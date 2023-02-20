NAPTIP To Prosecute Perpetrators Of Electoral Violence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday officially inaugurated a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

The project is a collaboration between the Ogun State Government and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

In his speech, the Vice President ascribed the development of the project which was made possible through the Sustainable Development Goals to the commitment of the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration.

Osinbajo added that the hospital was a testament to the commitment of the incumbent at the Federal level to the healthcare of women and children in Ogun and the country as a whole.

He further disclosed that the project was linked to the Sustainable Development Goal number 3.

He noted that the event symbolised the tremendous progress that had been made in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in promoting the health and welfare of all the people of the country.

The Vice President added that the hospital remained an investment for the future.

“This center is directly linked to the achievement of the SDG 3 for quality health and well-being for all as well as other cross cutting SDGs.

“This hospital is indeed an investment for the future, a testament to the women and children all over our state.

“This 100-bed Mother and Child center is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities which include two operating centers, recovery rooms, private and general wards, scanning rooms, consultation rooms and laboratories,” the VP said.

“Other facilities include an ultra scan machine and a vaccum extraction delivery set”, he said.

Osinbajo disclosed that an already completed 250-Bed Mother and Child Hospital in Ikenne and a 24- classroom in Ikenne Community High School would soon be commissioned for the use of the people of the local government and the state as a whole.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government had taken some few steps to improve the quality of life of the citizens of the country.

He added that the FG had equally increased access to education, promoted sustainable agriculture and improved infrastructure across the country.

Osinbajo, however, noted that no young person should go through the frustration of joblessness anywhere in the country, hence, a skill acquisition center with a place for the development of human development had been provided.

In his remarks, Gov. Dapo Abiodun commended President Buhari for adopting the Sustainable Development Goal and allowing the state to be a beneficiary of the project.

Abiodun added that the project would further help to reduce maternal and child mortality.

“We have a programme under the Ministry of Health that is called ‘Ibidero’, and that is the programme that allows our indigent women to come to a facility like this and give birth having enrolled in our healthcare programme, you will now give birth without having to pay anything.

In her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Adefulure, commended Abiodun for his support and cooperation in the collective desire of the Federal Government to implement the Sustainable Development Goal.

Adefulure noted that the Federal Government was committed to prioritising key interventions with multiplier effects on multi dimension poverty such as basic health care, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship center.