Sports
Polo: Kings Reclaims Majekodunmi Cup
It was a battle of giants at the NPA/GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament at the weekend when reigning champions, Lagos Leighton Kings, faced a determined Kano Lintex-Intercontra in the final game of the prestigious Majekodunmi Cup.
The game, witnessed by many polo enthusiasts at the revered Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, kept the spectators on their toes throughout the duration, but Lagos Leighton Kings eventually triumphed 10-6 to reclaim the event’s biggest prize they lost last year on sudden death goal to Kano Lintex-Intercontra.
The victory was the team’s fourth major title to make them overall champions of the prestigious polo festival that enters its grand finale this week.
There are other major trophies still on offer, including the Low Cup and Silver Cup, as well as three subsidiary prizes, which 26 teams are set to compete for.
Before the weekend’s epic final, Lagos Leighton Kings had earlier won the Dapo Ojora Memorial Cup, the Open Cup and the Independence Cup, where they also beat their Kano-based opponents in a six-chukka cracker.
Lintex-intercontra, boasting Baba Dantata, Genaro Ringer, Alejo Aramburu and their patron, Bashir Dantata, had started the final with a spark scoring two quick goals in the opening chukka, before the Kings level up in the second chukka and pulled away in the fifth chukka.
Speaking on his team’s feat, Leighton Kings’ patron, Bowale Jolaoso said: “It is difficult to put it in words… it is like our first Majekodunmi Cup victory four years ago, and I want to thank our teeming supporters and my team mates for their commitment and fighting spirits.”
Sports
S’ Falcons Arrives Mexico For Invitational Tournment
The Super Falcons have arrived at Leon State of Guanajuato, Mexico for the four-nation invitational tournament, Revelation Cup.
The 2023 edition will be held in León, Mexico from February 15 to 21, 2023.
The Super Falcons take on Mexico in their first game at 10pm today.
The team will play their last match against Costa Rica on February 21.
The four countries participating in the tournament include: Nigeria, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico.
The four countries will use the competition to prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.The Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed that the 2023 edition of the Federation Cup will begin in May.
Sports
B’ League: Kwara Falcons, 11 Others To Battle For Title
The Basketball Africa League announced on Monday the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries that will compete in the 2023 BAL season, which will tip off on Saturday, March 11 at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal, and will once again feature a total of 38 games in Dakar; Cairo, Egypt and Kigali, Rwanda over three months in 2023.
The 12 teams include defending BAL champions US Monastir (Tunisia) and five other teams returning from the 2022 season. Five teams will compete in the BAL for the first time, including the first BAL teams from Ivory Coast and Uganda: Abidjan Basket Club (Ivory Coast), Al Ahly (Egypt), City Oilers (Uganda), Kwara Falcons (Nigeria) and Stade Malien (Mali). AS Douanes (Senegal) return to the competition after participating in the inaugural season in 2021.
The season opener will feature AS Douanes taking on Abidjan Basket Club on March 11, while US Monastir will begin their title defense on Sunday, March 12 against Stade Malien.
The 12 teams will once again be divided into two conferences – the Sahara Conference and the Nile Conference. Each conference will play a 15-game group phase during which each team will face the other five teams in its conference once. The Sahara Conference’s group phase will take place at the Dakar Arena from March 11 to 21, and the Nile Conference’s group phase will take place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 26 to May 6. The top four teams from each conference will qualify for the BAL Playoffs and Finals, which will feature a single-elimination tournament at BK Arena in Kigali from May 21 to 27.
Sports
Punch Forces NFF Pay Flamingos Allowances
Following PUNCH’s report that players and officials of the Flamingos were yet to receive their allowances and match bonuses after finishing third at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India last year, the Nigeria Football Federation has paid the team part of their bonuses.
Some of the players told Tidesports source January 10 that they went begging for money to celebrate the Yuletide after the team’s bonuses for qualifying matches against Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia were not paid.
Our correspondent also gathered that the World Cup bonuses for the matches against Chile, New Zealand, USA and Germany were yet to be paid to the officials and players.
“We can’t thank PUNCH enough for being our mouthpiece because after the publication of our plight, we have been paid the bonuses for the qualifiers and transportation,” one of the players, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, said.
Another Flamingos player added, “There has been a lot of positive responses from the NFF and we are expecting more bonuses anytime soon, and I believe by then they will make it public.”
An official of the team added, “We’ve been paid part of our bonuses and we are expecting the rest. The NFF has worked hard to ensure we were paid our qualifying and transport bonuses, but we were told that the Federal Government will pay us soon and they have requested for our bank details. Right now, I am eagerly waiting for the payment of the World Cup bonuses.”
Our correspondent also gathered that players and officials of the women’s national team have also secured their bonuses seven months after camping at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
With this development, the Falcons can now fully focus on their preparations for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, beginning with their participation in the inaugural Revelation Cup in Leon, Mexico, which begins today.
