Ensure Credibility Of Polls, Buhari Charges Security Agencies

Frontline Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) yesterday, submitted a petition to the Lagos State House of Assembly, as their protest for removal of the EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa entered day four.

The coalition of CSOs, which began a weeklong protest in Ikeja on Sunday, on Tuesday took the protest to the assembly and submitted a petition against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss.

They alleged that the EFCC under Bawa had politicised operations and had perchant for disobeying lawful court orders and infringement on human rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the coalition, comprising scores of anti corruption CSOs on Sunday started daily protests at Ikeja, calling for the sack of the EFCC chairman.

It would also be recalled that the Kogi High Court in Lokoja on Feb. 5, ordered the arrest and remand of the EFCC chairman in prison for disobeying a court order.

However, EFCC had filed a motion at Court of Appeal to stop the execution of judgment of the Kogi High Court which ordered the committal of its chairman to prison for disobedience of court order.

The activists, who marched through the streets of Ikeja on Tuesday and converged on the Lagos state house of assembly, Alausa, noted that the majority of Nigerians were intelligent people, who could easily differentiate between a genuine cause by the EFCC and sponsored ones.

Vowing not to be intimidated, the protesters added that there was no going back on the call for Bawa’s removal.

A leader of the coalition and Director, Activists for Good Governance, Mr Declan Ihekaire, alleged that the activists had uncovered plans by some supposed CSOs to discredit the coalition’s genuine cause.

“We are waiting for them. We don’t expect them to fold their arms. But no amount of falsehood can cover the truth.

“We have been on this struggle for close to a week now. All what we want is for Bawa to leave that office so the commission can be sanitised. “He that comes to equity must come with clean hands,” Ihekaire said.

According to him, there still God-fearing EFCC officials.

Spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, Mr Ayodeji Ologun, who spoke shortly after protesters arrived at the assembly, said that EFCCshould be seen to respect court orders, respect the rule of law and believe in fair hearing.

Ologun said: “What we are agitating against is his disobedience of the courts and the brazen politicisation of the EFCC.

“The IGP should immediately effect his arrest in line with the court ruling.

“Before Bawa can appeal against a court order sending him to prison, he must obey the order first. This is settled in law.

“Recently, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, directed ASUU to first comply with an order of the National Industrial Court ( NIC) directing them to suspend their strike before their appeal could be heard.

“Also, just last week, the EFCC itself arrested a senator for refusing to go to prison after he was sent there by the Federal High Court. This is despite his appeal against his sentence.”

“Appeal or no appeal, Bawa must report to Kuje prison. His appeal can’t be heard until he complies with the valid court ruling sending him to prison.”

He disclosed that the CSO leaders were at the assembly to submit a petition on Bawa’s disobedience of court orders and the politicisation of the EFCC to the National Assembly through the Speaker of the state assembly.

Another activist, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi of the Community Women Initiative, added: “All we are telling him is obey our courts, let us preserve the integrity of our legal system.

“If the head of a frontline anti-corruption agency is being controlled by a few people in the political space, and he is breaking the law with impunity, it portends danger for our democratic system and the wellbeing of the society at large.”

The ‘Bawa Must Go’ protests are being led by the Chairman, Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Mr Debo Adeniran; Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability, Mr Olufemi Lawson; the Executive Director, Zero Graft Centre, Kolawole Sanchez-Jude; the Chairman, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, Mr Toyin Raheem; and Ahmed Balogun of Media Rights Concern.

Other activists present at the protest were Messrs Ochiaga Jude, Cletus Okedube, Johnson Areola, George Sanda, among a host of other notable activists, lawyers and women’s rights NGOs. (NAN)

Elections: PWDs demand inclusion in electoral processes, access to polling units

February 14, 2023 by Auta Justina

By Justina Auta

Abuja, Feb. 14, 2023 (NAN) Network of Women with Disabilities (NWD), Tuesday, have demanded for inclusion in the electoral process at all levels and access to polling units nationwide.

The network, in collaboration with the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative(WRAPA) made the call during a walk and presentation of the charter of demand for women with disability to the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

Hajiya Zainab Abdulrasheed, Programme Officer WRAPA, said the removal of any physical barrier faced by PWDs during election day and in the electoral processes would enable them vote in line with Nigeria’s polling system.

Abdulrasheed, stressed the need for election management bodies and other stakeholders to protects the rights of women and PWDs, urging them to include them in the implementation of electoral processes in Nigeria.

“Part of it is ensuring polling units are accessible for PWDs and be able to participate meaningfully during election to exercise their franchise or voting candidates of their choice.

“ And not be intimidated because inaccessibility of polling units can deter prospective voters from exercising their franchise.

“And this is the right time to promote PWDs especially women in the 2023 election and beyond.”

According to her, the rally exercise was to create more awareness and promote the rights and inclusion of PWDs in the forthcoming election.

She added that an abridged version of a charter of demands that spells out what the provisions of the laws of Nigeria in disabilities rights are pertaining to the PWDs, particularly women in the forthcoming elections was also launched to make their demands known.

“We came to create awareness on this purpose for all stakeholders to come on board and ensure that the forthcoming 2023 election and beyond have to be very inclusive of women with disabilities.

“ And to ensure that their rights are not infringed upon.

“ They should not be discriminated for any reasons, they should be part of any development and governance in any society where they may exist.

“That is why we are here for people to know that they have a rights to vote and be voted for.

“ This activity came at the right time towards the 2023 election, where we know that polling is about to take place and we hope INEC has put in place resources to ensure inclusiveness for PWDs and others alike,” she said.

Also, Ms Rose Daniels, Vice President, decried that women with disability have been relegated to the background in every sector, stressing the need for inclusion, which would empower them and contribute to national development.

“We want to be heard, To be included in the political sphere, we have capable women with disability who can run for offices and be voted for, to be in the parliament.

“We are demanding for our 10 per cent quota which I believe is not too much, to have our space in the national polity,” she said.

On her part, Ms Godiya John, Media and Communication Officer NWD, FCT Chapter, reiterated the need for inclusion of women with disability in all the affairs of the government, adding their right to inclusion should not be denied.

“All we are asking is inclusion in politics, governance, health, education. We are asking of inclusion, our rights to vote, rights to be voted for, rights to education, rights to gainful employment.

“We want government to include us in politics, we want them to know that there is so much ability in us, so much we can contribute to the political sphere of the government.

“ So, we are asking for inclusion, women generally are asking for just 35 per cent, but we are asking for only 10 per cent from government.

“When you empower a woman with disabilities, you empower the nation because most are mothers.

“We have been discriminated and abandoned, but when we are empowered it will go along way in the contribution of the development of the country,” she said.

Responding, Representative of the Ministry of Justice, Winifred Oyekunle, assured the group that issues tabled will be presented to the relevant authorities with a follow up action.

Oyekunle said, “be assured that your issues are always considered as your interest will be protected.

“The Attorney General will do his best as your message will get across and you will be happy with his decision,” she said. (NAN)