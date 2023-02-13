Nation
Experts Seek Collaboration With Academics, Security Professionals
The Institute of Security, Nigeria, has urged the academic community and security professionals to work together to re-examine and re-evaluate the threats and vulnerabilities facing the nation’s security architecture.
The President of the institute, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, gave the advice at the 15th International Security conference 2023, on Saturday in Lagos.
The theme of this year’s conference is: National Security Environment and Challenges; Enhancing Security Services for Sustainable Development.
According to him, such collaboration will also go a long way in examining threats to the environment and consequently determine the level of challenges and solutions.
He said that the security practitioners provide security and protection services with the aid of God-given expertise and skills which remain the major tools.
Ogundipe said the theme of the conference was well suited and timely, and to him personally, intriguing.
“We appreciate the complement of some of the best security experts and professionals this country ever produced; well cultured, with excellent character.
“It is worrisome though that we still face security challenges as professionals, where a few among us have by their misconduct brought distain and disrespect to the profession”, he said.
Ogundipe, the immediate past vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, noted that such development had remained a grave concern to the security professionals and the nation at large.
According to him, it is proper to hold the view that those instances of professional misconduct does not represent all the security professionals and experts in the nation.
“We must teach the next generation to act professionally and play a central role in setting the parameters for them that will have the formidable task of safeguarding and securing the nation in the new and challenging context in which we now live.
“There is no other profession that is uniquely positioned to provide internal and territorial security, protection and defence, other than security professionals.
“Every negative ethical behaviour needs to be condemned. The instances of alleged corrupt practices and professional misconducts constitute a minute fraction of members of the security profession”, he said.
The former VC urged Nigerians to repose confidence in security professionals, while they hold them to account and report cases of misconduct.
According to him, the country is on the verge of conducting another general election, hence it is the responsibility of the security professionals to guarantee the security of lives and properties in the country.
Ogundipe further said that there was the need for citizens to also do all that was legitimate within their abilities and be motivated by the desire to find solutions to the many security challenges facing the country.
“All hands must be on deck and all arms of government have to do all that is possible to contribute ideas and actions that will birth the solutions needed to secure lives and properties of Nigerians as envisaged in section 14 (2)(b) of the 1999 constitution.
“It states that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary welfare of government’.
“I, therefore, believe that the professional actions will fully resolve this complex national security issues and frizzle all forms of corruption facing our country”, Ogundipe stated.
In his welcome address, Mr Adebayo Akinade, Deputy President of the institute, noted that the conference represented a milestone in the effort to create awareness among members of the general public and the law enforcement agencies.
According to him, one of the objectives of the institute is to promote and develop security science, technology and practice in all its ramifications.
He said it also conducts research, collects and disseminates information on security subjects among others.
The Deputy President said there was the need to search for the remote and immediate causes of security challenges, security architecture and other breakdown in the social fabrics of the society.
“There is the need to reflect on the policies which can be put in place to correct these anomalies and restore the lost order in our communities and societies.
“It is only when this order is restored that progress can be made to improve the decayed social standard and in the security trends in the nation.
“The papers to be discussed in the conference today will highlight some of these problems with the possibility of finding solutions to them.
“As we move into the 21st century, let us together find the blueprint of improving the security environment to ensure security, stability, unity, progress, peace and order in our society”, Akinade said.
In his remark, Chairman of the occasion, Prince Olu Bajowa, said the country’s nascent democratic experiment was still occuring with tremendous challenges.
According to him, the country can not remain impervious to the overriding task of democratic consolidation, which must be anchored on the rule and supremacy of the law.
“We have obligation to the nation to mentor the younger members of the security profession. The duty is deliberate and sincere mentorship, which is the only way the ideal security practitioners will progressively place the next generation in the right track.
“We also owe ourselves the duty to preserve the security space for the next generation of security professionals and for these reasons, we must shun all forms of unprofessional and unethical practices that may cast the security professionals in bad light and undermine our place in the society,” he said.
The Tide’s source reports that the high point of the event was the award of distinguished fellowship to eight persons, while 26 professionals were awarded professional fellowship.
Nation
Prioritise Health Issues, Professionals Urge Politicians
Health professionals in Enugu State have called on political party candidates for the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections to prioritise health issues.
They said prioritising health issues would deliver quality, accessible and affordable healthcare for all in the state, irrespective of location or economic status.
The health professionals said this during the Maiden Dialogue with Gubernatorial Front-Runners on Health Sector Agenda-Setting and Consensus Building held in Enugu on Saturday.
The Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State, Dr Celestine Ugwoke, said the purpose of the dialogue was to start early to impress it upon would-be governors that the success of the health sector holds the success of other sectors.
Ugwoke, who articulated the views of other health professionals and associations, said the dialogue was also a catch-them-young programme meant to focus the minds of candidates in building a virile and resilient health system to enhance productivity.
He said: “We aim at having a robust interaction on ways to move the health sector of the state forward, especially providing holistic healthcare to the benefit of rural dwellers and all residents in the state.
“In our interaction, the health professionals will know the political candidates’ blue-print on health; and get their buying into existing and running health system frameworks that needed to be strengthened for further positive results”.
The Chairman noted that the dialogue would be continued through various means to ensure that the voices of health professionals are heard clearly and “sustainable and beneficial actions taken to put the health sector in proper footing in the state”.
Earlier, Prof. Benjamin Uzochukwu, a Professor of Health Management, Systems and Policy, noted that the health professionals and associations/unions remained a critical stakeholders in the good governance project of any government or state/country.
Uzochukwu, who is of the West Africa Medical and Dental Council, said that the in-coming governor must prioritise health and health programmes serving the generality of the people, especailly on health and well-being of the rural people.
He maintained that the vast population of the people of the state still lives in the rural areas and as such an encompassing, holistic and sustainable healthcare would be sought for.
“There is a need to strengthen capacity and reach of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the state as well as make the Primary Healthcare Centres or facilities more functional to attend to the health needs and challenges of people in rural communities,” he said.
The Tide’s source reports that among the four leading political candidates in the state invited for the dialogue, only the Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Dr Chijioke Edeoga, honoured the invitation on a representative capacity.
Edeoga, who was represented by Prof. Augustine Akubue, said that he would stop medical practitioner’s brain drain from the state by checkmating all push factors that cause it through adequate remuneration, training and retraining as well as allowance among others.
He said that his administration would increase budgetary allocation to health, increase inter-agencies collaborations as well as fashion out a robust Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) to increasing number of health facilities, equipment and technology in the state.
“We will also deal with issues of quackery in some health professions by ensuring that all professionals are duly licensed to operate and that all health facilities in the state are duly registered and monitored to ensure high standard.
“The Labour Party will ensure that all health facilities lying fallow in the state are put to beneficial use and provide technology to ensure proper and secured data capture in health facilities among others,” he said.
The dialogue session also featured questions and answers interaction between health professionals and the Labour Party candidate.
Nation
FG Orders Massive Distribution Of Petrol To Marketers
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timpre Sylva, says Federal Government has taken bold actions to stop the ongoing petrol crises across the country, while assuring massive distribution of the product..
Sylva, gave the assurance after his tour of some selected petroleum dispensing outlets in Lagos on Friday
He said that he came on the directive of President Muhammdu Buhari, to assess the situation of things with regard to distribution and adherence to price regulation.
The Minister said that an inter-ministerial intervention, initiated by government, has set out to ensure proper management of petrol distribution across the country.
He reassured that with the current steps, all hiccups leading to the current situation was been addressed.
According to him, the situation is pleasant because he observed availability of products in the state.
“Fuel is everywhere, both in Lagos and Abuja.
“I visited many stations in Ikeja and on the mainland. From every indications, there are products everywhere and I want to assure you that the queues will disappear in a matter of days”, he said.
The minister said the situation, witnessed in Lagos, had been achieved in 15 states across the country, adding that the President had ordered that queues must be cleared, immediately.
On arbitrary price hike by some marketers, he said that he had directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA) to upscale its regulatory activities and ensure marketers abide by current price regime.
He said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd., (NNPCL), retail outlets were selling at N184 per liter and over 900 outlets operated by the company were selling at same price.
“And that is the official price everybody is expected to sell, but l admitted there are sharp practices still ongoing.
Explaining how the situation degenerated into the crises point, Sylva said that government did not see it coming.
According to him, sabotage plays a key role in the sector as those who do not mean well for the country take advantage of the upcoming elections, to create panic by engaging in market disruptions.
Nation
JAPA’ Syndrome: JIFORM Seeks Solution To Irregular Migrations
The Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) in Nigeria has met with both national and international stakeholders to tackle the menace of lingering human trafficking and irregular migrations in the country.
JIFORM President, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, in his remarks yesterday in Lagos said the conference was aimed at finding lasting solutions to human trafficking and irregular migrations.
“Necessity is the mother of invention; in Nigeria and as Nigerians, we cannot continue to live in the denial as huge number of our citizens are being lured and sold into slavery.
“These are done at intervals through irregular migration and human trafficking whether they are victims of deceit or they are desperate to seek greener pasture abroad certainly.
“At the same time, all these efforts are also geared towards encouraging journalists to stay focused on migration issues that shape the global space.
“One thing is certain about Nigeria; whatever the situation is for now, it will definitely become history tomorrow and this nation shall be better for it,” he said.
According to him, both the government and leaders at different levels of our community must come together to address factors fuelling the migration menaces in our dear country.
He said, “We must be bothered about “Japa” syndrome, a lexicon that many Nigerian youths embrace out of ignorance.
Abayomi said when you ‘japa’, you put yourself and your future at a disadvantage.
The JIFORM President said without fear of contradiction, the best way to reap the reward of migration in advanced countries or anywhere was when purposefully and legally planned for the journey.
“Our migration policies should confer more dignity on Nigerians instead of stating the obvious on the paper alone.
“There should be more political will to create an enabling environment to address the pull and push factors encouraging irregular migration,” he added.
Professor Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director General, of NAPTIP, in her remarks said migration from one place to another was a right of everyone.
According to her, migration as we all know is a right and when well used/practiced, is a key factor in the development of societies.
“As people move, they take their skills and knowledge from their points/countries of origin to countries of destination.
“You will also agree with me that diaspora remittance is one of Nigeria’s sources of foreign exchange. However, this win-win situation can only be achieved through regular, well planned and safe migration.
“This brings us to the crux of the matter, the missing link – irregular migration. These missing links include: The desperation of or ignorance of many Nigerian migrants which has led them to exploring irregular migration paths.
“This render them vulnerable and easy prey for human trafficking, smuggling of migrants and various forms of exploitation,” she said.
She added that the narratives out there that vilified migrants and portrayed them as a burden on destination countries rather than assets was part of the factors.
The DG said that the belief that opportunities only existed outside the country (the grass is greener elsewhere) on the part of the traffickers made the vulnerable be exploited and denied their basic rights ignoring the provisions of the law.
“A common tread that runs through these missing links is “ignorance”.
“That is why NAPTIP is glad to collaborate with the media in tackling ignorance as a major factor facilitating the continuous proliferation of human trafficking and irregular migration,” she added.
The Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said, in her contributions, that the country spent much money in evacuating its citizens from other countries.
Dabiri-Erewa, who was represented by Mr Rahman Balogun, said that what some of nationals were doing in other countries were bad.
According to him, thousands of irregular migrants have been evacuated from Libya in the recent time.
“Recently, we received some of them at the airport and during our interrogations with them we discovered no one of them had travelling passport.
“We advise parents and the larger society to reduce the way they pressurise their children to seek greener pastures abroad for survival.
A Representative of The Nigerian-German Center for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration, Mrs Sandra Alonge, in her remarks, thanked JIFORM for putting the summit together to engage issues related to migration among the stakeholders.
“Through this summit, together we can engage in issues related to migration, at a national level and among important stakeholders.
“There, we can work on this hot topic, not just in Nigeria, but around the world. For many, to JAPA, is the ultimate dream,” Alonge said.
She, however, said irregular migration continues put young Nigerians at risk of losing their lives with no guarantees for a better future at the end of the tunnel.
Prof. Layi Esho, of Department of Mass Communication, Ogun State Polytechnic, said most of the experience came from the media who focused on various migration channels.
“We need to focus our attention on media in this summit to combat the irregular migrations.
Also we need to look into the public policy and issues that encourage the intending migrants because it has become a major problem as it involve large number of people.
“We should also focus on the route the victims take, the people who lure them to it and individual decision from regular migrants to irregular after expiration of Visa ie that’s abuse of Visa,” Esho said.
According to him, we read a lot of narratives about their maltreatment and job experience out there.
