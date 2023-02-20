Education
Ikpeazu Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment To Enhance Educational Sector
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State last Friday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthen the state education sector in order to enhance human capital development.
Ikpeazu made the remark during the inauguration of the Nigeria British University (NBU) in Obuzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area.
The governor said that the primary objective of government is to create a platform that would provide opportunities for the people to build their capacity in different fields of endeavour.
He said the establishment of the university was in line with the state government’s objective to improve the standard of education in the state.
Ikpeazu said that the university was strategically located at the confluence of the South-South and Sourh-East states, adjacent to the state government’s Enyimba Economic City.
He further said that the initiative would complement government’s efforts to facilitate socioeconomic growth in the area.
In an address, Dr Chukwuemeka Umeoji, the Pro-Chancellor of NBU, said the university was built to stem the tide of youth migration to Europe in search of higher education.
He said: “I understand the value of education and it’s impact on society.
“It can transform human character and this encouraged me to embark on this project to promote educational development.
“We are coming with a unique system because education is a global subject”.
“The advent of COVID-19 opened our eyes to a different dimension of acquiring education so we are trying to run an off-and-on-campus programme.
“We want to implement a 24-hour service programme.
“We have a strong IT infrastructure that has a database that can give students lectures delivered even as far back as two years ago.
“We are operating a British standard and we are considering the Nigerian economy and will make it affordable for the average Nigerian.”
According to him, the university consists of the Faculties of Computer Science, Law and School of Business.
Also, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ruth Ashford, said that the institution focused on providing highly intellectual minds to solve global and local problems.
Ashford said that the university had been built to create a diverse learning environment to enable students to receive good quality education.
The university’s Director of Planning, Dr Medlene Mayfield, said the institution would provide students access to standard education, using British teaching approaches.
Mayfield said that she looked forward to helping young minds achieve their deams and aspirations. (NAN)
Education
Matriculation: VC Reminds New Students Of UNN’s Zero Tolerance For Cultism
The Vice-chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN),Prof Charles Igwe, has reminded the newly-admitted students that the university has zero tolerance for cultism and other anti-social acts.
Igwe gave the reminder in Nsukka last Saturday during the 48th matriculation ceremony of the university in which 9,000 students took the vow of matriculation for the 2022/2023 academic session.
He said that the university has zero tolerance for cultism, cybercrime, exam malpractices and other anti-social acts and would not hesitate to suspend or expel any student found guilty.
“It is important therefore for you to face your studies, which is your reason for coming to this university, avoid bad company and remain focused to your education.
“The university management will not hesitate to sanction any student found guilty of cultism, exam malpractice, cybercrime and other anti-social behaviours that will tarnish the image of the UNN,” he said.
He told the matriculating students to count themselves lucky because of their good performance in the Unified Matriculation Examination (UME) and post-UME that earned them admission into the UNN.
“As you know, the competition to gain admission into the UNN is always high and keen, I am happy to officially admit you to the family of ‘Lion and Lioness’,” he said.
Igwe said that his administration would continue to implement policies that would ensure the students study in free and civilised environment.
“Students are therefore advised to report any form of exploitation or sexual harassment by staff or students to the appropriate authorities, especially to the Dean of Students Affairs, for appropriate action,” he said.
Some of the new students who talked to our correspondent expressed their happiness for gaining admission into the UNN, promising that they would make their parents and guardians proud by graduating with good results.
One of the students, Chibuike Ugwu, Department of Political Science, said he would ever remain grateful to God who made it possible for him to gain administration in the university.
“I thank God who made it possible for me to gain administration in this great university.
“I also thank my parents for investing in my education and promised to make them proud by graduating with first class,” Ugwu said (NAN)
Education
Return Courses To LASUED Oto/Ijanikin Campus Or…, Community Appeals To LASG
The host community of the newly approved Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Oto/Ijanikin, on Saturday appealed to the Lagos State Government to return to status quo some courses removed from the Oto main campus.
According to them, the courses removed from the campus were moved to the LASUED Epe Annex of the institution.
The people made the appeal at a protest and news conference held at the school to press home their demand.
The protesting community members said that the removal of the courses was an affront to the National University Commission (NUC)’s directive and a disrespect to the community.
The Tide source reports that some of the courses removed by the state from the main campus to its Epe annex included College of Humanities Education, College of Science Education, College of Information and Technology Education, College of Management and Social Science Education courses among others.
Speaking at the meeting, the Spokesman of the community, Chief Dawodu Avoseh, said that the courses moved to Epe were to be at the Oto campus as directed by the NUC.
According to him, those are the courses that made the school to gain approval following the community’s struggle for the institution to be established in the area in order to drive development of the community.
“The removal of the major course that gave the university its status to its Epe campus is a disservice to the people that give out land for the school to be built.
“The school is virtually empty without those courses.
“The community that benefits from students rentage are the worse hit in the whole thing as the houses built for students are now empty.
“We are appealing to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to come to our aid as we know such removal was done without his consent.
“We know he is a listening person that is why we are making our demand public to reach him for his action,” he said.
He added that the community had written series of protest letters on the issue to the governor but regretted that some persons prevented the letters from getting to the governor.
He noted that the community had the consent of the Obas in the area to issue a seven-day notice beginning from February 18 to the state after which the people would shut down the school from operations.
Education
NGO Sensitises Teachers, Security Guards On Safety, Child Rights
Talentplus Resources International (TRI), an NGO, on Saturday in Ikorodu sensitised teachers and security guards on child rights and safety in primary schools in Lagos State.
The Tide source reports that the NGO is supported by Development Research and Project Centre (DRPC), and Ford Foundation.
Executive Director, TRI, Mrs Aderonke K-Eseka, said their primary objective was to sensitise teachers and head teachers to know that they had responsibility as co-parents to ensure the safety of children in schools.
K-Eseka noted that the organisation’s mission was geared towards child education, youths development, women empowerment, research and child’s right in the society.
“Some of the things we look at is the safe school declaration and the four pillars on the policy of security and safety.
“We also look at child’s rights, roles and responsibilities of taking care of these children while they are in schools.
“We also look at the evacuation of children in times of emergencies,” she said.
According the director, the current insecurity challenges in the country are worrisome and students of primary and secondary schools are not left out.
She said that Lagos Safe School Technical Working Group was set up for training and advocacy for head teachers, teachers and guards in all public schools across the state.
She also appealed to the state government to increase education budget, set aside funds for school safety and put in place all safety parameters like fences, guards, good toilet and a conducive and environment safe for learning.
K-Eseka advised parents to prioritise nuturing and education of their children, teaching them good morals, provision of basic amenities like writing materials because government alone could not do all.
“Recently, we paid advocacy visit to Lagos state government and also looking forward to meeting the local government chairmen and community leaders because safety of children during school hours is key.
“This is why we are advocating and engaging both teachers, school managers, local government authorities, state ministry and stakeholders in education sector.
“We want to do more, go into schools to educate them as we have done at the local government area level.
“Lagos State Government has taken care of 80 per cent basic needs of primary school pupils, providing textbooks, uniform, shoes; parents should also provide the writing materials .
“We want to ensure that every school in Lagos State conforms with minimum standard of safe school and conduct pasted on school walls for students to read,” she said.
Mrs Adeyinka Ajobiewe, a teacher at Owode Primary school, Ibelefun, Ikorodu, commended the organisers and promised to take the advocacy back to her school for assessment and implementation, saying “it’s very educative and impactful”.
Also, Mrs Ayo Otubamowo, a staff at the LGEA Basic Education, urged the NGO to sustain the training so that more schools could benefit and get aquainted with safety measures.
Trending
-
Niger Delta13 hours ago
PDP Ready To Restore Lost Glory In C’River -Chairman
-
Maritime12 hours ago
31 Ships With PMS, Others Arrive Lagos Ports, Today
-
Sports10 hours ago
NCF Reiterates Commitment To Cricket Dev
-
Opinion12 hours ago
The Restructuring Nigeria Needs
-
News11 hours ago
CACOL Berates Buhari For Disregarding Separation Of Powers
-
Business12 hours ago
World Bank Tasks Nigeria, Africa on Trade Barriers
-
News11 hours ago
Flouting S’ Court Order, A Call For Anarchy, Wike Tells Buhari
-
Niger Delta13 hours ago
POS, Bankers, Others Risk Jail In Bayelsa