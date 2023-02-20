News
NDLEA Intercepts Europe-Bound Cocaine, Meth At Lagos, Abuja Airports
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted consignments of illicit drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and its precursor chemical, ephedrine meant for export to Europe and other locations outside the country.
The illicit drugs going to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand and Cyprus were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and some courier companies.
The spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement, yesterday.
He said at least three traders at the Trade Fair Complex in the Ojo area of Lagos have been arrested by NDLEA operatives.
Babafemi said Nwudele Christopher, Chiedu Francis and Donatus Nwojiji were arrested in connection with attempts to export 52.10 kilograms of ephedrine, a precursor chemical and active ingredient for the production of methamphetamine, concealed in bunches of fishing threads and packed among other items in jumbo sacks that were intercepted at the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport on Sunday, January 31 and Monday, February 1.
He added that it took the painstaking efforts of NDLEA officers and the deployment of sniffer dogs to be able to discover the complex mode of concealment of the illicit substance.
Babafemi said, “At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, vigilant operatives of the agency on Monday, February 13, intercepted 29-year-old Apeh Ogbonna while attempting to board Turkish airline flight TK0624 going through Istanbul to Cyprus, with 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in false bottoms of his travelling bag.
“The suspect claimed he was running a boutique business in Enugu before he decided to travel to Cyprus for a degree in Business Administration.
“At three different courier firms in Lagos, operatives intercepted two cocaine consignments weighing 400 grams each, going to the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.
“They were hidden in the walls of cartons used for packaging. Two other consignments containing 500 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine were also blocked from being shipped to New Zealand after they were discovered concealed in food items.”
According to Babafemi, no fewer than 2,684,900 pills of tramadol and other pharmaceutical opioids were also seized by operatives during interdiction operations in some states in the past week.
In Adamawa, a total of 250,000 pills of tramadol and exol-5 as well as 1800ml of codeine neatly concealed in the reserve fuel tank of a trailer from Onitsha, Anambra state were seized at Mubi and a dealer, Hussaini Ibrahim (a.k.a Bafu) arrested, he explained.
He said further that while a total of 279,000 pills of tramadol 200mg and 225mg were recovered from a suspect, Hammajan Suleman, along Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi, on Monday, February 13; 376 blocks of skunk weighing 229.36kgs and a Toyota Camry car used in conveying the consignment from Edo State enroute Kano by another suspect, Moses Alabi were handed over to NDLEA by a patrol team of the Nigerian Army, in Lokoja last Tuesday, February 14.
In the same vein, two suspects, Christian Nnachor, 23 and Chinonso Obiora, 20, arrested with 1,843,900 tablets of Diazepam and 300,000 pills of Exol-5 by soldiers along Abuja-Kaduna express road were transferred to the Kaduna State Command of NDLEA on Monday, February 13, while Christopher Maduka, 43, was arrested with 10,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection by NDLEA operatives on Saturday, February 18 along Abuja-Kaduna highway, the statement added.
The NDLEA’s spokesperson further noted that in Kano, Ahmed Rabiu was nabbed with 89 bottles of codeine syrup in the Badawa area of the state, while Amadu Musa and three others were arrested in Kofar Mata with 53 blocks of cannabis weighing 41.9kgs.
He added, “In Niger state, a trans-border trafficker, Abdullahi Isah was arrested along Jebba-Mokwa highway with 188 blocks of skunk that weighed 107 kilograms, which he was attempting to take to the Niger Republic.
“While 24kgs of Arizona variant of cannabis and 2,000 pills of opioids were recovered from Ibrahim Isiyaku along Nguru-Kano road in Yobe, no fewer than four suspects Usman Abubakar, a Chadian, Muhammad Ali, Ibrahim Yahaya and Babagana Abdullahi were arrested in connection with the seizure of 61.45kgs of cannabis and 22.1kgs of exol-5 in Jigawa with follow up operations in Kano. The consignments were ordered by Usman with a view to taking them to Chad.”
News
EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s Home ….As APC PCC Kicks, Demands Arrest Of Publisher
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied raiding the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, said the claim of raiding the home of the former governor of Lagos State by the commission was not true.
He said, “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of APC, in the forthcoming presidential election and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.
“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC.
“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news”.
Meanwhile, the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has debunked insinuations that the sum of N400 billion was recovered when EFCC operatives raided Tinubu’s home.
This is even as the campaign council called for the arrest of the publishers for libel.
The APC PCC rebuttal is coming hours after the EFCC also denied carrying out the raid on the residence of the former Lagos State governor.
An online platform, Igbo Times Magazine, had yesterday published the controversial report that about N400bn old notes were discovered by operatives of the EFCC after one of Tinubu’s underground homes was raided.
The news gained traction on social media before it was refuted by the anti-graft agency.
A statement signed by the Director of the APC PCC Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the campaign council had discovered that the rogue website was set up to disseminate false and malicious information concerning their principal.
Onanuga frowned at the story, which he said lacked the essential of “when, where and how” which make up the ingredients of any news story.
While applauding the EFCC for promptly dissociating itself from the fake story by issuing a formal statement on the purported raid by its men, the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria urged security agencies in the country to go after the website owners.
He said, “We urge the authorities to fish out the people behind the site, that is recklessly dishing out fake news, before more damage is done to our polity. We want to warn Nigerians to be wary of every piece of news emanating from the site, and its social media handles.”
News
Flouting S’ Court Order, A Call For Anarchy, Wike Tells Buhari
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has in strong terms condemned the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Naira redesign policy.
The governor observed that the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.
Speaking last Friday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign flag-off rally in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, Governor Wike insisted that such disrespect of the order of the highest court in the country is a clear call for anarchy.
President Buhari had, last Thursday, in a nationwide broadcast to the nation, sustained the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ban on N500 and N1,000 notes, in violation of the Supreme Court order halting the ban.
Governor Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, declared that he is not in support of the suffering of the masses and definitely not in support of what he described as the so-called naira redesign policy.
“I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. The president ought to respect the Supreme Court and when you do not respect the Supreme Court then it is anarchy you are talking about.
“So, we from Rivers State, we condemn the position of Mr. President for not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court”, he said.
Governor Wike maintained that Nigeria is in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law reigns supreme.
According to him, if for any reason a policy of government is challenged in court, the right thing to do is to exhaust the legal options or better still discontinue such policy implementation.
Wike said, “We want a democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate.
“Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you are put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice.”
He told Andoni people that they were previously under the yoke of bad leadership that deprived them the benefits of a completed Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.
Governor Wike said history has been made today as he drove into Ngo Town for the campaign, because he had insisted that the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road should be completed.
Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, in his address, urged Andoni people to vote for him and the consolidation team to continue the New Rivers Vision.
Fubara assured that the consolidation team, when elected, would work in synergy with the council chairman, political and traditional leadership in the area to sustain security and execute more projects in Andoni.
Presenting party’s flags to the candidates, State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, urged Andoni people to deliver winning votes for the PDP.
On his part, the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, dismissed as myth the insinuation in some quarters that Andoni people will vote for another party.
He said Andoni people had resolved to vote all Rivers State PDP candidates, and thanked Governor Wike for keeping his words by completing the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.
Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Senator Barinada Mpigi assured that Andoni people would use their votes to appreciate the development projects delivered by Governor Wike in the area.
Earlier, Governor Wike, Fubara, PDP national Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih and other leaders of the party had visited the palace of His Majesty, King J. W. Okuruket Nnabiget – XIV JP, Okaan Ama Ngo in Ngo.
News
Normalcy Returns To Kaa Waterfront After Ogoni, Andoni Youths’ Clash
Calm has returned to Kaa Waterfront in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State after some youths of Ogoni and Andoni unleashed mayhem in the area following a clash which left some persons injured and properties destroyed in the area.
The crisis, which broke out last Thursday, was due to disagreement over illegal business activities between some misguided youths of Ajakajak Community in Andoni and Kaa Community in Ogoni.
The fracas, which grounded socio-economic activities, caused many people to flee the area.
The Tide reports that the Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Barrister Erastus Awortu; his counterpart in Khana Local Government, Dr. Thomas Bariere; the senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Barry Mpigi, along with security agencies, have visited the Kaa waterfront to assess the level of damage and ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the crisis with a view to forestalling reoccurrence.
Speaking to newsmen after a joint consultative meeting with the leadership of the two communities, Barrister Awortu said the leaderships of the communities had been mandated to fish out those responsible for the mayhem.
Awortu also warned that no criminal would be allowed to bring the Andoni people and their Ogoni neighbours who have a history of peaceful co-existence into needless conflict.
While allaying fear of any further attack at the Kaa Waterfront, Awortu said the two communities have agreed to maintain peace and allow free movement of persons in the area without molestation, assuring that adequate security personnel have been deployed to the area to restore and maintain law and order.
