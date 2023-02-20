Featured
Polls: Immigration Redeploys 41 Senior Officers In Lagos, Rivers, Others
With barely one week to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Idris, has approved the immediate reposting of 41 senior officers mostly domiciled in border states.
According to a statement signed by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Tony Akuneme, yesterday, “the redeployment affected 11 Assistant Comptrollers General in charge of the various zones and 30 Comptrollers posted to new states.”
The statement is titled, ‘Ahead of 2023 elections: NIS redeploys 11 ACGs and 30 state comptrollers.’
According to the posting order, signed on behalf of the Comptroller General by the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Human Resources, Usman Babangida, the states affected are mainly those that bordered Nigeria with neighbouring countries.
They include Yobe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Oyo, Lagos (Seme Border) and Cross River states.
Other states who are getting new Comptrollers include Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, FCT, Nassarawa, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers (Marine Command), Anambra and Enugu, among others.
According to Akuneme, “all the deployments are with immediate effect and the CGIS placed a very high premium on the critical role of his personnel in the success of the forthcoming general elections.”
The development comes 11 days since the Service seized 6,216 permanent voter and national identity cards from migrants in 21 border states nationwide.
According to the immigration chief, 2,393 voter cards and 3,823 National Identity cards were seized from persons believed to be in unlawful possession of the documents.
The states where the items were seized include Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Edo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and three others.
Idris said the cards were seized during current operations to prevent immigrants from neighbouring countries from participating in the forthcoming general elections.
He revealed that the immigrants, most of whom hail from West African states have been deported to their various homelands according to the ECOWAS Protocol on freedom of movement.
Therefore, he warned that immigrants caught trying to vote will face firm sanctions.
Featured
Nigeria’s Unity ’ll Determine How Rivers’ll Vote On Saturday, Wike Insists ……Hails APC Govs For Insistence On Power Shift To South
Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said electorate in the State will not vote for any political party in Saturday’s presidential election that has shown blatant contempt for political power shift and inclusivity in governance.
He said considering the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria, the resolve in Rivers State is that electorate and all lovers of Nigeria will vote for the unity of the county during the forthcoming election.
According to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Wike stated these while speaking at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic’s Field, venue of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area campaign rally organised by the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council last Saturday.
The governor, who again commended the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their insistence on political power shift to southern Nigeria, said such stance is a proof that they understand the essence of Nigeria’s unity, wherein every section should have feeling of equal stake.
“We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for equity, fairness and justice. And that is why I salute the APC governors who came out to say, for this country to be united, for this country to move on as one, that there is the need for power to shift.”
Governor Wike urged the people to be vigilant and take note of what is going on in Nigeria so that they are not taken unawares.
He said those who are bent on becoming president while undermining citizenship of other Nigerians, should know that ensuring peace is more crucial than just holding on to power.
He said, “For those who are greedy about power, you can get power, you may not have peace. Is it not better to have peace, so when you become president you can govern the people well. Do you want a place that is in crisis?”
Governor Wike explained that Rivers voters would not vote for any presidential candidate who does not factor the interest of the state into his scheme.
“We are going to vote for people who have the interest of our State. Time has passed when you will tell me that Rivers State only produces so and so number of votes. I have no problem about that. In return, what have we gotten.
“So, you must tell Rivers people now, if we vote for you, this is what you’ll have. Politics is you do for me, I’ll do for you. You fall for me, I’ll fall for you. If you push me, I’ll push you. If you love me, I’ll love you”, he said.
The governor warned that Rivers people would never be happy with any of the various national and state assembly candidates of the PDP in the State who will choose to tread the path of betrayers when they eventually win their elections.
“So, if you have in mind to do that, be very careful because we carry a lot of grace. It is not by our powers, it is how it has pleased the almighty God”he said.
Governor Wike urged party faithful not to bother about the brewing political fights, which he noted, are usual experiences.
The governor said: “we have not survived politically without people fighting us, right from chairmanship until now. So, nobody should be afraid. This is the way we have always had it and at the end of the day, we shall triumph.”
Speaking further, Governor Wike informed the people that their various political leaders have been fully instructed on the pattern of voting to adopt in the State.
According to him, “From ward by ward in our local governments, they will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way we are going.
“We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me. Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist? Are you sure?”
Campaigning for the governoship candidate of the PDP in the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Governor Wike said Fubara is humble and committed to the development of Rivers, and will not disappoint the expectation on him.
He expressed confidence that Fubara would continue in his development trajectory, having been the Accountant General of Rivers State and worked very closely with him to achieve the feat that is being celebrated of his administration.
In his address, the Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP thanked Governor Wike and other PDP leaders for trusting him to be the next governor of the State and assured that the consolidation team would not disappoint them.
Fubara assured that when elected, he would continue to remodel Obio/Akpor Council by adding more development projects to already existing ones and better the standard of living of the people.
Also speaking at the rally, the National Vice Chairman, South-South of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, noted that the performance of Governor Wike in office has become their weapon for election victory.
Chief Orbih described the choice of Fubara as the governorship candidate as a true reflection of youthful representation, urging the people to vote for him to ensure a continuation of the ongoing development in the state.
Rivers State PDP Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, presented flags to the various candidates of the party in the area and urged Obio-Akpor people to vote for PDP during the election.
Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the Rivers East senatorial candidate, Chief Allwell Nyesoh, described the opportunity given to them to fly the party’s flag as an express victory, and assured that they would provide quality representation when elected.
On his part, Chief Onueze C.J Okocha said all Ikwerre people would reciprocate the good works of Governor Wike with their votes delivered for all Rivers PDP candidates particularly Sir Fubara and Prof. Ngozi Odu.
Governor Wike, accompanied by Fubara, Chief Orbih and other leaders had earlier paid a courtesy call on Obio-Akpor traditional rulers led by HRM Eze Chike Amadi Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara, at the Obio-Akpor Ehie Apara Cultural Centre, Rumuadaolu.
Featured
Naira Swap: CBN Insists On February 10 Deadline … Threatens To Arrest, Jail PoS Agents Charging Above N200 For Cash Swap
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (BN), Godwin Emefiele, has said that there was no need to shift the February 10, 2023 deadline set for the swap of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 Naira notes.
He said this yesterday during a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the monetary and currency redesign policy of the bank.
He said, “The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents.
“There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10.”
This comes as the Supreme Court had earlier restrained the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline for the currency swap.
A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, had granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria and commercial banks from implementing last Friday terminal date for the old naira notes.
Also, The International Monetary Fund, last week, counselled the CBN to extend the February 10 deadline for swapping old naira notes with the redesigned ones.
The IMF gave the counsel in the wake of the challenges faced by Nigerians across the country over the banknote swap process.
The IMF said in a statement, “In light of hardships caused by disruptions to trade and payments due to the shortage of new banknotes available to the public, in spite of measures introduced by the CBN to mitigate the challenges in the banknote swap process, the IMF encourages the CBN to consider extending the deadline, should problems persist in the next few days leading up to the February 10, 2023 deadline.”
However, the CBN governor insisted that there was no need to shift the deadline.
He also threatened that Point of Sale (PoS) agents who charge above N200 for the CBN cash swap programme would be arrested and jailed.
Emefiele further said that the PoS operators can come to the CBN to be compensated for any extra cost incurred in getting the new notes rather than charging a higher fee on customers.
Featured
G5 Is Not Dead, Set For Action -Wike …Says My Hands Are Clean, Free Of Blood
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.
So, no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died, and yet are anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, Governor Wike assured them that they will never come near knowing their next line of action.
Governor Wike stated this at St. Paul’s Primary School Field, in Ahoada Town, venue of the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Ahoada East Local Government Area, yesterday.
Governor Wike described Senator Lee Maeba, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the States as an illiterate for claiming that the G-5 is dead. He said it is preposterous for a clueless man who sold oil block allocated to him and took the proceeds to Chicago, United State, where he spent it to destroy a family of a kinsman from Khana Local Government Area to talk about the G-5.
The governor insisted that in politics, there is time to always appear in public to indulge in talks, and having satisfactorily maximised that time, the group has withdrawn into silence to activate requisite political actions because 25th February 2023 is in view.
“You people say G-5 is dead. We that you said are dead are not worried. But, you that is alive is worried. We are not talking again, we are not worried. Yet you are worried. You fail to realise that in politics there is time for talking and time for action. Action has started and 25th February is the D-day.
“You can never know what our plans and strategies are no matter how you people pressurise us, we will not disclose our strategy. The more you look, the less you see.”
Replying to the allegations of threat to the life of members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State, as claimed by Dr. Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the group, governor Wike wondered why it is only Dr. Sekibo and his group raising false alarm about insecurity in Rivers State.
Governor Wike informed that both presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, had campaigned in Rivers State, enjoyed logistics provided by the State government and never complained of any threat to life.
He also said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is expected to campaign in Rivers State on Wednesday, because the party had applied and gotten a venue approved for them without any of them complaining of insecurity or threat to their life.
Governor Wike, who insisted that Rivers State is the most peaceful State in the federation and that nobody can toil with it, told Dr. Sekibo to stop deceiving PDP governors who he is collecting money from on the pretense that he will mobilise people for the campaign rally for PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
The governor gave Dr. Abiye Sekibo 24 hours to tell the world what he knows about the death of Chief Aminasoari Kala (AK) Dikibo, the former Vice Chairman, South-South of PDP.
Governor Wike also asked him to tell the world who killed Chief Gospel Biobele a day after he wrote the petition against his nomination as Minister of Transport.
The expected explanation, governor Wike said should also include why late Justice Kayode Eso of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up by former governor Chibuike Amaechi indicted him as head of cultists in his report and why former president Olusegun Obasanjo sacked him from his cabinet.
Governor Wike asserted that his hands are clean because he has never and will not involve in bloodletting activities and wondered the basis of Dr. Sekibo’s allegation of threat to life.
The governor pointed out that, in all political ramifications, he has always defeated Dr. Abiye Sekibo and his co-travelers since the 2007 and will continue to beat them to the game.
The governor, who enumerated the several projects executed by his administration in Ahoada-East, urged them to vote massively for the PDP governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly candidates.
Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara expressed appreciation to the Ekpeye people for their large turnout and noted that it confirms their love for governor Wike and are ready to work for him.
Fubara stated that since they trust governor Wike, not only because he is their in-law but as a trusted leader who has executed several development projects in the area, they should also trust who he is supporting to be the governor of the state after him.
He promised that his administration when elected will continue to execute development projects in the area and develop the capacity of the youths, while working with Ekpeye traditional and political leaders to sustain peace.
Performing the presentation of party’s flags to the candidates, Rivers State chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor urged Ekpeye people to vote the best of the best that the party has chosen to contest the forthcoming 2023 general election.
In her speech, deputy governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who is also the candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District, spoke on behalf of other candidates and thanked the people for their overwhelming support.
She assured that they will remain resolute walking in the footsteps of governor Wike, attract more project to Ekpeye land and offer quality representation when they win.
On his part, the former Deputy Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche said no Ekpeye person will abandon the PDP and support any candidate of other parties.
Rt. Hon. Nwuche noted that Ekpeye people are grateful to governor Wike for the numerous projects executed in the area and enacting actual development of Rivers State.
The Rivers State governor accompanied by Fubara and other PDP leaders had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye land, Sir Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo in his palace in Ahoada.
Trending
-
Business12 hours ago
World Bank Tasks Nigeria, Africa on Trade Barriers
-
News11 hours ago
Normalcy Returns To Kaa Waterfront After Ogoni, Andoni Youths’ Clash
-
Niger Delta12 hours ago
POS, Bankers, Others Risk Jail In Bayelsa
-
Maritime11 hours ago
31 Ships With PMS, Others Arrive Lagos Ports, Today
-
Editorial12 hours ago
More Laurels For Wike
-
News11 hours ago
CACOL Berates Buhari For Disregarding Separation Of Powers
-
Business12 hours ago
Ex-Finance Minister Blames CBN For New Naira Crisis
-
News11 hours ago
Flouting S’ Court Order, A Call For Anarchy, Wike Tells Buhari