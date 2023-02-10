Top five African countries to invest in 2023

Africa holds tremendous promise for investment. It is a continent that has huge economic potential and that offers many rewarding opportunities.

Africa’s natural resources make it an economic powerhouse. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has the world’s largest cobalt deposit, and cobalt is a key factor in producing the lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones, electric cars and many other devices. Africa also has huge supplies of gold, titanium, copper, diamonds, salt, phosphates and sulfur.

The continent also has one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer bases. Given the current urbanization rates across the continent, household consumption in Africa could rise as high as $2.5tn by the end of the current decade. So, whether you want to invest in the JSE top 40 or are looking at other forms of African investment, here are five countries on the continent of Africa that deserve your attention:

Nigeria

Nigeria boasts the third-highest level of foreign investment in Africa, and the nation is a key focus for experienced investors worldwide.

The GDP of Nigeria in the second quarter of 2022 showed growth of 3.54%, compared to a growth rate of 3.11% in the first quarter of 2022. Most of that growth did not come from the well-known oil sector, which contributed only 6.33%. Communication, data and services accounted for a tenth of the output, as did the combination of natural gas, agriculture and crude petroleum. Manufacturing and construction also continued to thrive way beyond the levels of most major global economies.

Egypt

Egypt is a geographical area with robust economic growth and streamlined business formation procedures. It is a very attractive location for foreign investors in several ways.

Egypt’s economy has indicated exceptional performance, resiliency and the ability to absorb downturns, with a substantial capacity to attract new capital. Investment in Egypt increased by 183% during the initial quarter of 2022, from $1.4bn in 2021 to $4.1bn.

Egypt’s plan for 2022/2023 calls for urban development sector investments totaling EGP 294.2bn. Specifically, investment is required in the sewage system, water treatment and construction sectors.

South Africa

The South African economy is the most developed and diverse in sub-Saharan Africa. Stable institutions strengthen the business climate, while an independent judicial system and legal sector honor the law, and a free press and well-developed financial system all contribute to this positive environment.

South Africa has attracted considerable US investment thanks to the perception that it is a relatively low-risk African location. In 2020, Google (US) invested roughly $140m and PepsiCo $1.5bn, while Ford announced a $1.6bn investment.

Overall, South Africa offers a unique combination of first-world financial infrastructure and a huge emerging market economy.

Ghana

Ghana is among the most stable democratic nations on the African continent, and political stability ensures long-term investment stability.

Ghana aims for 5.8% GDP growth, which is driven primarily by cocoa beans, petroleum products and mineral production. Ghana has the fastest-growing economy in Africa, and its rate of economic growth continues to outpace analysts’ forecasts.

During the first quarter of last year, overall GDP increased by 3.3%, although this was a decrease from the comparable period in 2021, when it grew by 3.6%. Fiscal pressures have remained elevated, but the government has begun discussions with the IMF on a potential program to address outstanding issues, and Ghana continues to be a location with enormous potential.

Algeria

Algeria’s foreign exchange reserves earned through oil and gas provide enormous opportunities for economic expansion. A development strategy that focuses on stronger, sustainable growth could generate more jobs, especially among young Algerians, and could alleviate the nation’s housing shortage.

Algeria’s GDP is projected to reach $165bn by the end of 2022, and $170bn by the end of 2023, which clearly shows the nation’s growth potential.

Algeria’s economy is dominated by the export of petroleum and natural gas, which make a contribution worth roughly one-third of the country’s GDP annually despite volatility in global prices. The national government is pushing ahead with diversifying the economy, beginning with the non-oil sector, while at the same time intensifying the structural transformation reforms to underpin future growth.

Summary

While Africa continues to face challenges, the strongest nations on the continent are demonstrating huge potential for further growth, and global investors looking to invest in a region with a rapidly growing consumer base should consider these five nations as starting points for African investment.