nations and its specialised bodies, which would be the model of external cooperation with other international organisations.
Also, Madame Wahida Ahmed, the D-8 Chairperson and Commissioner of Bangladesh, underlined the importance of developing alternative energy sources, augmenting agricultural productivity, and creative economic development strategies.
“The D-8 has evolved and expanded its areas of cooperation including technology, connectivity, youth empowerment, education, trade, and investment.
“I urge the organisation to embark on novel initiatives to address contemporary challenges,” she said.
The D-8 Member States reiterated their readiness to contribute to the activities for the development and growth of the organization.
The meeting discussed administrative and financial issues, such as budget, projects and initiatives, and expansion of cooperation with other international organizations, which are essential for the D-8 Organization.
While in Istanbul, the D-8 Commissioners also visited the D-8 Secretariat which provided an opportunity to see firsthand the atmosphere of the Secretariat in executing mandates accorded to it.
NAN also reports that the D-8 Commission is composed of senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of D-8 Member Countries. (NAN)
Expert Lists Benefits Of Solar Energy
The mass production of solar panels in response to the rising demand for alternative cleaner power solutions has made solar installation for homes and businesses more affordable, PPC Limited has said.
While commenting on the frequent collapse of the national power grid, the attendant blackouts and its disruption of business activities, Head of Power Division at PPC, Kelechi Onuigbo, said businesses should look into cost-effective alternative power solutions for uninterrupted power supply.
He said that even though solar panel installation and its storage systems have become more affordable, the efficiency of photovoltaic panels has not diminished in any way but improved with constant research and innovation.
It would be noted that
as part of the global decarbonisation and energy transition drive, the Nigerian government has demonstrated commitment by commissioning off-grid electricity projects that will ensure all Nigerians have uninterrupted electricity through investment in solar-powered mini-grids.
The Federal Government is also implementing different initiatives targeted at achieving at least 30,000MW generation by 2030 with 30 per cent from renewable energy sources.
Onuigbo said: “It’s important for energy access to keep pace with population growth in the country. This is why we are advocating for increased investment in off-grid alternative energy solutions that provide stable electricity in the event of natural disasters or power outages.
“The one-time investment and low maintenance of solar installations make it an affordable and preferable alternative power option for businesses and households,” he said.
“Constant electricity is key to the survival of businesses and that is why PPC is committed to supporting organizations in bridging the infrastructure gap in Nigeria’s power sector.”
According to him, rapid advances in technology and available financing facilities have encouraged manufacturers to invest in expanding their production capacity, which has lowered the cost of solar panels.
He said that solar panels can generate major utility savings for businesses that are considering reducing electricity costs, carbon emissions, or both.
PPC (formerly Philips Projects Centre) is a wholly Nigerian-owned multi-competency engineering and infrastructure development company. It is dedicated to ensuring equitable electricity access in Nigeria and has over the years invested in grid infrastructure as well as affordable renewable energy solutions.
