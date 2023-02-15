Niger Delta
Medical Council Inducts 26 Doctors Of Igbinedion University
The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) on Monday inducted 26 newly qualified medical doctors of the 2021/2022 session of Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Edo State, into professional practice.
The Registrar of the council, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, represented by Dr Henry Okwuokenye, a Deputy Registrar of the council, administered the oath.
Sanusi advised the new doctors to embrace specialisation in the field of medicine to enable them remain relevant and in a global competitive world.
Speaking during the 17th oath-taking and induction ceremony in Okada, Benin, the Vice-Chancellor of IUO, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, noted that 18 out of the 26 new doctors were females.
Ezemonye, who drew the attention of government to the massive ongoing brain drain in the health sector, said the phenomenon was affecting and depleting the number of doctors in the country.
“Today’s event provides a further opportunity to draw attention to the massive on-going brain drain in the health sector.
“The phenomenon is affecting medical doctors and all cadres of health workers. It is depleting the number of doctors in the country.
“And impacting negatively on the doctor to patient ratio and contributing to worsening of the unacceptable high morbidity and mortality data for the country.
“The urgency for government and all stakeholders to address the issue cannot be over emphasised,” he said.
According to Ezemonye, Igbinedion university places premium on high ethical standards in the training of its medical students.
“We will, therefore, continue to collaborate with the council to produce doctors that will uphold the Hippocratic oath and practice the profession with honour, dignity and fear of God.
“Altogether, 26 medical doctors produced by the Oba Sijuade Okunade College of Health Sciences, who have been found worthy in character and learning will be inducted into the medical profession at this ceremony.
“An induction ceremony for newly qualified doctors is certainly an opportunity to reinforce the ethical basis of the noble profession of Medicine and Dentistry,” he added.
He commended the visionary leadership of the Founder and Chancellor, Chief (Dr) Gabriel Igbinedion for his foresightedness in establishing the university.
The Guest Speaker, Dr Osahon Enabulele, President, World Medical Association, called on the Federal Government to address all the push factors pushing medical doctors out of the country.
Osahon said: “ Insecurity must be resolved if we must have our workforce intact. No doctor will want to work in an environment where he or she will be kidnapped.
“No doctor will also want to work in an environment where there are no working tools and medical equipment to work with.
According to him, the brain drain in the health sector needs the transparent and sincere efforts of government to tackle.
Osahon, however, urged the young doctors to equip themselves with the rules and guidelines governing the profession for them to be aware of their rights in the workplace.
Niger Delta
Expert Charts Path To End Fuel Scarcity …Advocates Resuscitation Of Refineries
A Professor of Energy and Comparative Environmental Law and Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Rivers State University, Prof Samuel Chisa Dike, has proffered lasting solution to the incessant fuel scarcity affecting Nigeria, contending that the general overhaul of the petroleum sector is the surest way to go.
Dike, who gave the indication in an interview in Port Harcourt regretted that the country is still importing fuel in spite of it being blessed with abundant natural resources including oil deposits and reserves.
Consequent upon this, he challenged the Federal Government to immediately resuscitate the four refineries in the country located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna so that they would be able to function and operate in optimal capacity.
According to him, Nigeria has no excuse for exporting crude petroleum products and importing refined products when in actual fact the country is richly endowed.
Dike, also the National President of the Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria(AELN) noted with sadness that the country’s petroleum sector is plagued with what he described as systemic and human problems to the point that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited which is saddled with the responsibility of managing the oil sector as well as development, production and distribution of petroleum products is not living above board while its contractors are at the same time apparently short changing Nigerians.
The university teacher, therefore, advocated the general overhaul of the petroleum sector in such a way that square pegs are placed in square holes, with thorough-bred technocrats and experts at the helm of affairs.
According to him, the President of the country who is saddled with several other responsibilities should not function as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.
Dike said both the Petroleum Resources Minister and the Minister of State should be experienced technocrats drawn from the oil and gas sector; and should be persons who are upwardly young and mobile, saying, “these are unique sectors you need unique personalities and experts to manage”.
He further indicated that Nigeria is not yet ripe for the removal of petroleum subsidy since there are no social welfare policies and palliative measures in place to cushion its negative effects on the poor masses, adding that if the subsidy is removed today, it would further inflict untold hardship on the poor.
“We want to mimic developed countries that have removed subsidy in the petroleum sector. In those countries,they have social welfare policies for their citizenry. The economic indicators are good in those countries but they are not in Nigeria”, he said.
In the meantime, Dike suggested that good managers should be deployed to manage the refurbished refineries until at a point when the market is good enough before tinkering with the idea of gradual removal of subsidy.
He said the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) is good but queried the timing, and advised the apex bank to revisit the policy.
Dike said Nigeria needs today a President who is a true democrat keen on enforcing the letters and provisions of the Constitution within the context of equity, justice and fairness, and urged INEC to be neutral in order to conduct free, fair and credible elections.
Niger Delta
Delta FRSC Decorates 107 Newly-Promoted Officers
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Sector Command, on Monday decorated 107 of its newly-promoted officers.
The Tide source reports that three Deputy Corps Commanders are among the officers decorated at a ceremony held at the sector command’s headquarters in Asaba.
The Sector Commander, Mr Udeme Eshiet, who decorated the officers, urged them to live up to expectations.
According to him, to whom much is given, much is expected.
“Your responsibilities have changed, and you must live up to the task before you and do the corps proud by increasing productivity and dedication to duty.
“I am really grateful to the corp marshal and the Federal Road Safety Commission Board”, he said.
The sector commander said that the promotion enhanced staff morale.
“It is a call to be exceptionally disciplined.
“It will now be whether you are worthy to perform a task effectively and efficiently before you are given a sensitive appointment,” he added.
Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Mr Jonathan Ogboh expressed gratitude to God for the promotion.
He also thanked the management of FRSC for finding them worthy of promotion.
“We have every reason to be happy and we have accepted the responsibilities that come with the new rank,” he said.
Niger Delta
SACA Begins Post-Flood Response Farm-Inputs Distribution In Bayelsa
A Non-governmental organisation, Stakeholders Alliance for Corporate Accountability (SACA), yesterday commenced the distribution of Farm-inputs to farmers in Bayelsa State to cushion the impacts of the 2022 floods that ravaged farmlands across the state.
The programme, tagged “Commissioning and Flag-off of farm-inputs disbursement”, held at Bayelsa State School-To-Land Authority in Yenagoa, the state capital.
The Tide reports that following the 2022 floods that wrecked havoc in the state and triggered medical challenges and shortage of food supplies, SACA conducted Flood Disaster Risks Assessment that led to the rejigging of its existing project tagged: ‘Protect, Respect and Remedy- UNGP-P2R-Implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in Conflict and Post-conflict Contexts in the Niger Delta’ to meet community needs.
In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of SACA, Mr. Kingsley Ozegbe, noted that the flag-off of the disbursement of the farm inputs that consisted of hybrid plantain suckers and cassava stems aligned with an objective of the project that seeks to support citizens to uphold their rights to sustainable livelihood.
He described the programme as paramount, saying 1,023 farmers in 24 pilot communities across the state would benefit from the distribution.
“This programme is part of our existing project. The decision to support farmers with these food crops was taken by the Agriculture Management Committee (AMC) after reviewing the Flood Disaster Risks Assessment report that SACA produced”, he said.
Ozegbe commended partners of the NGO, Misean Cara of the Republic of Ireland, the St. Patrick Missionary Society, and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) for funding this component of the project to assuage the plights of the impacted people of the State.
Performing the flag-off, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief David Alagoa, represented by the Project Manager of the Bayelsa State School-To-Land Authority, Mr Godwin Adeh, restated the State’s preparedness to continue to partner with SACA in its programmes.
Ade, who lauded the NGO for the initiative, describing it as timely, said the ministry, in its quest to ensure food security in the state, recently distributed over 7,000 cassava stems and other improved seedlings, and crops to farmers in the State.
In separate goodwill messages from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs Augustina Osuya, the state’s Branch Manager of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr Ikegwu Kenneth, and Mr Suowari Tonbara of the Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC), the trio commended the NGO for the initiative and encouraged beneficiaries to use the support to boost their production and enhance their potentials to access credit facilities from their banks.
Mr Tonbara specifically encouraged farmers to take up insurance schemes for their farms to minimise risks of loosing all their investment to unforeseen disaster like the recent flooding that occurred in the State.
He said the premium is usually very small because both the Federal and State Government pay substantial part of the premium.
Highpoints of the event were the field demonstration of planting techniques by a staff of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
He presented and taught participants modern ways of planting cassava stems and plantain suckers to achieve very good yield.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,
Yenagoa
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Rivers Executive Council Approves N70.25bn For Roads To Rural Communities …Ratifies PPP Arrangement For Dr. Peter Odili Cancer Centre, Mother And Child Hospital
-
Business4 days ago
Fuel Scarcity: FG Vows To Sanction Marketers Rejecting PoS, Transfer
-
Nation2 days ago
WCD: IBEDC Offers Free Cervical Cancer Screening For Women
-
Rivers2 days ago
Obuah Lauds SIM Vanguard For Donating Campaign Materials
-
Featured4 days ago
Army Denies Plotting Against Democracy
-
Nation4 days ago
NDLEA Intercepts 1,430kgs Of Cannabis Enroute C’River
-
Crime/Justice2 days ago
Bauchi Unveils Laws To Tackle Delay Tactics In Criminal Trial, Others
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Expert Charts Path To End Fuel Scarcity …Advocates Resuscitation Of Refineries