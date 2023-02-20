Nation
NAPTIP To Prosecute Perpetrators Of Electoral Violence
National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has vowed to clamp down on thugs and perpetrators of electoral violence.
The agency said sections 23 and 24 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act allowed it to prosecute perpetrators of violence.
The Director-General, NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi declared this during a briefing on Implementation of the ACT regarding poll violence in Abuja.
Waziri-Azi said the agency would post its personnel in polling units in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prosecute those involved in thuggery, mugging and other violent acts.
In her words, “section 23 provides that ‘a person who commits political violence is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of up to four years or a fine of up to N500,000 or both.
“The section criminalises any attempt to commit political violence; inciting, aiding, abetting or counselling another person to commit the crime, including receiving or assisting a person to commit a political crime
“For political actors, that is, groups of persons, institutions and agencies, Section 24 provides punishment of imprisonment of up to four years or a fine of up to N1 million or both.
“Section 24 further provides that ‘the state is liable for the offence committed by its agents and the court shall award compensation commensurate with the damages.”
“These provisions apply to the 36 states that adopted the VAPP Act as law. Based on the foregoing, and amid political violence since the electioneering process, including those on INEC facilities, it has become necessary for the agency to work with sister law agencies to implement the above-referenced sections of VAPP Act at this time.”
Nation
Stakeholders Harp On Play-Based Learning For Children
Stakeholders in the Education Sector have called for implementation of play-based learning for children to increase learning outcomes.
The Stakeholders made the call at a Dialogue organised by Development Research and Project Centre(DRPC), under the Ford Foundation Building Programme, in Abuja.
They explained that play-based learning in early childhood care and development (ECCD) is a teaching method that develops children’s social, cognitive and emotional skills and ability to develop relationships with their peers.
The Executive Director DRPC, Dr. Judith-Ann Walker, said, “at national and sub-national level, are we giving enough attention to play for children.
“In practical terms, we know children play at home, and many of us are satisfied with that. But we also know the school environment is one we want the children to engage in because play is a mechanism for learning, development and psycho-social exploration and creativity.
“Our research show that academic materials and research reports do not give attention to ECCD on education.
“If you do a search, it will be difficult to find studies and articles on ECCD. We also did analysis of 2021, 2022 and 2023 budget to bring up the component of funding allocated to ECCD”
Director of Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Folake Olatunji-David, said “the ministry has supported and encouraged teachers capacity building by development of facilitators guide and participants manual with focus on Reggio Emilia and other child centred approaches, improved curriculum, mentoring and support programmes.
Nation
Cleric Charges Christian Youths On Biased Voting
A clergy, Rev. Fr. Bahago Musa, has urged Christian youths to shun voting based on religious and ethnic lines, and vote people with credible characters and track records for growth and development of the country.
Rev. Fr. Musa, who is the Coordinator, Justice Development and Peace Commission in Niger State, gave the charge at a political Summit tagged “Uniting Nigeria: The Role of Christian Youths”, organised by the Niger State Chapter of Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Minna, weekend.
While delivery a paper titled, “The Role of Christian Youths”, he explained that politics was not the factor causing division among Nigerians.
According to him, division was caused by politicians who use religion and ethnicity to divide and bring disunity among Nigerians.
He said for Christian youths to contribute to the unity of the country, they must be conscious of the problems confronting the country, participate actively in politics, be disciplined and reject corruption.
“Christians have been left behind because they believe politics is dirty. Instead of seeing it as dirty, you should rather get involved in politics to change the narrative and make impact”, he said.
Musa enjoined Christian youths to participate actively in politics, become cards carrying members and carry along the virtues of love, peace and charity.
Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Emmanuel Danladi, Chairman of YOWICAN in Niger State, said the purpose of the summit was to bring Christian youths together and make them active participants in politics.
He added that the effort was to ensure that Christians make themselves available to participate in politics to achieve equal representation in governance.
In his remarks, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Rev. Yohanna Bulus, said the association had set guidelines for Christians to vote for candidates with credible characters, competencies, capacity and policies.
Bulus, represented by Mr Julius Umaru, urged Christian youths to desist from electoral violence during the forthcoming general elections and exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.
In their separate goodwill messages, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, former Commissioner of Information in Niger, Mr Habila Diko, Director, Research and Strategy of CAN in Niger, said that the consequence of Christian youths seeing politics as a dirty game is that the dirty people in politics would continue to make laws for them.
They called on the youths not to allow themselves to be used for political violence, urging them not to sell their votes, but vote their conscience and vote for people who care about their future.
Nation
Osinbajo Inaugurates 100-Bed Maternal Hospital In Ogun
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday officially inaugurated a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.
The project is a collaboration between the Ogun State Government and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.
In his speech, the Vice President ascribed the development of the project which was made possible through the Sustainable Development Goals to the commitment of the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration.
Osinbajo added that the hospital was a testament to the commitment of the incumbent at the Federal level to the healthcare of women and children in Ogun and the country as a whole.
He further disclosed that the project was linked to the Sustainable Development Goal number 3.
He noted that the event symbolised the tremendous progress that had been made in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in promoting the health and welfare of all the people of the country.
The Vice President added that the hospital remained an investment for the future.
“This center is directly linked to the achievement of the SDG 3 for quality health and well-being for all as well as other cross cutting SDGs.
“This hospital is indeed an investment for the future, a testament to the women and children all over our state.
“This 100-bed Mother and Child center is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities which include two operating centers, recovery rooms, private and general wards, scanning rooms, consultation rooms and laboratories,” the VP said.
“Other facilities include an ultra scan machine and a vaccum extraction delivery set”, he said.
Osinbajo disclosed that an already completed 250-Bed Mother and Child Hospital in Ikenne and a 24- classroom in Ikenne Community High School would soon be commissioned for the use of the people of the local government and the state as a whole.
He also disclosed that the Federal Government had taken some few steps to improve the quality of life of the citizens of the country.
He added that the FG had equally increased access to education, promoted sustainable agriculture and improved infrastructure across the country.
Osinbajo, however, noted that no young person should go through the frustration of joblessness anywhere in the country, hence, a skill acquisition center with a place for the development of human development had been provided.
In his remarks, Gov. Dapo Abiodun commended President Buhari for adopting the Sustainable Development Goal and allowing the state to be a beneficiary of the project.
Abiodun added that the project would further help to reduce maternal and child mortality.
“We have a programme under the Ministry of Health that is called ‘Ibidero’, and that is the programme that allows our indigent women to come to a facility like this and give birth having enrolled in our healthcare programme, you will now give birth without having to pay anything.
In her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Adefulure, commended Abiodun for his support and cooperation in the collective desire of the Federal Government to implement the Sustainable Development Goal.
Adefulure noted that the Federal Government was committed to prioritising key interventions with multiplier effects on multi dimension poverty such as basic health care, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship center.
