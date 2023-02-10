Business
Top five African countries to invest in 2023
Africa holds tremendous promise for investment. It is a continent that has huge economic potential and that offers many rewarding opportunities.
Africa’s natural resources make it an economic powerhouse. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has the world’s largest cobalt deposit, and cobalt is a key factor in producing the lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones, electric cars and many other devices. Africa also has huge supplies of gold, titanium, copper, diamonds, salt, phosphates and sulfur.
The continent also has one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer bases. Given the current urbanization rates across the continent, household consumption in Africa could rise as high as $2.5tn by the end of the current decade. So, whether you want to invest in the JSE top 40 or are looking at other forms of African investment, here are five countries on the continent of Africa that deserve your attention:
Nigeria
Nigeria boasts the third-highest level of foreign investment in Africa, and the nation is a key focus for experienced investors worldwide.
The GDP of Nigeria in the second quarter of 2022 showed growth of 3.54%, compared to a growth rate of 3.11% in the first quarter of 2022. Most of that growth did not come from the well-known oil sector, which contributed only 6.33%. Communication, data and services accounted for a tenth of the output, as did the combination of natural gas, agriculture and crude petroleum. Manufacturing and construction also continued to thrive way beyond the levels of most major global economies.
Egypt
Egypt is a geographical area with robust economic growth and streamlined business formation procedures. It is a very attractive location for foreign investors in several ways.
Egypt’s economy has indicated exceptional performance, resiliency and the ability to absorb downturns, with a substantial capacity to attract new capital. Investment in Egypt increased by 183% during the initial quarter of 2022, from $1.4bn in 2021 to $4.1bn.
Egypt’s plan for 2022/2023 calls for urban development sector investments totaling EGP 294.2bn. Specifically, investment is required in the sewage system, water treatment and construction sectors.
South Africa
The South African economy is the most developed and diverse in sub-Saharan Africa. Stable institutions strengthen the business climate, while an independent judicial system and legal sector honor the law, and a free press and well-developed financial system all contribute to this positive environment.
South Africa has attracted considerable US investment thanks to the perception that it is a relatively low-risk African location. In 2020, Google (US) invested roughly $140m and PepsiCo $1.5bn, while Ford announced a $1.6bn investment.
Overall, South Africa offers a unique combination of first-world financial infrastructure and a huge emerging market economy.
Ghana
Ghana is among the most stable democratic nations on the African continent, and political stability ensures long-term investment stability.
Ghana aims for 5.8% GDP growth, which is driven primarily by cocoa beans, petroleum products and mineral production. Ghana has the fastest-growing economy in Africa, and its rate of economic growth continues to outpace analysts’ forecasts.
During the first quarter of last year, overall GDP increased by 3.3%, although this was a decrease from the comparable period in 2021, when it grew by 3.6%. Fiscal pressures have remained elevated, but the government has begun discussions with the IMF on a potential program to address outstanding issues, and Ghana continues to be a location with enormous potential.
Algeria
Algeria’s foreign exchange reserves earned through oil and gas provide enormous opportunities for economic expansion. A development strategy that focuses on stronger, sustainable growth could generate more jobs, especially among young Algerians, and could alleviate the nation’s housing shortage.
Algeria’s GDP is projected to reach $165bn by the end of 2022, and $170bn by the end of 2023, which clearly shows the nation’s growth potential.
Algeria’s economy is dominated by the export of petroleum and natural gas, which make a contribution worth roughly one-third of the country’s GDP annually despite volatility in global prices. The national government is pushing ahead with diversifying the economy, beginning with the non-oil sector, while at the same time intensifying the structural transformation reforms to underpin future growth.
Summary
While Africa continues to face challenges, the strongest nations on the continent are demonstrating huge potential for further growth, and global investors looking to invest in a region with a rapidly growing consumer base should consider these five nations as starting points for African investment.
Aviation Workers Issue Strike Notice To NiMET
Aviation workers unions have given a 14-day notice of strike to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) for failure to implement consequencial adjustment wage for its workers.
This, consequently, means another round of disruption in the aviation industry as three workers’ unions have threatened to ground operations at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency over the wages, and failure to implement the minimum consequential adjustment wage.
The unions, which include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees.
The unions in a letter of notice of strike, which was made available to aviation correspondents, gave the agency’s management a 14-day ultimatum to implement the minimum wage adjustment or they would embark in strike action.
This is also coming barely a week after the workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC( NAHCO) downed their tools over wages.
The strike notice to NiMET is also coming up in the sector, irrespective of the recent order given by the ministry of aviation, prohibiting any form of strike in the sector, as aviation industry is viewed as essential service.
The unions have accused the NIMET’s management of ‘wickedness’ over its failure to implement the minimum wage consequential adjustment despite its implementation in other five aviation agencies in the sector, since February 2022.
The letter dated January 26, 2023, was jointly signed by the General Secretary, NUATE, Ocheme Aba; the General Secretary AUPCTRE, Sikiru Waheed; and the General Secretary of ANAP, Abdul Rasaq Saidu, and was addressed to the Director-General of NiMET.
By: Corlins Walter
New Seme Customs Controller Vows To Sustain Tempo
The newly deployed Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Border Command, Compt. Dera Nnadi, has assumed duty with a pledge to sustain and improve tempo of trade facilitation at Nigeria’s busiest land frontier.
Speaking at a brief handover ceremony, Nnadi, who described Nigeria as a strategic economic player in Africa, said schemes like ongoing ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) and soon to take off African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would be explored for common good.
According to the new CAC, Nigeria’s economy is central to the West African sub-region with a population of over 200 million, with the country having potentials to contribute to the over 1billion African population through the AfCFTA regime
He urged his operatives, other government agencies, members of the border community and travellers to embrace challenges of trans border trade and comply with the law guiding trans border trade all the time.
Nnadi, who noted that border communities have challenges that are not insurmountable, added that there is need to cover infrastructural gaps that will improve their standards of living and promote lawful sources of livelihood.
Ahead of the 2023 elections, he advised his officers to be polite to travellers and traders using the Seme corridor and be firm in curbing any form of lawlessness.
He said his experience and knowledge from previous assignments across the border and his academic exposures will be deployed to border administration
While promising to interact closely with traditional rulers and other members of the border area, he solicited closer stakeholder interactions at strategic and operational levels.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Kaduna Refinery Rehabilitation: NNPCL, Daewoo Sign N342bn Deal
A contract sum of $740.67million has been signed between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited for the rehabilitation of Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC).
A release from the NNPCL revealed that the signed contract of $740.67million (N341.48billion as at Friday’s official exchange rate of N461.04/$) was signed at the Abuja headquarters of NNPC, and will last for 21 months.
According to the release, the quick-fix strategy would see to the repairs and re-streaming of KRPC, as well as ensure its operation on a sustainable basis at a minimum capacity utilisation of 60 per cent.
In the released statement, the Executive Vice President of the downstream of the national firm, Adeyemi Adetunji, was quoted as saying that the contract is marked a milestone in the history of KRPC, considering the fact that the last Turn Around Maintenance on the refinery occurred about 15 years ago, and that the project was framed after extensive engagement with Daewoo.
“This project shall be executed in three work packages as a maintenance services contract by Daewoo E&C Nigeria Limited at an estimated maximum cost ceiling of $740,669,600, with a duration of 21 months.
”The quick-fix strategy guarantees the fastest route to re-streaming Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and KRPC for in-country production of refined petroleum products.
“Restoring WRPC and KRPC back to operation will guarantee energy security for the country, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products in view of near total dependence on supply of imported petroleum products and the impact the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is having on global supply”.
“The proposed quick-fix initiative on KRPC is expected to restore it to a minimum of 60 per cent of its nameplate capacity by fourth quarter of 2024. NNPC Limited is using a combination of Internally Generated Revenue and third party financing to execute the repairs of the refineries”, he stated.
Also in the release, Adetunji noted that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company had progressed considerably.
”The old refinery is currently at 64 per cent completed and the plant is expected be back in operation in second quarter of 2023, while the entre PHRC rehabilitation project currently stands at about 59 per cent.
“On the other hand, WRPC quick-fix project has achieved 28 per cent completion and is expected to be re-streamed by the end of this year”, it stated.
The statement further maintained that Nigeria should be self sufficient this year with respect to the domestic production of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.
By: Corlins Walter
