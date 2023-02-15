Health
Eight Simple Tips To Have A Healthy Year
This year is already on to the second month and its moving at a speed that may take many off balance as they push for the rat race, and how to have the best year possible.
Unfortunately, many people put health behind, thinking that life will take care of itself but that never happens. Normally, health priority number one should be taking care of oneself.
Below are shared health tips to help you make the most of this 2023:
1. Get a Check-up
When you visit your doctor or the hospital for your annual check-up, he or she should screen for the vitals like: high blood pressure and cholesterol and abnormal glucose(Sugar levels) or lipid levels. Your doctor will also make sure you’re at a healthy weight and up-to-date on your immunizations and check for potentially dangerous skin lesions.
2. Stop Smoking
Smoking not only damages your lungs, it also increases your risk for heart attack, bladder cancer and even erectile dysfunction. Talk to your doctor about options to help you quit smoking, including medications, patches or a smoking cessation.
3.Avoid Too Much but Embrace Early Morn Sun
The benefit of early morning sun is Vitamin D and to improve mood. However, too much sun can be damaging. Try getting early morning sun at least twice a week from 7-10am.
4. Get Moving
If you haven’t adopted a routine of regular exercise, this year is the time to do it. Commit to exercising at least 30 minutes, 3 days a week to help keep your weight controlled, reduce your stress and stay healthy. You don’t have to be an extreme athlete; choose to take the stairs instead of an elevator, do stretches during the commercials of your favorite TV show, or go for a walk around your neighborhood.
5.Watch What You Eat
Take a new look at healthy eating by thinking about all the food you can eat, not what you “can’t” eat. Make sure you’re getting enough fruits and vegetables, calcium, whole grains and lean protein in your daily diet. Experiment with cooking old favorites in a different, healthier way, like baking chicken instead of frying it or grilling fish instead of sautéing it.
6.Commit to Better Sleep
Getting good quality sleep, and enough of it, plays a big role in your overall health. Make sure you’re getting at least 7 hours a night and try to go to bed and wake up at the same times each day. Create a bedroom that’s conducive to good sleep by making it dark and quiet and removing electronics like televisions, computers and cell phones.
7.Adopt a Hand-washing Routine
In this period of Covid and other contaminables regular hand washing is the number one way to protect yourself against illness. Always wash your hands after using the bathroom, before preparing and eating foods, after blowing your nose or coughing, when you are around someone who is sick and after caring for animals. Make sure you’re using warm water, lathering the soap and scrubbing, rinsing and drying.
8.Make Time for a Break
Simply put rest most often. These days we’re all moving a mile a minute, and “multi-tasking” is a popular buzz word. Taking short breaks from work throughout your day can reduce stress on your mind and body. So, get up from your desk and take a walk around the office; do some light stretching at lunch; or take a break to chat with a coworker around the water cooler.
By Kevin Nengia
Happiness Is Good For Your Health, Group Tells Older Persons
Sen. Eze Ajoku, President, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), on Tuesday urged older persons to always be happy and laugh when necessary.
He said researches had shown that happiness and laughter are vital in maintaining a healthy living.
Ajoku said this during the coalition’s Valentine celebration with older persons in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Kuchingoro, Abuja.
He urged them persons not to be weighed down by the negative side life.
“Don’t allow yourselves to be excluded, find something that will make you happy, socialise, have fun.
“Remember that this is one day people all over the world are happy, they are happy because they are celebrating good things of live.
“If you feel that life is weighing down on you, just smile and laugh, laughter is medicinal,” he said.
The coalition president, who reiterated the commitment of the coalition to surmounting the plight of older persons, said the visit was being being replicated at the sub-national levels.
He described Valentine as a time to show love as demonstrated by the coalition with donation of food stuff such as rice, noodles among others to the older persons in the camp.
Also speaking, Mrs Vivian Ugwu, Head of Administration, Dewdrop Foundation described love as a way of sharing in other people’s pain and joy.
Ugwu affirmed the willingness of Dewdrop Foundation in collaboration with COSROPIN to continue to put smiles on the faces of older persons.
Mr Ishiaku Abdullahi, Chairman, Elders in Kuchingoro IDP camp, expressed appreciation to the Ajoku-led coalition for extending hands of love and care to them.
Ishiaku prayed God to enlarge their coast and grant them the grace to excel in all their endeavour.
The Tide source reports that Feb. 14 every year is Valentine’s in celebration of love.
Rivers: Tuberculosis Spread Declines As NGOs Intensify Awareness
Recent statistics have indicated a decline in the rate of tuberculosis (TB) infection as some non- governmental groups intensifies awareness and treatment campaign across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.
The revelation was made by Senior Programme Officer of Breakthrough Action for Social and Behaviour Change, Dr. Edor Joseph Paul during one day training on Tuberculosis and Tuberculosis Related Reporting organized by Breakthrough Action Nigeria and Rivers State Ministry of Health for journalists In Port Harcourt.
Though the figures rose from 2,894 in last quarter of 2021, in the last quarter of 2022 about 6,363 were diagnosed and treated.
Dr. Paul observed that the number of those diagnosed and treated rose as the body spread into the 23 local government areas with Out Patient Departments (OPD) and Directly Observed Treatment (DOT) centres.
He explained that regular sensitization has yielded huge results, “before now there has been passive funding, but now there is active case funding through activities in the communities”, he stated.
He insisted there is need for more funding and engagement of the local people, as he tasked the media to join the onslaught against the malaise of tuberculosis.
Seeking for more collaboration and partnership, the Breakthrough Action Programme Officer said the media, stakeholders and other groups are key in the fight against TB.
He identified stigmatization as a major challenge in the fight against TB, while assuring that TB is curable when diagnosed and treated with the right medicines.
On her part Dr. Nera Kadiri Ene of the KNCV , a foreign aid organization that supports and funds tuberculosis treatment across the globe said the programme is essential to curb TB
She explained that TB, which is airborne and transmittable once diagnosed is treatable but that people should jettison beliefs and embrace modern treatment methods to reduce stigmatization and discrimination of those with TB.
Kevin Nengia
