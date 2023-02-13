News
Wike Accuses Ayu Of Anti-Party Campaign Against PDP …Says Those Supporting CBN’s Naira Swap Policy Are Enemies Of Nigerians
Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has accused the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, of indulging in an unpardonable height of anti-party activities when he campaigned against the party in Kano State saying “PDP has brought us shame.”
Governor Wike made the accusation at the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Eleme Local Government Area, held at the Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme, last Friday.
The Tide recalls that Ayu at the presidential campaign rally of the PDP in Kano, last Thursday, had said, “the PDP has brought us shame”.
The governor said that Dr. Ayu spoke out of the abundance of his heart, even though he may want to defend it as a slip of tongue.
According to him, it goes to confirm that as an undertaker, his likes came back to kill the PDP. But they will not be allowed to kill it.
“When you see undertakers, you will see those who came to kill this party. But the party will not die, they will die first. I didn’t know they are wicked to this party, no wonder they left this party and joined ACN before.
“He (Ayu) said they will not allow PDP to be in power. Is that a good chairman? It that not anti-party? Is the chairman not doing anti-party. Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. For us in Rivers State, our own party is a good party. Our own is a party that has done Rivers State well”, the governor declared.
Governor Wike also spoke about the poor implementation of the Naira Redesign Policy of the Federal Government and the socio-economic hardship it has caused Nigerians.
He said those supporting the poorly implemented naira redesign policy are enemies of the people and the country.
He wondered why the national leadership of the PDP that is in opposition, and should naturally side with the people in the quest to return to power at the federal level, will support the anti-people policy.
He reiterated that the PDP in Rivers State would always side with the Nigerian masses because it cannot identify and support policy that has been implemented to aggravate the suffering of the people.
“This is supposed to be an opposition party, is it not? A party that is supposed to identify with the masses. This is a party that is saying the ruling party is not doing well. Is it not? It means that anything that affects the masses we must be in support of the masses. Are you happy that you have money in the bank and you can’t get your money. Will you be happy? Are you happy?
“Since the Central Bank came with this madness, is it not affecting you? But you see my problem, instead of our party to identify with the masses, the leadership of the party at the national level is now saying they are happy with what the Central Bank is doing. Is that good?
“Instead of us to identify with the masses who are suffering, you’re saying that you are happy with the policy that the Central Bank and the cabal brought that is making us to suffer. You’re saying that it is good. We in Rivers State, we will not support it”, he said.
Governor Wike also informed that he had re-approved the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to organise its presidential campaign.
He noted, however, that instead of going to prepare the place for their use, the Director-General of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo and Senator Lee Maeba, led some thugs to carry out a grading work, last Thursday mid-night, on a piece of land located in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout and owned by the State government.
“Abiye Sekibo led thugs around 12 midnight to go to Trans Amadi, the land that belongs to Rivers State and with Lee Maeba, brought bulldozers to start grading the place, that that is where they want to use for presidential rally tomorrow. I said no, go back to stadium. You said you have people, then you must go there (stadium)”, Wike alleged.
He said it was apparent that the so-called PCC members were dodging to use the stadium because they do not have the capacity to mobilise the crowd that would fill the stadium.
The governor urged the National PDP PCC to go back to the stadium for their rally, promising to provide them further logistic support if they requested for it.
Governor Wike urged the Eleme people to vote for Sir Siminialayi Fubara as the next governor and all PDP candidates in the state.
He assured that the forthcoming election would be the fairest and freest in the history of elections in the country, because according to him, it will be about the people using their permanent voter cards to determine their true political representatives.
Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, in his address, acknowledged the importance of Eleme as the hub of shipping, oil and gas businesses in the State, assuring that his administration will ensure that the Eleme people access the derivable benefits therefrom.
Sir. Fubara also assured that his administration would complete any projects that may be inherited, while delivering more development projects in the area.
Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who presented the party’s flags to the candidates, urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates in the state.
Speaking on behalf of all the PDP candidates in the area, Senator Barinada Mpigi said the massive turn-out of the people was an indication that they believe Governor Wike as their trusted leader.
He assured the electorate that the candidates would not betray the confidence reposed in them when they win their election.
In his speech, Senator Olaka Nwogu assured that Eleme people would go the extra length to vote for Fubara, who, he said, has efficiently taught and groomed their children when he was a classroom teacher in the area.
Senator Nwogu also assured that Eleme people would use their votes to pay their debt of gratitude to Governor Wike for the numerous projects he delivered in the area.
The State Commissioner for Finance, Barr. Isaac Kamalu, said the PDP in Eleme is one united and unbreakable political family that has resolved to deliver all PDP candidates in the state.
Also speaking, a PDP chieftain in the area, Marcus Nle Ejii, assured that the Eleme people would deliver bulk votes to all the PDP candidates in the state.
Earlier, Governor Wike, accompanied by Fubara and other PDP leaders, had paid a courtesy call on the King of Eleme, HRM Emere Dr. Philip Obele, Oneh-eh Eleme XI. The King blessed the governor and PDP governorship candidate, and wished them well.
NSPMC Has Capacity To Meet Naira Demand, Says CBN
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has insisted that the apex bank and the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc (NSPMC) have the capacity to meet the currency needs of Nigerians.
Speaking through the bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi via a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Emefiele denied ever saying in his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday that the minting firm had material shortage.
The CBN maintained that what Emefiele told the meeting was that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the Naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.
While the CBN said it appreciates the concerns shown by all stakeholders about the distribution of the Naira, it is however alarmed at the extent to which vested interests are attempting to manipulate facts and pitch the public against the Bank.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN remains committed to performing its monetary policy functions, as stipulated in the CBN Act, 2007, as amended. We also wish to restate that the NSPMC has the capacity and enough materials to produce the required indent of the Naira,” the statement said.
The bank appealed to the public to disregard the said report in the media and exercise more restraint, even as the bank work assiduously to increase the circulation of the new notes in the country.
It also alerted that a misleading voice note trending in the social media, alleging that the CBN planned to shut down some banks, particularly in a particular geo-political region of the country, was untrue.
It added: “We wish to state unequivocally that there is no such plan and that the claims are illogical and do not comply with the workings of the Nigerian banking system. The public is advised to ignore such recordings as they do not represent the policy thrust of the CBN and are only the desperate attempts of persons bent on inciting the public against the Bank.
Meanwhile, two public interest lawyers, Ayodele Ademiluyi Esq. and Aare Oladotun Hassan Esq. have instituted a fundamental rights action against the CBN as a result of the new naira notes crisis.
Joined in the action are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Assembly as respondents.
The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/183/2023 is seeking enforcement of fundamental rights to life, freedom of movement, right to own moveable and immoveable properties, which were brutally violated by the deadline set by the respondents, jointly and severally for 31st January, 2023.
The suit is also seeking the removal of restriction of time for exchange of old naira notes with new notes based on Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2017.
As at the time of filing this report, the matter was yet to be assigned.
Polls: Buhari To Unveil Vehicles, Anti-Riot Cannons For Police, Today
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has concluded plans in readiness for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to unveil new equipment acquired to improve on the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in crowd control and anti-riot operations, today.
The equipment to be unveiled include a total of 127 operational vehicles such as Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick Up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick Up vans, anti-riot water cannons, Armored Personnel Carriers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster buses, Toyota Hiace Ambulances, Mikano Trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this last Saturday night in a statement obtained by The Tide.
Adejobi said, “Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the police will also be unveiled by the president.
“The IG has expressed the eagerness of the NPF to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to express their franchise at the 2023 general election polls.
“He also warns all intending troubleshooters to be wary as the police have been adequately trained and equipped for strategic deployment before, during, and after the elections for the enforcement of extant laws regulating the conduct of elections in Nigeria; and strengthening the general security and public safety across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”
NDLEA Nabs General Overseer, Two Others For Drug Trafficking
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka; a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka, and their freight agent, Oyoyo Obasi, over attempts to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Nnodu was arrested on Saturday, February 11 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos following the arrest of two suspects – Oyoyo Obasi and the theology student, Udezuka Udoka on Thursday, February 9 at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai.
The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this yesterday in a statement obtained by The Tide.
According to the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Obasi in her statement indicted the General Overseer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while High Priest Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction.
Babafemi said, “Spilling the beans on how she was recruited by her church’s GO, Obasi said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets, adding that Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (Street names for Methamphetamine and Cannabis) in their telephone text message chats.
“The theology student, Udezuka, was introduced to Obasi to assist her because she was new in the illicit business. Udezuka said he was paid N2 million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education.”
Another attempt to send a consignment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE by a Dubai-returnee, Nnamani Innocent, was also frustrated following his arrest at Trade Fair Complex in Ojo area of Lagos, where he had gone in company of his friend, Nwanana Ikechukwu, with the cargo to a freight company to process the consignment for export on February 7.
In the same vein, the NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted a cargo going to London, United Kingdom.
In the consignment containing food items packed in a carton, the four walls of the carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine while the freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.
Babafemi further noted that a consignment of 1,340 kilograms of cannabis sativa coming from Ogbese, Ondo State in a liquified natural gas truck to Okurikang Okoyong in Odukpani LGA, Cross River State was also intercepted following credible intelligence by NDLEA operatives.
He explained that the movement was monitored for three weeks and upon arrival, 130 bags of cannabis weighing 1.430 tons were recovered from the LNG truck and 13 motorcycles which were hired by the cartel to convey the consignment deep into the forest.
Meanwhile, in Kano, four suspects Ado Shuaibu, Yahaya Shuaibu, Mamman Sani and Umar Yakubu were arrested in connection with the seizure of 229 blocks of skunk weighing 131.1kgs.
While Umar was arrested on February 7 at Tumfafi village, Kano, the trio of Ado, Yahaya and Mamman were nabbed on February 11 at Garin Balarabe, Maigatari, Jigawa State in a follow up operation. Another suspect, Aisha Muhammad was also arrested in Koki area of Kano with 17kgs cannabis.
No fewer than four members of a syndicate using dispatch motorcycles to distribute illicit drugs in the Lekki area of Lagos State were also arrested on February 5.
They include Tijani Hakeem, Eric Maku, Ahmed Olamide and Adobi Chris. As of the time of their arrest, 1.88kgs of Loud and assorted paraphernalia were recovered from them.
While 79.1kgs skunk were seized during a raid in the Patey area of Lagos Island on February 7 by NDLEA operatives, a total of 2,370.06 kilograms of cannabis and two boats seized at a jetty in Lagos State by men of Civil Defence Corps were handed over to the Lagos command of the agency.
