Business
1.3 bn Litres Of Petrol Now Available – FG
About 1.3 billion litres of petrol has been imported into the country, the Federal Government has stated.
This was made known to newsmen by the General Coordinator, South-West, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Ayo Kadoso, on the visit of the Federal Government’s task force team on petrol price compliance to Ijegun tank farms in Lagos.
According to him, the 1.3 billion litres of petrol currently in the country consist of 580 million litres in the inland depots, and 690 million litres in the marine/offshore depots.
“We have sufficient fuel in the country. I can assure you that everything will be fine in a few days because we will monitor distribution back-to-back and ramp up enforcement.
“As of today, the inland depots have 580 million litres, the marine or offshore have 690 million litres as well. In total, that translates to 1.3 billion litres, which is about 32 days sufficiency”, he said.
Kadoso assured the public that the Federal Government was serious about keeping the country wet by selling products to consumers at a regulated price of N172 per litre.
“We have always monitored the system from all the value chain right from the vessel coming in and right down to the retail pump. Now, we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel that things are getting better, and the Federal Government will ensure that there’s compliance to the regulated price”, he said.
The National Controller Operations, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, assured motorists that IPMAN members were ready to comply with the new pricing policy as long as depot owners and the NNPCL would keep their end of the bargain.
“All of my members are going to load at N172 per litre. But what worries us is that, how can government sustain supplies to the depots, and keep price regulated as promised. But I want to believe that there’s commitment on the part of the government to keep supplies coming in”, he said.
Osatuyi also issued stern warnings to all IPMAN members to comply with the new price, as erring members would be sanctioned.
Business
Cash Shortage Exposes E-Payment Channels’ Weakness – ICAN
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has said the cash-in-hand challenge has revealed the weakness in the country’s alternative financial payment system, as Nigerians grapple with the reality of the new naira note policy.
The institute, to that effect, advised banks, fintechs and telecommunication companies to ramp up investment in their alternative and digital payment platforms.
Disclosing this to newsmen in a statement on Friday, ICAN said, “The current cash-in-hand challenge has revealed the weaknesses in our alternative financial payment solutions.
“Accordingly, we encourage the deposit money banks, telecommunication and fintech companies to ramp up investments in their systems and processes towards improving the quality of their services in the Nigerian economy in the shortest possible time”.
Still speaking on the challenge, ICAN explained that the glaring effects of the policy on businesses and other financial transactions had further been compounded by the challenges in fuel supply across the nation.
“You will recall that ICAN, in pursuit of its public interest mandate, published its position paper on the Naira redesign policy in December 2022 and proffered some recommendations for its successful implementation”, the institute said.
The institute reiterated its commitment to engaging the government and other key stakeholders to promptly resolve the crisis.
“In the meantime, we passionately appeal to the public to consider the present situation a passing phase in our journey towards national prosperity”, it stated.
Business
PH Airport Users Lament Difficulty In Accessing Cash
As the naira swap issues and its attendant difficulties rages, users of Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, have lamented over difficulties they face to access cash at the airport, or do other transactions, due to scarcity of banks at the airport.
The climax of their cry for not having access to cash and other transactions became obvious last Thursday, when a large crowd was seen struggling to cue inside the terminal building to get cash from the only available ATM machine at the airport, operated by the UBA.
Unfortunately, the ATM could no longer dispense cash, after it had paid about twenty persons who withdrew ten thousand naira each, while the rest on the cue were disappointed, after all the struggles and time wasted.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the situation while interacting with The Tide, a travel agent, otherwise known as ticketer at the airport, Mr Kingsley Otamiri, lamented that banking at the airport has been reduced to the lowest point, which ought not to be so.
“I know that there were four banks that were operating here, but as we speak, it is only UBA that is operating now, and one of the ATM machines, of the two that the bank has is not working. What we have in the whole of a big airport like this is just one ATM machine.
“This cannot happen at Lagos and Abuja airports. Together with the Port Harcourt International Airport,these are among the first three major airports in Nigeria”, he said.
Also lamenting on the banking situation at the airport, a protocol officer with one of the multinational oil companies in Port Harcourt, who does not want his name published, said the situation at the Port Harcourt airport was annoying.
According to him, being one of the major airports in Nigeria, the Port Harcourt airport ought to be having many banks operating, to give passengers wide range of choice to make.
“What we are suffering here in banking is uncalled for, and you can not see this happening in other major airports in Nigeria. How can we have only one bank operating in an airport like this, and in the whole of this airport, only one ATM is operating.
“It means that the huge number of people doing business and travelling are at the mercy of this only bank, and it is even difficult to get cash at the counter, and that is why everyone is struggling at this only ATM, and how can they put such amount to take care of only about twenty persons. It is because there is no other bank operating”, he said.
The Total Elf officer however blamed the current airport management for the exit of some banks from the airport, unlike before when there were other banks operating at the airport, which gave people opportunity to make choice.
It would be recalled that two banks recently stopped operations at the airport, due to high rental charges, The Tide’s findings revealed, and the UBA that is remaining, had almost decided to leave for the same reason early last year, but remained, as an understanding was reached later with the airport management.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Kwara Sets Up Task Force On Fuel Scarcity
The Kwara State Government has set up a task force to address the fuel scarcity in the state.
The task force, which will be led by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, will interface with various oil marketers and alleviate the suffering of residents.
According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, other members of the committee include the Commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology, Ibrahim Akaje; Commissioner for Special Duties, Olaitan Buraimoh; and the Special Adviser on Security.
Others are the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Senior Special Assistant on Security, a representative of the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, representatives of the police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and independent oil marketers.
“The terms of reference of the committee will be to monitor fuel supply and effective distribution of the same in the state, compliance of marketers with the best practices and in the best interest of the public, and prevent abuse of any kind in cooperation with the fuel marketers”, the statement read in part.
Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has appealed to residents of the state to remain calm as the current hard time would only last for a short period.
He also urged them to allow peace to reign before, during, and after the general elections.
The emir advised parents to prevail on their children and wards to obey constituted authorities and avoid any act capable of causing crises.
