Business
Again, NNPCL Discovers Oil In Nasarawa communities
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said preliminary findings by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that there is crude oil in Agwatashi and Assakio communities in Obi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The NNPCL had found oil in Keana LGA and preparations are on to commence its drilling by March.
Speaking during an interactive session with All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Obi LGA yesterday, Governor Sule said his administration will not relent until Nasarawa State begins to enjoy the 13 percent derivation as an oil producing state.
The Governor further said the State Government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the NNPCL on February 18, 2023, to enable them commence the drilling of the oil in Keana LGA without any hitches.
He appealed to the APC stakeholders to re-elect him during the 2023 general election, promising to bring more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.
He also called on the stakeholders to elect all other candidates of the APC from top to bottom.
“Preliminary findings have shown that there is oil in Obi LGA. This Saturday, February 18, the NNPCL and the Nasarawa State Government will sign an MoU to drill the oil in Keana LGA.
“In 2019, when I came out to campaign and mentioned oil, a lot of people assumed it was mere politics. That time, I promised that, by the grace of God, I will use my experience that I acquired from my stay in Houston, Texas, global headquarters of the oil, to try.
“As at that time, oil was discovered only in Keana. A lot of people didn’t even know the extent of the oil discovery. The issue of oil has now become a reality. Now NNPCL will drill the first oil well in March.
“I will not rest until we finally join the league of oil producing states and we begin to enjoy the 13 percent derivation. We expect to see appreciable progress by May this year”, he stated.
The Tide’s source reports that as part of his campaign, Sule paid homage to the palaces of the Osuko of Obi, HRH Alhaji Aliyu Dangiwa Ogiri and the Emir of Azara, HRH Alh. Dr. Muhammad Kabiru Ibrahim II.
The APC stakeholders in Obi LGA vowed to mobilise support for all candidates of the party to ensure that they emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.
Business
Nigeria May Lose $18m In GDP Monthly – Rewane
Business
Nigeria Targets 16.2m Tonnes LNG Exports
Nigeria is currently looking forward to exporting 16.2 million tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas in 2023.
This is according to a report by the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), which also said Nigeria’s LNG exports depreciated in 2022, falling 15 per cent compared with 2021.
“We forecast Nigerian exports will rise slightly to 16.2 million tonnes, but still below the 17.1 million tonnes exported in 2021″, according to the report.
The report also disclosed that the expectation of Africa re-starting LNG imports in 2022 failed to materialise due to the soaring cost of LNG as a result of the war in Ukraine.
ICIS noted that the floating power plants of Senegal and Mozambique are unlikely to switch to gas-fired generation.
“Ghana, Senegal and Mozambique were all expected to receive their first cargoes to support power generation, but we no longer consider this viable in any noteworthy volume in the short-term.
“In Ghana, the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit that was briefly stationed at the Tema terminal,the Vasant, is now set to act as the new floating terminal for Turkey. The originally designated FSRU, the Torman II, remains in the Singapore shipyards,” it said.
The report stated further that the government foresees the operation of the country’s gas liquefaction plants at total capacity throughout 2023.
“After a weak second half of the year in 2022, Angola’s 5.4 mtpa Soyo plant finished the year strongly, and ICIS forecasts a slight recovery of around 0.4 million tonnes to around 3.8 million tonnes in 2023.
“Algeria experienced a weak 2022 in terms of LNG exports, seeing a drop of 1.5 million tonnes year-on-year. In 2023, however, ICIS expects a recovery of around 0.8 million to 11 million tonnes”, it stated.
Business
Falana Chides CBN For Disobeying Supreme Court Order
Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has faulted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for allegedly flouting the interim injunction of the Supreme Court, which suspended the implementation of the February 10 deadline on the use of the old banknotes.
The Tide’s source reports that the CBN had moved the deadline earlier set for the expiration of the legal tender status of the old notes from January 31 to February 10 after the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, met with the President, Muhammadu Buhari.
Nigerians have been groaning under the pain caused by the deadline as they are unable to get the new notes, while the old notes are being sold to them by Point of Sales (PoS) vendors.
The Supreme Court, however, granted an interim injunction on February 8 restraining the CBN and the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline.
But Falana, during a live appearance on Channels TV’s “The 2023 Verdict” yesterday, said the government was not ready to comply with the order.
“In a country where the rule of law operates, once the Supreme Court has determined a matter or given an order, it is expected that all and sundry, everybody, will comply with the order,” Falana said.
He added that a statement credited to the CBN that it would not comply with the order of the apex court because it was not a party to the case could only be tenable in a “banana republic”.
“A statement was credited to the central bank that since it was not a party to the case, it’s not going to comply with the order. I thought that could only happen in a banana republic.
“I expected the central bank to have issued a statement following the order of the Supreme Court: ‘all actions are stale until the 15th of February’”, he said.
The SAN added that an example should be made of those flouting court orders, stressing that nobody should feel that they were above the law.
“For me, an example has to be made this time around, so that nobody will feel that he’s above the law in our country”, he added.
The source reports that the CBN has insisted on the February 10 deadline for the expiration of the legal tender status of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.
