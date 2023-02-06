Politics
Units Mobilisation, Key To PDP’s Victory In Rivers – Wike
As part of measures to ensure total victory for all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State in the forthcoming general elections, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has emphasised the need for effective mobilisation at the various units to sensitise voters on where to cast their votes.
The Governor also stated that the conduct of the election through electronic accreditation and transmission of results will check the tendencies of ballot box snatching by election riggers and called for vigilance on the part of the electorate to ensure that their votes count.
The Governor who gave the charge during the Rivers State PDP campaign rally at Akinima Town in Ahoada West LGA last Tuesday, urged the people of Ahoada West to vote massively for candidates of the PDP in Rivers State to attract more developmental projects to the area.
Governor Wike also took a swipe at the national leadership of the PDP for showing no concern to the plight of the people when the LGA suffered a devastating flooding, stating that there was no moral justification for the national leadership of the PDP to seek the vote of the people.
Similarly, the Rivers State PDP campaign team led by the Rivers State Governor held it’s rally in Port Harcourt LGA last Wednesday. Speaking at the rally which held at the Elekahia Primary School field in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike expressed dismay over what he described as the compromising security situation in the state and accused the Rivers State Police Command of aiding instigators of electoral violence.
The Rivers State Governor urged the Police and other security agencies in the state to act statutorily, professionally and apolitically to safeguard the state from a break down of law and order, orchestrated by some political actors in the state, noting that the Rivers State Government would not hesitate to deploy the Neighborhood Security Watch to protect the state from sliding into lawlessness.
On Thursday, the Rivers PDP campaign train moved to Degema LGA to canvass for the votes of the people. Governor Wike disclosed that his administration has executed many developmental projects in the area in appreciation of the overwhelming support of the people to his administration.
He pointed out that Degema will experience more developmental transformation when they elect Siminialayi Fubara as the next Governor of the state, and urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates in the state in the forthcoming general elections.
Governor Wike also used the event to clarify why the Rivers State Government cancelled its earlier approval of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the use of the PDP Presidential Campaign rally, stating that the decision was to protect the facility from being vandalised.
Okrika LGA also, on Friday, hosted the Rivers PDP campaign rally. Addressing the mammoth crowd of party faithful at Comprehensive Secondary School, Ibaka Town, Governor Wike said Okrika would have proper recompense for their mandate in terms of developmental projects when they vote for Siminialayi Fubara as the next Governor of the state and also elect other PDP candidates in the state.
The Governor expressed concern over the pains associated with the new naira re-design policy on the masses, stating that some cabal was behind the anti-people policy, and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the policy to save Nigerians from the stress and hardship inflicted on them.
The Rivers PDP capped its campaign rally for the week under review at Opobo/ Nkoro LGA on Saturday. Speaking at the event, Governor Wike who described Sir Siminialayi Fubara as a seasoned administrator and technocrat who will not fail Rivers people, urged the people of Opobo not to undermine the opportunity of having their son as the next Governor of Rivers State.
He therefore urged the people of Opobo to vote for Fubara and other candidates of the PDP in Rivers State.
2023: BVAS Won’t Fail, INEC Assures Following Mock Accreditation
The Chairman of the Independent National Elec-toral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machines have never failed and will not fail Nigerians at the 2023 general elections.
Yakubu said this in Abuja on Saturday while assessing activities at polling units in the Federal Capital Territory where mock accreditation of voters was held using the BVAS machines.
“In the two polling units we have visited so far, there is no report of failure; the machines have performed optimally and this is the report we are getting so far nationwide.
“We have also made contingency arrangements like we will do on election day, that there is a spare machine in case, and in the unlikely event of a malfunction we will be able to respond and fix the machines’’, he said.
Yakubu explained that from the mock exercise witnessed, it took less than 30 seconds to accredit a voter, adding that this was the report INEC was getting from all the selected polling units nationwide.
“The speed is good and also the authentication is good.
“The BVAS has never failed anywhere,’’ he stressed.
Yakubu said also that no incident of failure had been recorded and INEC was hoping and praying, having worked very hard, that on February 25 and March 11, the machines would also perform optimally.
He assured that accreditation and electronic transmission of results would be done seamlessly during the elections.
“I would not like to comment on the Osun issue because it is a matter in court and is sub-judice.
“However, in every situation the Commission learns, carries the experience from what has happened to improve the processes for the next election.
“We have learned some lessons from what happened and one of the lessons is to be able to transmit the accreditation data,’’ he said.
Yakubu also assured on Saturday that in the forthcoming general election, INEC would transmit both the results on election day and the accreditation figures simultaneously so that the two would rhyme.
He said INEC created a new Uniform Resource Locator on its Results Viewing Portal where both the accreditation and results could be viewed.
“We are going to transmit both the accreditation figures and the results on election day”, he added.
“We are giving assurance to Nigerians that on Election Day, both the accredited data and the actual votes cast will be transmitted simultaneously and accurately,’’ the INEC boss stressed.
Yakubu said the mock exercise was organised to further test the integrity of the machines to be used on election days.
He said it needed to test the machines in the field ahead of the election bearing in mind that this was the first time of deploying the machines nationwide.
He explained that for the mock exercise, INEC identified 436 polling units nationwide on the equality of states and on the basis of two local governments per senatorial district.
Four polling units were used in each local government area where the exercise held, making a total of 16 polling units per state.
Appeal Court Receives 600 Pre-Election Cases – President
Monica Dongbam Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal, says the court has received over 600 pre-election cases.
Dongbam-Mensem spoke last Friday when Samuela Isopi, an ambassador with the European Union, led a delegation to her office in Abuja. She said the court started receiving the pre-election appeals in November 2022, noting that more were trickling in.
“The court received over 600 pre-election appeals in the 20 divisions of the court from November to date and more appeals are still being filed,” she said.
“Over 60 panels were set up in the various divisions to hear and determine all pre-election appeals filed. Mindful of the pressures under which the honourable justices are working, some experienced registrars of the court were empanelled to summarise the decisions so far made and distribute to the various divisions to avoid conflicting decisions”, she added.
While commending the delegation for the visit, Dongbam-Mensem said the work of election observers played a role in the nation’s electoral reforms.
“Pertinent to state that the role of these observer organisations has greatly impacted the resolve to review the 2010 Electoral Act. The 2022 Electoral Act has introduced laudable innovations to strengthen our democracy and ensure credible elections. The Court of Appeal has reviewed, developed and expanded the scope of working materials for judges,” she said.
She, however, said insufficient funding has affected the operations of the court. “In preparation for delivering its constitutional mandate, the court is faced with numerous challenges which include but are not limited to paucity of funds.
“To effectively manage the tribunals, deployment of ICT equipment and the need for continuous training of support staff with a view to enhancing their capacities and powers to effectively drive the electoral adjudication process.
“Permit me to state that the court is in a dilemma, we have just 21 days to the general election and the special intervention fund to conduct the election petition tribunal is yet to be released,” she said.
“It is expected that by now, provisions would have been made for the procurement of necessary materials and equipment needed for the smooth running of the various tribunals.
“Also, we ought to have organised further training for honourable justices, members of the tribunals and secretariat staff but we cannot due to paucity of funds. We are hopeful that these challenges will be soon addressed before the conduct of the general election.”
Rivers Governorship: The Imperative Of Fubara And Odu
The momentum is indeed building up as Ni-gerians braise themselves up to go to the polls to elect a new president and another set of National Assembly members on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
On Saturday, March 11, 2023, it will be the turn of the states to elect new governors (except for Edo, Ekiti, Anambra, Imo, Kogi and Osun States) and another league of state legislators who will take over from the present set of political leaders.
In Rivers State, there is a pervasive atmosphere of excitement about the Consolidation Team put together by His Excellency, Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa), Life Bencher and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Sir Sim Fubara as the Governorship Candidate, his Deputy leading the pack of other State and National Assembly flag bearers, who I simply refer to as the ‘Winning Team’ in the elections.
It is an incontrovertible fact known to everyone, including nay sayers as well, that Rivers State has remained the strong hold of the PDP since the inception of the present democratic administration in 1999. This position has since been further solidified by the excellent performance of the present administration in the past eight years in the areas of infrastructural development, education, healthcare, provision of social amenities and welfare services .
In obvious demonstration of his intentions for the welfare and wellbeing of the state, Governor Wike has presented a credible personality who can build on his unbeatable developmental foundation in these areas mentioned above, to take over the baton of leadership for the post of gov-ernor in Rivers State.
The personality so identified happens to be a God-fearing son of the soil from the great Opobo Kingdom of Riverine Ijaw, Amaopusenibo, Sir Siminialayi Fubara (KSC) aka Sir SIM, a tried, tested and proven career civil servant with excellent track record of performance, who handled the very sensi-tive position of Accountant General of the State, with Prof. Ngozi Odu, his Deputy, herself a well known educationist and administrator par excellence, to continue his good works.
Against the backdrop of the fact that government is a continuum, it is not out of place that these former public office holders who had been tried and tested as Accountant General of Rivers State and former Education Commissioner are eminently capable to consolidate and build on the already laid foundation by the NEW Rivers Vision, the brainchild of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike.
Sir Sim Fubara and Prof. Odu’s consolidation team of the PDP in Rivers State is seen by political pundits as most preferred to win the governorship election on March 11th because unlike contenders from other parties, the duo have been identified as youths who, in the midst of the resonating clamour for continuity of the present administration’s enviable record of superlative performance, understand the dreams and aspirations of Rivers people, and therefore capable of articulating their agenda, their expectations and able to deliver on the demands within the Nigerian construct.
They are also from Senatorial Districts that have not produced a Governor or Deputy respectively in the Rivers project since the beginning of this political dispensation. Therefore, for purposes of political equilibrium in governance of Rivers State, leaders of thought find it apt to allow the senatorial Districts to produce the Governor and Deputy in the next dispensation.
The duo of Sir Fubara and Prof. Odu are personalities who are described by political observers in their different Opobo/Nkoro and Ogba /Egbema /Ndoni local government area respectively, and the State in general, as those who can deliver on their campaign promises because they have the fear of God and great respect for party elders, members and leaders in the 23 local government areas.
Rivers people have no reason, therefore, to look elsewhere, at this point in time, for any other political tag team because Sir Sim and Prof. Odu remain the best choice for the governorship of our state.
Political observers have studied the personal profiles and pedigree of all the contenders aspiring for the governorship position of all the political parties and decided to be more pungent and make direct appeal that the state needs the best represen-tatives for continuity and development and not politics of party lines.
So, the 2023 elections in Rivers State should not be seen as any aspirant’s personal War. It is a battle for Rivers people to get the best representatives for the state to continue to enjoy the dividends of Democracy which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far done with Sir Sim Fubara and Prof. Odu as the surest bet.
It is my ernest belief that Rivers people will throw their weight behind this ticket and deliver it come 11th March with ease.
Of a truth, no politician wins any election than one on ground, who the people describe as nice and close to their hearts .This is what Sir Sim and Prof. Odu mean to many, politicians well respected by their constituents and as strategists, they will certainly become the bridge of common interest between Rivers people and others across diverse local and state matters in office as Governor and Deputy.
Over the years, Sir Fubara and Deputy have been identified as personalities who see leadership as service to the people and not to enrich themselves, a fact this writer corroborates with their associates.
Sir Fubara and Prof. Odu are avowed grassroots mobilisers who are described as loyal, focused and highly committed personalities to any cause they believe in. They tenaciously hold the belief that leaders should be servants who are accountable to the people and should strive relentlessly to put smiles on the faces of those they lead at all times.
They are motivators and role models of the people, using their resources and wealth of experience as public servants to employ, build capacity, provide life line equipment etc, to the youth, orphans, the physically challenged, women, widows, widowers, traditional, religious organisations etc, in their local government areas and beyond, even as public servants. They possess the qualities to lead with ideas that are capable of fighting against any identifiable reasons for the people’s political set back in the years ahead .
Many political observers have also identified the duo of Sir Fubara and Prof. Odu as people whose courage and convictions, combined with ruthless grasp of local politics, have endowed them with some level of political relevance to deliver to Rivers people with dividends of democracy as they represent the state as governor and deputy.
It is also on record, that nobody who comes close to these public servants turned politicians, even at first sight, can ignore their intelligence, magnanimity and philanthropic gestures, no matter their political affiliations.
While their political associates see them as grassroots mobilisers and ambitious personalities who have studied in diligence to better the lot of people as well as generational anchors endowed with divine humility and blessings, others see them as the much needed ones who can advance Rivers people to the next level developmentally without being hampered.
On the whole, the duo are visionary leaders that stand out tall in our time. Congratulations to His Excellency and Deputy, by God’s grace come May 29th 2023. May God Almighty protect them continually and give them wisdom of King Solomon in the years ahead in Jesus Mighty name. Amen.
By: Odinaka Osundu
Osundu, a public affairs commentator, writes from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
