Politics
INEC Releases Phone Numbers For Polling Units Confirmation Via SMS
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released phone numbers to enable Nigerians confirm their location of their polling units via short message service (SMS), ahead of the forthcoming general elections.
The electoral body said eligible registered voters in Nigeria can make the confirmation by sending an SMS to any of the two dedicated lines released by the commission.
The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this yesterday in his message to voters ahead of the elections.
He said that a voter can now check the location of his PUs by texting the name of their state, last name, and the last six digits of their voter identification number (VIN) to 09062830860 or 09062830861. “Example: FCT MAGAJI 445322.”
Yakubu said in the INECs effort to make voting more credible and result management more transparent, the commission has introduced several innovations facilitated by technology.
He said, “INEC expanded voter access to PUs by establishing 56,872 new ones, to give Nigerians a more pleasant experience on election day.
“As I have said repeatedly, the right to vote can only be exercised where there is a place to vote. Arising from the recent mock accreditation exercise nationwide using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), some voters turned up at the wrong PUs.
“This happened both in cases where voters have been migrated to other polling units by the commission and even where they voluntarily chose new voting locations during the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).”
Yakubu said the commission believes that there could voters in the same situation.
“This challenge must be addressed so that it does not happen on election day,” Yakubu said.
The INEC boss said that in order to ease the process, the commission was sending bulk phone text messages (SMS) to citizens voting in new PUs.
He added that similarly, the register of such voters for each State had been sent to the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for publicity, particularly through messages in local languages.
He said, “Furthermore, the commission is offering two unique ways by which all voters can locate and confirm their PUs before election day.
“This can be done by sending a normal text message or by simply visiting our website.
“The detailed procedure is attached to this message and also uploaded to our website and social media platforms.”
Yakubu said that registered voters could also send inquiries to INEC’s various public outreach platforms shown in the attached procedure.
He urged all eligible voters to confirm their voting locations ahead of election day.
Politics
Cash Crunch Won’t Affect 2023 Elections – INEC
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that not all the operations for the conduct of the February 25 and March 11 general elections requires the use of physical cash.
Yakubu allayed concerns on the current Naira scarcity on Saturday in Abuja after a tour of the training centre for INEC ad-hoc staff or presiding officers, and inspection of facilities at the national collation centre at the International Conference Centre (ICC).
There have been concerns that this year’s general elections may be postponed or suffer glitches due to cash crunch in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Naira re-design policy.
Recall that Prof. Yakubu had days ago led a delegation of management of the commission to the CBN headquarters, where the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, assured the commission of the required cash for the elections.
“We visited the CBN last week on the issue of cash for payment of some of the services, not all, some of the services that we are going to engage on election day.
“The bulk of payment for goods and services is made through electronic transfer. But there are certain critical services that will be remunerated by cash; and that’s why we went to the CBN and it’s a small percentage of the budget.
“The Central Bank has assured us that we will not suffer any encumbrances in that regard. So there are no issues with respect to that,” he said.
The INEC boss declared that the commission was ready to conduct the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Yakubu, who expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, assured that by this time next week, Nigerians will be voting in over 176,000 polling units (PUs) for presidential and national assembly elections.
He also said that the choice made by Nigerians for the next president of the country will also be announced at the ICC Abuja.
On the current security situation in the country, he said that protests over cash crunch was a security matter, which will be discussed with security agencies.
He said that the commission has been given assurance by security agencies of their readiness to secure the polling environment across the country.
“As you know, we have our own role clearly cut out and others also have their own roles clearly cut out, but the most important thing is that we’re working together, and the security agencies have assured us that they will secure the environment for elections to hold peacefully nationwide. So, we have no issues in that respect,” he said.
The INEC boss also said that the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, will undertake the signing of the peace accord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the ICC ahead of the Saturday elections.
Speaking on logistics and other processes leading to the elections, he said the commission was good to go as far as transportation and movement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials were concerned.
He stated, “While we’ll deploy our platforms, call it citizens contact centre, where citizens can ask questions, respond to issues or challenges in the field, and will be able to in turn, also respond speedily to give citizens a happy voting experience.
“So this is basically what we have for the media. There will be a place earmarked for those who wish to set up studios to be able to do so. And those of you who wish to bring your outside broadcasting bands will also accredit to bring your outside broadcasting vans.”
Politics
Atiku Has No Credentials To Be Northern Consensus Candidate – NEF
A member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Alhaji Seidu Baba says the forum has not adopted former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, as a consensus candidate.
Baba made the clarification last Saturday at a news conference in Abuja.
According to him, though, Atiku has been scheming to be endorsed as the sole candidate of the North, NEF has not endorsed him.
He dismissed the claims that the NEF’s 10th Anniversary was to adopt Atiku as the consensus candidate for the North because “Atiku has no credentials to be a sole Northern Presidential candidate”.
Baba said: “There was an attempt to cajole and even force the NEF to adopt him (Atiku), shows how desperate he is.
“Many people believe that although the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-rufai, was condemning Northern elders, it is believed, his real target was Atiku Abubakar.
“There is no way Atiku can be a Northern candidate because he does not know them and we do not know him.
“It is believed Atiku got wind of his rejection, the reason he failed to show up at the NEF Assembly and could not send any representative.
“Atiku has not been seen as somebody who is close to the North, because he has not been fair to us.”
Politics
2023: Abia Security Agencies Declare Preparedness For Peaceful Polls
Security agencies in Abia State have declared that they are fully prepared to discharge their constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of residents during the forthcoming elections.
This is as they on Saturday embarked on what they called ‘Operation ‘Show of Force’ in all three senatorial districts in the state.
Addressing newsmen in Umuahia during the exercise, Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Mohammed Bala, said necessary security measures had been put in place to ensure that the forthcoming polls were hitch-free in every part of the state.
The CP who was flanked by the Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Ohafia, Brigadier General Adegoke Adetuyi, and heads of other agencies, gave quit notice to hoodlums plotting to foment trouble during the elections.
He said that Abia was not safe for anybody hatching any plans to disrupt the election as such an attempt would be suicidal.
“ My advice to hoodlums is to relocate from Abia because the state will be too hot for them. Those who want to foment troubles during the election should leave now because we won’t allow them.
“ We are ready for the elections and we have planned properly to ensure the security of lives and property of residents.
“ Logistically we are ready, and we are combat-ready. That’s why we are on this confidence-building patrol to reassure residents of their protection.”
On the sit-at-home order by Finland- based self-acclaimed freedom fighter, Simon Ekpa, in South East during the election days, the CP urged residents to disregard the order which, he noted, serves no good purpose.
The police boss said that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and every critical stakeholder in the zone had already disowned the issuers of the purported sit-at-home order which he said was not in the interest of the zone.
He, however, said that security agencies were not taking anything for granted, hence the show of force patrol and other stringent security measures put in place to ensure nobody disrupts the forthcoming elections in the state.
The CP who identified Umunneochi Local Government Area as a flash point due to its multi-border points said special security arrangements had been put in place for the border LGA.
He, however, assured that all security agents involved in election duties had been trained on proper conduct in line with their professional ethics and rules of engagement.
Lending his voice, Brigadier Gen. Adetuyi, said that although Abia was relatively peaceful, nothing would be left to chance, adding that all security agencies in the state were synergising to ensure adequate security of lives and property.
“While Abia State is observed to be relatively calm, largely due to many effective operations by the various security agencies, the security situation remains unpredictable”, he said.
He noted that the threats by some elements to prevent election in South East geopolitical zone presented “a real challenge that requires aggressive posture through precursor operations in order to neutralize it.
“This informs the call for the conduct of a joint show of force march by all security agencies in the South East geopolitical zone, including Abia State, as part of the plans and preparations for the successful conduct of the election.
“This is necessary to dominate and be seen to dominate the entire state in the days leading to the elections”, he said.
The Department of State Services, DSS, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; and the Federal Road Safety Corps were also involved in the joint patrol personally supervised by the CP and the Brigade Commander.
