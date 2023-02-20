Oil & Energy
Energy Security: NNPC Wants African Cooperation For Facilitation – Robert Rapier
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has stressed the urgent need for partnership among nations in Africa, especially, in knowledge sharing, to attain energy security and achieve transition to cleaner energy.
Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the company, Mele Kyari, stated this recently while addressing the 7th edition of the Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference(SAIPEC) in Lagos.
Kyari said the Conference, with the theme, “Harnessing a Sustainable African Energy Industry through Partnerships”, is coming at an opportune time when the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry is experiencing a significant transformation following the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021).
He explained that the Act has provided role clarity in Governance, Rule- based Administration, Attractive and Flexible Fiscal Terms and Direct benefits for the Host communities.
All these, he said. are targeted at creating enablers for investor confidence in the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector, where ample opportunities exist.
He however, noted that the restructuring is happening at a time when the Energy transition discussion is gaining momentum, and major fund providers for petroleum upstream investment are now activists and anti-fossil fuel.
“As I have always canvassed, decreasing investments in hydrocarbon ventures cannot guarantee global energy security in the near future. Rather, an inclusive policy that guarantees access to finance and low-carbon technologies are key to sustaining global energy security and equitable growth”, he stressed.
He said, Nigeria, being geographically situated in the sub-African region and also a foremost leader in the oil and gas industry in sub-Saharan Africa, there is the need to capitalise on the advancements made in the industry to meet the country’s energy demands, guarantee energy supply, expand economies and overall build a sustainable future for millions of people beyond our shores.
In the next 20 years, energy demand in Africa is expected to increase in the order of 30-35 per cent to support the projected increase in population and industrialization which presents an enormous opportunity for us to form partnerships across the continent and build a sustainable future, he said.
Oil & Energy
ANEEJ Faults Shell’s Emission Reduction Targets
The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) has faulted Shell’s emission reduction targets, describing it as intensity-based rather than absolute.
The group said despite the need to gradually wind down oil and gas production globally, the oil company plans to continue to invest billions of dollars in upstream oil and gas, planning to reach over half of its business by 2030.
Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, speaking at an ongoing 2-day workshop on Climate Crisis and Energy Transition, regretted that Shell declared over £32billion profits in 2022, the highest profit in their history of about 115 years, while the people of the Niger Delta are living in misery and poverty.
Ugolor urged investors to vote against Shell’s strategy while urging the church of England and other faith-based organisations to stop lending moral and financial support to Shell and other multinational oil companies.
He further tasked investors to embark on a fact-finding mission in collaboration with civil society actors to ascertain the true situation of Shell’s operations in the Niger Delta, and urged Shell to go back to the drawing board and revise the 2021 energy transition strategy to align with Paris Agreement
“Reports show how quickly the world needs to move away from fossil fuels. There are also indications that the 1.5°C target in the Paris climate pact is already extremely hard to reach. Goal 13 of the 2030 Agenda emphasizes the need for urgent global actions to tackle climate change.
“However, analysis of the situation indicates that this target will probably not be achieved, even by 2030. We have studied the climate and energy strategy of Shell and other multinational oil companies; they fall short of what is required to achieve the Paris Agreement of limiting the increase in the average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
“In fact, Shell’s emission reduction targets are intensity-based rather than absolute and despite the need to gradually wind down oil and gas production globally, the company plans to continue to invest billions of dollars in upstream oil and gas, planning to reach over half of its business by 2030. This will not support the global desire for a transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy”, he said.
Ugolor, represented by ANEEJ Board Member, Nowinta Igbotako, explained that the workshop was imperative to enhance the knowledge of participants including CSOs, journalists and community representatives on emerging issues in the global climate change trend and energy transition.
He further urged all stakeholders to join in the struggle to get Shell and other oil companies to take responsibility for the environmental degradation in the Niger Delta in line with the loss and damages discussions in COP27.
Also speaking, the Executive Director of Environmental Rights Action, Barr. Chima Williams, said the phrase ‘net zero’ was deceitful, saying that instead of net zero, the conversations should be on adaptability, remediation and energy transformation.
Oil & Energy
Why White House Is Wrong About Oil Major Share Buybacks
In late January, Chevron announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Chevron earned a record $36.5 billion profit in 2022, more than doubling 2021 earnings.
In addition, Chevron increased its quarterly dividend by 6%, and announced a $75 billion stock buyback:
“The Board also authorised the repurchase of the company’s shares of common stock in an aggregate amount of $75 billion. The $75 billion authorisation takes effect on April 1, 2023, and does not have a fixed expiration date.
“It replaces the Board’s previous repurchase authorisation of $25 billion from January 2019, which will terminate on March 31, 2023, after the completion of the company’s repurchases in the first quarter 2023″.
This stock buyback announcement got immediate attention from the Joe Biden Administration. In a series of tweets, White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan wrote:<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>For a company that claimed not too long ago that it was ‘working hard’ to increase oil production, handing out $75 billion to executives and wealthy shareholders sure is an odd way to show it.
I understand why the White House would do this, but these attacks are disingenuous. Chevron can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Chevron didn’t increase the dividend and share buyback instead of investing in new production. The company did both. Chevron’s capital and exploratory expenditures in 2022 were more than 40% higher than in 2021. Further, Chevron actually reported record U.S. oil and natural gas production for 2022.
The White House response is part of an ongoing war of words with the oil and gas industry. If blame can be shifted to oil companies for high energy prices, then perhaps people won’t be so upset with the Biden Administration.
In reality, that’s a big reason the administration engages in this behavior. But, they have also demonstrated some level of ignorance about how the oil and gas industry works, so that may be at play as well.
Consider this. The goal of the Biden Administration is to transition away from oil as soon as possible. Many of their policies could be viewed as hostile toward the oil and gas industry.
But the administration is upset that oil companies aren’t investing even more into projects that will likely take more than a decade to pay for themselves.
So, the Biden Administration is trying to have it both ways: Work to phase out demand for oil, while complaining that the oil companies aren’t investing enough into producing more oil.
It’s natural to be upset that consumers are paying high prices for gasoline while oil companies are making record profits. It is natural to wonder why they can’t give consumers a break. I will give you a hint. It’s the same reason chicken farmers aren’t currently giving consumers a break on chicken or egg prices. It is supply and demand.
The Biden Administration is demanding more supply, and oil companies are complying. Instead of acknowledging this, the administration complains and pretends they aren’t actually increasing supplies.
In fact, U.S. oil production rose last year to the second-highest level on record and stands a good chance of setting a new record high this year. The number of rigs drilling for oil is 28% higher than it was a year ago. Clearly, companies are investing in boosting production.
Nobody ever complains when a company issues stock. A company says “here is a chance to own part of this company.” Yet, if a company doesn’t feel the market is placing an appropriate value on the company shares, why shouldn’t they be able to buy those shares back?
For that matter, many of Chevron’s shareholders aren’t wealthy at all. Many retirement accounts hold Chevron shares, so ordinary people trying to save for retirement also benefit from these stock buybacks.
But the Biden Administration always frames this as a giveaway to wealthy executives and shareholders.
Three years ago, oil companies were hemorrhaging cash. Today, they have excess cash. It’s true that this is because oil and gas prices skyrocketed last year, but the Biden Administration also bears some responsibility for that. Rightly or wrongly, the decision to stop importing Russian oil was a Biden Administration decision that caused those commodity prices to soar. That, in turn, helped drive profits higher.
As I have argued previously, there’s nothing stopping consumers from being owners of oil and gas companies. As Benzinga recently pointed out, an investor who put $1,000 into Chevron on the day after Biden won the election would have $2,477 today, not including dividends. That would go a long way toward offsetting the impact of high gasoline prices. Further, such an owner would also directly benefit from these stock buybacks.
Robert Rapier,via rrapier.com
Oil & Energy
FG Admits Adjusting Petrol Pump Price …… Blames Scarcity On Smuggling
The Federal Government has admitted to adjusting the pump price of petrol to cater for the impact of high AGO diesel price on the cost of product transportation across the country.
The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which made this known in a statement, Friday, also said it was making special provision of diesel to marketers at a reduced price.
Recall that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had in the wake of the increase in the price of petrol at filling stations, said the Federal Government did not give approval for such action.
In a statement titled, “Update on the Supply and Distribution Of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Nationwide”, the NMDPRA attributed the current fuel scarcity in the country to the activities of smugglers, “who divert PMS meant for Nigerian market to neighbouring countries where PMS prices are significantly higher than Nigeria’s regulated price.”
The authority said it was engaging and collaborating with the Nigeria Customs Service to address this issue.
It said the price arbitrage between Nigeria and neighbouring countries has continued to grow due to inflation and the regional impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global energy value chain including international freight rates and coastal vessels charter rates.
The Authority reassured of petrol sufficiency, with available volume of over 1.6 billion litres as of 26th January 2023 both on land and marine, while the NNPC has additionally made firm commitment to supply more volume of PMS for the months ahead to guarantee national energy security and nationwide availability at the government regulated price.
According to the statement, “NMDPRA and key stakeholders including NNPC have put various measures in place to address the issues, including: Modest adjustment in the cost of product transportation to cater for the impact of high AGO price on transporters, while making special provision of diesel to marketers at a reduced price; Automation of products sales interface; Emplacement of a monitoring system in collaboration with government security agencies for distribution of products to retail outlets; Extended operating hours both at the loading depots and some selected filing stations as well as Rehabilitation of critical fuel distribution road network through federal government’s tax credit scheme by the NNPC amidst regular stakeholders’ engagements; among others.”
According to the agency, the ongoing government effort to rehabilitate strategic Nigerian roads ahead of the rainy season has necessitated rerouting of tanker trucks conveying petroleum products to alternative roads, therefore increasing transit time and associated cost of product transportation.
It also said, “We have reinforced our monitoring teams and appropriate sanctions to checkmate the activities of erring marketers who are distorting our planned product flow to designated outlets in order to profiteer from price arbitrage have been emplaced.
