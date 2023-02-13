CAN Trains 1,200 Election Observers

The Christian Association of Nigeria has concluded training of 1,200 accredited observers at the zonal and state levels for the 2023 general election, its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said yesterday.

Among the 1,200 were 280 trainers of trainers who would cascade the training down to the state and local government levels.

The CAN president stated these in his address delivered during the opening session of the 2023 First Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria which was held at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Resource Centre, Durumi in Abuja, with the theme, ‘Citizens Participation in Good Governance’.

Okoh said there were also some international observers from All African Conference of Churches that would join CAN local observers team as part of its modest contribution in ensuring a free, fair and credible election in Nigeria.

He said, “As part of our preparedness to participate actively in the forthcoming general election of 2023, CAN had registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission to observe the 2023 general election. At the moment, we have concluded training of 1,200 accredited observers at the zonal and state levels.

“Among the 1,200 are 280 trainers of trainers who will cascade the training down to the States and Local Government levels. There are also some International observers from All African Conference of Churches that would join our local observers team. This will be our modest contribution in ensuring a free, fair and credible election in Nigeria this year.

“Nigeria, though not known for any natural disaster, its man-made disaster has become more numerous and devastating. The combined evil of insecurity, banditry, ritual and politically- motivated killings have assumed a frightening and dangerous dimension to the extent that there are no longer safe corridors.

“I wish to inform you all that the Christian Association of Nigeria maintains an unflinching opinion that Christians should play active role in partisan politics. That way, they will carry righteousness into governance.

“CAN at all levels has continued to encourage her members particularly those that are called into political leadership to, as a matter of necessity, join political parties of their choice and ensure that the suffering of the masses occasioned by mis-governance due to incompetence, selfishness and wickedness are reversed when they are given any opportunity to serve.

“However, such opportunities will come if the government of the day opens the space and gives appointment by considering our diversities as a nation. Appointment and employment must not be lopsided; and sensitive positions must be evenly and equitably shared in order to build confidence among the various ethno-religious groups in Nigeria. Exclusion from sensitive appointments breeds anger and detachment from participation in governance.”

During the event, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, who delivered the homily, maintained that the Bishops would remain unambiguous in condemning the abuse of power and plundering of the country’s rich human and natural resources.

“While the Church remains non-partisan, she cannot and must not remain on the sidelines in the fight for justice. With our votes in the coming weeks, we can either choose a reasonable and productive use of power towards unity, security, a good economy or just abandon our fate in the hands of people who have neither capacity nor conscience. We, Bishops, have been unambiguous in condemning the abuse of power and plundering of our rich human and natural resources.

“Our nation prides its motto as ‘unity and faith, peace and progress’, but we are so divided by selfish religious and ethnic interests that gravely undermine our unity”, Kaigama said.

Kaigama added that the theme of the plenary reflected the Bishops’ sensitivities to the great desire of the majority out there to shape the political future of Nigeria.

He said, “Corruption rears its head even in the most unlikely quarters. I recently asked a young man of his age which may affect his chances in a recruitment exercise which demands that he should be under thirty years, and he simply laughed and said casually, ‘one can reduce his age nowadays’.

“It is very sad that people are forced to bribe in almost everything, such as to win a contract, to get justice, to get budgets approved. In a country where the youth, the hope of our nation are left unemployed, and where according to Oxfam, three persons in Nigeria have wealth more than 83 million other Nigerians’ resources put together, are we surprised that youths jet out (Japa) to foreign countries from their motherland where the cost of governance is so high and corruption so pervasive that a huge chunk of what is due to them is swallowed up?”