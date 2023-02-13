Wike Accuses Ayu Of Anti-Party Campaign Against PDP …Says Those Supporting CBN’s Naira Swap Policy Are Enemies Of Nigerians

Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has accused the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, of indulging in an unpardonable height of anti-party activities when he campaigned against the party in Kano State saying “PDP has brought us shame.”

Governor Wike made the accusation at the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Eleme Local Government Area, held at the Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme, last Friday.

The Tide recalls that Ayu at the presidential campaign rally of the PDP in Kano, last Thursday, had said, “the PDP has brought us shame”.

The governor said that Dr. Ayu spoke out of the abundance of his heart, even though he may want to defend it as a slip of tongue.

According to him, it goes to confirm that as an undertaker, his likes came back to kill the PDP. But they will not be allowed to kill it.

“When you see undertakers, you will see those who came to kill this party. But the party will not die, they will die first. I didn’t know they are wicked to this party, no wonder they left this party and joined ACN before.

“He (Ayu) said they will not allow PDP to be in power. Is that a good chairman? It that not anti-party? Is the chairman not doing anti-party. Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. For us in Rivers State, our own party is a good party. Our own is a party that has done Rivers State well”, the governor declared.

Governor Wike also spoke about the poor implementation of the Naira Redesign Policy of the Federal Government and the socio-economic hardship it has caused Nigerians.

He said those supporting the poorly implemented naira redesign policy are enemies of the people and the country.

He wondered why the national leadership of the PDP that is in opposition, and should naturally side with the people in the quest to return to power at the federal level, will support the anti-people policy.

He reiterated that the PDP in Rivers State would always side with the Nigerian masses because it cannot identify and support policy that has been implemented to aggravate the suffering of the people.

“This is supposed to be an opposition party, is it not? A party that is supposed to identify with the masses. This is a party that is saying the ruling party is not doing well. Is it not? It means that anything that affects the masses we must be in support of the masses. Are you happy that you have money in the bank and you can’t get your money. Will you be happy? Are you happy?

“Since the Central Bank came with this madness, is it not affecting you? But you see my problem, instead of our party to identify with the masses, the leadership of the party at the national level is now saying they are happy with what the Central Bank is doing. Is that good?

“Instead of us to identify with the masses who are suffering, you’re saying that you are happy with the policy that the Central Bank and the cabal brought that is making us to suffer. You’re saying that it is good. We in Rivers State, we will not support it”, he said.

Governor Wike also informed that he had re-approved the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to organise its presidential campaign.

He noted, however, that instead of going to prepare the place for their use, the Director-General of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo and Senator Lee Maeba, led some thugs to carry out a grading work, last Thursday mid-night, on a piece of land located in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout and owned by the State government.

“Abiye Sekibo led thugs around 12 midnight to go to Trans Amadi, the land that belongs to Rivers State and with Lee Maeba, brought bulldozers to start grading the place, that that is where they want to use for presidential rally tomorrow. I said no, go back to stadium. You said you have people, then you must go there (stadium)”, Wike alleged.

He said it was apparent that the so-called PCC members were dodging to use the stadium because they do not have the capacity to mobilise the crowd that would fill the stadium.

The governor urged the National PDP PCC to go back to the stadium for their rally, promising to provide them further logistic support if they requested for it.

Governor Wike urged the Eleme people to vote for Sir Siminialayi Fubara as the next governor and all PDP candidates in the state.

He assured that the forthcoming election would be the fairest and freest in the history of elections in the country, because according to him, it will be about the people using their permanent voter cards to determine their true political representatives.

Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, in his address, acknowledged the importance of Eleme as the hub of shipping, oil and gas businesses in the State, assuring that his administration will ensure that the Eleme people access the derivable benefits therefrom.

Sir. Fubara also assured that his administration would complete any projects that may be inherited, while delivering more development projects in the area.

Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who presented the party’s flags to the candidates, urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates in the state.

Speaking on behalf of all the PDP candidates in the area, Senator Barinada Mpigi said the massive turn-out of the people was an indication that they believe Governor Wike as their trusted leader.

He assured the electorate that the candidates would not betray the confidence reposed in them when they win their election.

In his speech, Senator Olaka Nwogu assured that Eleme people would go the extra length to vote for Fubara, who, he said, has efficiently taught and groomed their children when he was a classroom teacher in the area.

Senator Nwogu also assured that Eleme people would use their votes to pay their debt of gratitude to Governor Wike for the numerous projects he delivered in the area.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Barr. Isaac Kamalu, said the PDP in Eleme is one united and unbreakable political family that has resolved to deliver all PDP candidates in the state.

Also speaking, a PDP chieftain in the area, Marcus Nle Ejii, assured that the Eleme people would deliver bulk votes to all the PDP candidates in the state.

Earlier, Governor Wike, accompanied by Fubara and other PDP leaders, had paid a courtesy call on the King of Eleme, HRM Emere Dr. Philip Obele, Oneh-eh Eleme XI. The King blessed the governor and PDP governorship candidate, and wished them well.